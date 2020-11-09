Notice Regarding the Differences between Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, and Upward Revision of the Full-Year Financial Targets for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021
TOKYO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE1: 3774) announced large differences between financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2020 and
September 30, 2019 and revision of the full year financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021).
1. Differences between Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 (We disclose this information in the form defined and required by the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
|Revenues
|Operating Profit
|Profit before Tax
|
Profit for the period
attributable to
owners of the parent
|
Basic earnings per
share
|JPY millions
|JPY millions
|JPY millions
|JPY millions
|JPY
|
For the six months
ended September 30,
2019 (A)
|99,220
|3,352
|3,043
|1,756
|38.96
|
For the six months
ended September 30,
2020 (B)
|101,665
|5,239
|4,466
|2,770
|61.43
|Change (B-A)
|2,445
|1,887
|1,423
|1,014
|--
|Change (%)
|2.5
|56.3
|46.7
|57.7
|--
2. Revision for the Consolidated Financial Targets for FY2020 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
|Revenues
|Operating Profit
|Profit before Tax
|
Profit for the year
attributable to
owners of the parent
|
Basic earnings per
share
|JPY millions
|JPY millions
|JPY millions
|JPY millions
|JPY
|Previous Target (A)
|210,000
|8,700
|8,000
|5,000
|55.45 (*)
|New Target (B)
|212,000
|11,300
|10,000
|6,100
|67.63 (*)
|Change (B-A)
|2,000
|2,600
|2,000
|1,100
|--
|Change (%)
|1.0
|29.9
|25.0
|22.0
|--
|
< Reference >
