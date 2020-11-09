Notice Regarding the Differences between Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, and Upward Revision of the Full-Year Financial Targets for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021

TOKYO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE1: 3774) announced large differences between financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 and revision of the full year financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021).



1. Differences between Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 (We disclose this information in the form defined and required by the Tokyo Stock Exchange)