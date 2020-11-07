Bragg Gaming Provides Update and Information on Annual Shareholder Meeting

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) (" Bragg " or the " Company ") today provides information regarding its upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting "), in response to public health and safety advisories regarding COVID-19. The Company also provides a corporate update including information on its previously announced earn-out extension and settlement.

The Company intends to hold the Meeting on November 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time). In light of the impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and subject to restrictions related to group gatherings at the time of the Meeting, the Company plans to conduct its Meeting both in-person and through remote communication. The Company is encouraging shareholders and others not to attend the Meeting in person. The Company is offering shareholders the option to listen and participate (but not vote) at the Meeting in real time by conference call at the following coordinates:

1-800-901-0218 (North America Toll Free) or 1-719-234-0223 (outside of North America)

Guest Passcode: 320 351 4218#

In order to minimize group sizes and respect social distancing regulations, all shareholders are urged to vote on the matters before the Meeting by proxy which can be submitted electronically, by mail, or by phone as further described in the Company's management information circular dated October 29, 2020, by no later than 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on November 25, 2020.

As the situation regarding COVID-19 is rapidly evolving, the Company reserves the right to implement additional precautionary measures related to the Meeting if deemed appropriate.

Oryx Earn-Out Update

The Company also announces today that, further to its news release of September 30, 2020, the second and final earn-out payment of €22 million (approximately C$34,289,200) owing to K.A.V.O. Holdings Limited, as vendor (the "Oryx Vendor"), will be converted into common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") by January 31, 2021, at a deemed conversion price of C$0.73, being 47,000,000 Common Shares. The satisfaction of the second and final earn-out payment is subject to certain conditions, including receiving disinterested shareholder approval for the creation of the Oryx Vendor (and its associates and affiliates, including Matevž Mazij) as a "control person" of the Company, being a holder of greater than 20% of the voting rights of the Company's outstanding securities. The Company intends to seek disinterested shareholder approval for the creation of Oryx Vendor as a "control person" at the Meeting.