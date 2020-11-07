 

Zoomlion Wraps up Third Successful Family Day and Cultural Experience Day Event

CHANGSHA, China, Nov. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) successfully organised its third Family Day and Cultural Experience Day event which took place at Lugu Industry Park, Changsha, China. This series of events is taking place progressively with up to 500 employees and their family members are invited at each round. Two rounds have been organized in September and October respectively.

The event was elaborately designed with interactive activities suitable for all ages. In the "Little Excavator Expert" section, children are encouraged to operate the excavator under proper guidance and can win a machine model after completing a set of tasks with their parents. The Cultural Experience Exhibition displays a variety of art and craft from all around the globe that are collected by Zoomlion's overseas subsidiaries, including Matryoshka Doll and hand-made porcelain paintings from Russia, traditional musical instruments Dombra from Kazakhstan, genre painting from Mongolia, trunk clay sculpture from India, and more.

Other sections include interactive quizzes at the Annulus Cinema, creative backdrops for family photos, and an exhibition themed "WE", which shows how the company has worked as a team to combat COVID-19 earlier this year.

"We received an overwhelmingly positive feedback, and think this translates to better relationships in the workplace and their families," said Mr. Li Jiangtao, Chairman of the Zoomlion Labor Union. "We are happy to see the kids playing around happily and learn more about the company that their parents are working with. More importantly, everyone can have a great time with their family and friends outside working hours."

"My daughter had a great day and she is very proud that her father is working in this company that is making a difference in the world," said Mr. Yin Tongtong, a parent and staff in Zoomlion. "As for me, I think we are more than just employees from Zoomlion, we are indeed family members of Zoomlion.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells more than 600 cutting-edge products from 56 product lines covering ten significant categories.

