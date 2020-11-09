 

argenx to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

November 9, 2020

Breda, the Netherlands / Ghent, Belgium – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that management will participate in several upcoming investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | Idea Forum | 2nd Annual Neuro/Immunology Day on November 16, 2020. Management will participate in 1x1 meetings.
  • Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on November 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • Wolfe Research Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 19, 2020. Management will participate in 1x1 meetings.
  • Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on December 1, 2020. Fireside chat available to conference participants on-demand.
  • 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference Virtual. Fireside chat on December 2, 2020 at 9:40 a.m. ET.

About argenx
argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases, and cusatuzumab in hematological cancers in collaboration with Janssen. argenx is also advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. argenx has offices in Belgium, the United States, and Japan. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/argenx/.

For further information, please contact:

Beth DelGiacco, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
+1 518 424 4980
bdelgiacco@argenx.com

Joke Comijn, Director Corporate Communications & Investor Relations (EU)
+32 (0)477 77 29 44
+32 (0)9 310 34 19
jcomijn@argenx.com


