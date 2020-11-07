 

Four-year results from patient-level meta-analysis confirm safety profile of Philips Stellarex .035” low-dose drug-coated balloon

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.11.2020, 17:15  |  62   |   |   

November 07, 2020

Meta-analysis of two major randomized controlled trials (RCTs) show no difference in mortality between patients treated with the Philips Stellarex drug-coated balloon (DCB) and those treated with percutaneous angioplasty (PTA), the current standard of care

Amsterdam, the NetherlandsRoyal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the results of a patient-level meta-analysis that confirms the safety profile of its Stellarex drug-coated balloon (DCB) at four years. Including data from two major randomized controlled trials (RCTs), the results show no difference in mortality between patients treated with the Stellarex DCB and those treated with percutaneous angioplasty (PTA), the current standard of care. The meta-analysis, which represents the highest level of the evidence pyramid, was presented at the virtual 2020 Vascular Interventional Advances conference (VIVA20).

The meta-analysis found that over four years, there was no significant difference in survival among patients treated with the Stellarex DCB (85.7%) compared to those treated with PTA (85.6%). The data includes two Stellarex RCTs: the ILLUMENATE EU RCT and the ILLUMENATE Pivotal RCT, comprised of 589 patients in the U.S. and Europe followed up to four years with a high compliance on vital status data.

“The meta-analysis reinforces previously presented results from the ILLUMENATE RCTs, demonstrating low mortality rates each year through four years, with no difference in rates between the two patient cohorts,” said Sean Lyden, MD, Chairman of the Department of Vascular Surgery, Cleveland Clinic (U.S.), who presented the data. Dr. Lyden is also co-Primary Investigator for the ILLUMENATE Pivotal trial, one of the two RCTs included in the meta-analysis, and a paid consultant to Philips. “This independent, patient-level meta-analysis continues to provide consistent, long-term data for a large group of patients.”

In addition to demonstrating no significant difference in all-cause mortality between patients treated with the Stellarex DCB and those treated with PTA (14.3% vs. 14.4%), the results of the meta-analysis also show no difference in cardiovascular mortality (3.6% vs. 4.0%) and non-cardiovascular mortality (10.8% vs. 10.9%).

“The results of this study confirm the safety and performance of our unique Stellarex low-dose drug-coated balloon,” said Chris Landon, Senior Vice President and General Manager Image Guided Therapy Devices at Philips. “We are committed to providing healthcare providers with accurate and transparent data in order to help them make an informed decision on the optimal treatment for each patient with peripheral arterial disease. Stellarex, with its low drug dose and unique drug coating composition, is a logical choice for those who require this option.”

Featuring Philips EnduraCoat technology, a unique coating consisting of a polyethylene glycol excipient with amorphous and crystalline paclitaxel particles dispersed in it, Stellarex .035” DCB is unlike any other drug-coated balloon for the treatment of peripheral artery disease. EnduraCoat technology provides efficient drug transfer and effective drug residency coupled with high coating durability and minimal particulate loss, thereby enabling a low therapeutic drug dose.

Philips’ Image Guided Therapy business provides complete procedural solutions of systems, smart devices, disease-specific software and services for minimally invasive procedures, helping caregivers decide, guide, treat and confirm the right therapy for each patient during their procedure.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Groves
Philips Global Press Office
Tel.: +31 631 639 916
E-mail: mark.groves@philips.com

Fabienne van der Feer
Philips Image Guided Therapy
Tel: + 31 622 698 001
E-mail : fabienne.van.der.feer@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.


Attachment


Seite 1 von 2
Koninklijke Philips Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Four-year results from patient-level meta-analysis confirm safety profile of Philips Stellarex .035” low-dose drug-coated balloon November 07, 2020 Meta-analysis of two major randomized controlled trials (RCTs) show no difference in mortality between patients treated with the Philips Stellarex drug-coated balloon (DCB) and those treated with percutaneous angioplasty (PTA), …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nearly One Third of Visitors to TryTaat Landing Page Request Taat Samples, Founder Joe Deighan ...
Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Announces Special Dividend of Contingent Value Rights
BlackRock Canada Announces Unitholder Meetings of the iShares Gold Bullion ETF and iShares Silver ...
Gold Standard Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management
Summit Announces Closing of Private Placement of $50 Million
Inari Medical to Participate at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum
KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES CONGRATULATES CALIFORNIA GIG INDUSTRY AS PROPOSITION 22 WINS ...
Danone: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares
Bragg Gaming Provides Update and Information on Annual Shareholder Meeting
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
JPMORGAN belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Neutral'
06.11.20
Philips presents its performance and value creation trajectory for the 2021-2025 period at its Capital Markets Day
05.11.20
Philips recognized in Gartner’s 2020 Market Guide for Virtual Care Solutions
04.11.20
Philips expands its home care portfolio for COPD patients with first-of-its-kind non-invasive ventilator
26.10.20
Philips empowers medical image access for over 5,000 clinicians in the Region of Southern Denmark
26.10.20
Philips to nominate Mrs. Indra Nooyi as member of the Supervisory Board
23.10.20
Lichtkonzern Signify kommt weiterhin besser durch die Corona-Krise als erwartet
23.10.20
Philips and Singapore General Hospital (SGH) to establish Digital and Computational Pathology Center of Excellence
22.10.20
Philips showcases integrated radiation oncology solutions to streamline diagnosis and treatment at ASTRO 2020
21.10.20
SimonMed Imaging partners with Philips to deploy new diagnostic imaging technology to advance radiology workflow performance