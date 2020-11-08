 

LX FINAL DEADLINE ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Investors of Important Monday Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Lawsuit Commenced by the Firm – LX

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX): (i) pursuant and/or traceable to LexinFintech’s initial public offering (“IPO”) conducted on or about December 21, 2017; and/or (ii) between December 21, 2017 and August 24, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important November 9, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action first filed by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for LexinFintech investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the LexinFintech class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1936.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LexinFintech reported artificially low delinquency rates by giving borrowers in default new funds to make payments; (2) LexinFintech’s business model exposes shareholders to enormous losses by prioritizing Chinese lenders for off-balance sheet loans; (3) LexinFintech exaggerated its user base; (4) LexinFintech was facilitating direct peer to peer lending contrary to Chinese law; (5) LexinFintech engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (6) LexinFintech lacked adequate internal controls; and (7) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 9, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1936.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

