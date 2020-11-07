 

DGAP-Adhoc Bilfinger SE: ENA Investment Capital increases its investment to 12.00% of the share capital

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares/Investment
Bilfinger SE: ENA Investment Capital increases its investment to 12.00% of the share capital

07-Nov-2020 / 17:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ENA Investment Capital LLP, London, United Kingdom, has, according to a notification issued on November 6, 2020, increased its investment through ENA Opportunity Master Fund LP, as a result of the termination of a contract for difference, to more than 10% and now holds a total of 12.00% of the share capital and voting rights (precisely: 5,305,536 shares) in Bilfinger SE, Mannheim, Germany.
 
In the previous notifications to the company as of July 20, 2020, an 8.67% share of voting rights and 5.65% in instruments regarding Bilfinger SE, i.e. a total of 14.33% were reported.
 
With an intermediate step as of November 2, 2020 (7.57% share of voting rights and 4.46% in instruments), the above-mentioned 12.00% share of voting rights and 0.00% in instruments have now been reported as of November 6, 2020.

 

07-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0621) 459-0
Fax: +49 (0621) 459-23 66
E-mail: ir@bilfinger.com
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com
ISIN: DE0005909006
WKN: 590900
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1146342

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1146342  07-Nov-2020 CET/CEST

