 

Notice Regarding the Differences between Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, and Upward Revision of the Full-Year Financial Targets for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 04:05  |  104   |   |   

TOKYO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE1: 3774) announced large differences between financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 and revision of the full year financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021).

1. Differences between Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 (We disclose this information in the form defined and required by the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

  Revenues Operating Profit Profit before Tax Profit for the period
attributable to
owners of the parent 		Basic earnings per
share
JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions JPY
For the six months
ended September 30,
2019 (A) 		99,220 3,352 3,043 1,756 38.96
For the six months
ended September 30,
2020 (B) 		101,665 5,239 4,466 2,770 61.43
Change (B-A) 2,445 1,887 1,423 1,014 -- 
Change (%) 2.5 56.3 46.7 57.7 -- 

2. Revision for the Consolidated Financial Targets for FY2020 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

  Revenues Operating Profit Profit before Tax Profit for the year
attributable to
owners of the parent 		Basic earnings per
share
JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions JPY
Previous Target (A) 210,000 8,700 8,000 5,000 55.45 (*)
New Target (B) 212,000 11,300 10,000 6,100 67.63 (*)
Change (B-A) 2,000 2,600 2,000 1,100 -- 
Change (%) 1.0 29.9 25.0 22.0 -- 
< Reference >
Seite 1 von 2
Internet Initiative Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice Regarding the Differences between Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, and Upward Revision of the Full-Year Financial Targets for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021 TOKYO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE1: 3774) announced large differences between financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 and revision of the full year …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Notice Regarding the Differences between Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, ...
Notice Regarding Stock Split and Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
Skeljungur hf.: Announcement relating to parties acting in concert and a proposed takeover bid
IIJ Announces its First Six Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
Notice regarding the Distribution of Retained Earnings (Interim Dividend, Increase) and Revision of ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04:06 Uhr
Notice regarding the Distribution of Retained Earnings (Interim Dividend, Increase) and Revision of Dividend Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021
04:05 Uhr
Notice Regarding Stock Split and Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
04:04 Uhr
IIJ Announces its First Six Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021