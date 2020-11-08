 

Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.11.2020, 17:19  |  35   |   |   

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

8 November 2020

Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer

G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”) notes Garda World Security Corporation (“GardaWorld”)’s announcement today regarding the extension of the offer made through its wholly-owned subsidiary Fleming Capital Securities, Inc. and the level of acceptances received in respect of the offer by the first closing date of 7 November 2020 (the “Announcement”).

The Announcement is available on https://www.g4s.com/investors/offer-and-possible-offer.

 

For further enquiries, please contact: 		   
Helen Parris Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 207 9633189
 

Media enquiries 		   
Sophie McMillan Head of Media +44 (0) 759 5523483
Press office   +44 (0) 207 9633333

G4S Joint Lead Financial Advisers and Corporate Brokers
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
J.P. Morgan Cazenove


G4S Financial Advisers
Lazard & Co., Limited
Goldman Sachs International

G4S Legal Advisers
Linklaters LLP

Media Advisers
Brunswick

Notes to Editors
G4S is the leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. After taking account of the businesses being sold in the year, G4S is active in more than 80 countries and has around 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.

Important Notices
Citigroup Global Markets Limited ("Citi"), which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (”PRA”) and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority (”FCA”) and the PRA, is acting exclusively for G4S and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than G4S for providing the protections afforded to clients of Citi nor for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to herein.

Seite 1 von 3
G4S Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 8 November 2020 Extension of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
04.11.20
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
03.11.20
Statement regarding Conditional Indicative Offer from Allied Universal
02.11.20
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
02.11.20
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
29.10.20
G4S plc: G4S Shareholders Advised to Reject GardaWorld Inadequate Offer
28.10.20
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC: Form 8 Opening Position Disclosure
19.10.20
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
18.10.20
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
15.10.20
G4S plc: Changes to Board Committee Membership