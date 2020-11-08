DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Chairman of the Management Board of Aareal Bank AG temporarily unable to perform his duties for health reasons 08-Nov-2020 / 11:22 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The chairman of the management board of Aareal Bank AG, Hermann J. Merkens, today informed the chairman of the supervisory board Marija Korsch that for health reasons he will not be able to perform his duties as member and chairman of the management board for an expected period of three to four months. The supervisory board will immediately, together with the management board make arrangements for the performance of the duties of Mr. Merkens for the period of his leave of absence.

Contact:Jürgen Junginger, Head of Investor Relations

Company: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany

