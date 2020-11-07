 

Bragg Gaming Provides Update and Information on Annual Shareholder Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.11.2020, 14:00  |  31   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company") today provides information regarding its upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), in response to public health and safety advisories regarding COVID-19. The Company also provides a corporate update including information on its previously announced earn-out extension and settlement.

Shareholder Meeting Information

The Company intends to hold the Meeting on November 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time). In light of the impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and subject to restrictions related to group gatherings at the time of the Meeting, the Company plans to conduct its Meeting both in-person and through remote communication. The Company is encouraging shareholders and others not to attend the Meeting in person. The Company is offering shareholders the option to listen and participate (but not vote) at the Meeting in real time by conference call at the following coordinates:

1-800-901-0218 (North America Toll Free) or 1-719-234-0223 (outside of North America)
Guest Passcode: 320 351 4218#

In order to minimize group sizes and respect social distancing regulations, all shareholders are urged to vote on the matters before the Meeting by proxy which can be submitted electronically, by mail, or by phone as further described in the Company's management information circular dated October 29, 2020, by no later than 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on November 25, 2020.

As the situation regarding COVID-19 is rapidly evolving, the Company reserves the right to implement additional precautionary measures related to the Meeting if deemed appropriate.

Oryx Earn-Out Update

The Company also announces today that, further to its news release of September 30, 2020, the second and final earn-out payment of €22 million (approximately C$34,289,200) owing to K.A.V.O. Holdings Limited, as vendor (the "Oryx Vendor"), will be converted into common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") by January 31, 2021, at a deemed conversion price of C$0.73, being 47,000,000 Common Shares. The satisfaction of the second and final earn-out payment is subject to certain conditions, including receiving disinterested shareholder approval for the creation of the Oryx Vendor (and its associates and affiliates, including Matevž Mazij) as a "control person" of the Company, being a holder of greater than 20% of the voting rights of the Company's outstanding securities. The Company intends to seek disinterested shareholder approval for the creation of Oryx Vendor as a "control person" at the Meeting.

Seite 1 von 3
Bragg Gaming Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bragg Gaming Provides Update and Information on Annual Shareholder Meeting TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company") today provides information regarding its upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), in response to public …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nearly One Third of Visitors to TryTaat Landing Page Request Taat Samples, Founder Joe Deighan ...
DMG Adds HIVE as a Hosting Client and Sells 1,240 M30s Miners
Homology Medicines Announces Presentation of Positive Data from the Dose-Escalation Phase of the ...
Aeterna Zentaris Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Announces Special Dividend of Contingent Value Rights
Nokia powers Alex Thomson Racing in the Vendée Globe
Proof of Concept Controlled Phase 2 Clinical Trial Data Evaluating ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) in ...
Gold Standard Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management
BlackRock Canada Announces Unitholder Meetings of the iShares Gold Bullion ETF and iShares Silver ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
ORYX Gaming Signs Multi-Jurisdictional Distribution Deal with Kaizen Gaming
26.10.20
ORYX Gaming adds Arcadem to Roster of RGS Partners
16.10.20
Oryx Gaming Adds Content to Iforium Platform
15.10.20
ORYX Gaming in Prime Position for German Market Opening 

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
114
BRAGG Gaming (TSX-V: BRAG) : 2020 Umsätze bis zu Euro 38 Millionen!!! Aktie komplett unterbewertet
31.08.20
3
Bragg-Gaming Aktie
17.04.20
5
Bragg Gaming Group - nächste Tenbagger-Chance ???