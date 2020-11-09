 

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 00:14  |  29   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Intercept” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ICPT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between September 28, 2019 and October 7, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 4, 2021.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Intercept downplayed the seriousness of safety concerns about Ocaliva’s use in treating PBC. This increased the chance of an FDA investigation of the product, which would threaten its marketing and sales. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Intercept, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

