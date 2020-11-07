 

Navistar Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Navistar International Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – NAV

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) to Traton SE for $44.50 per share in cash is fair to Navistar shareholders. On behalf of Navistar shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Navistar shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Navistar Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The Navistar merger investigation concerns whether Navistar and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Navistar shareholders; (2) determine whether Traton is underpaying for Navistar; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Navistar shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are a Navistar shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/navistar-international-corporation-nav ... or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

