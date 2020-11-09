 

ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer

globenewswire
09.11.2020   

 

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA – November 9, 2020 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health today announced that ObsEva’s Board of Directors has appointed Brian O’Callaghan, to succeed Dr Ernest Loumaye, as Chief Executive Officer and member of the company’s Executive Committee, effective 1 December 2020. He will also be proposed for election on ObsEva’s Board of Directors at next company AGM.

As ObsEva evolves from a development company towards commercialization, Dr Ernest Loumaye, co-founder and CEO of ObsEva, has expressed his wish to retire from the day to day operation. He will continue to serve as a member of ObsEva’s Board of Directors and will work to ensure a smooth transition with Brian O’Callaghan. 

Brian O’Callaghan is a Life Science Executive who brings a breadth of experience to ObsEva, having held senior positions within a number of public and private pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, in both Europe and the United States. These include CEO positions at Petra Pharma, Acucela, Sangart and BioPartners, as well as senior management positions at Pfizer, Merck Serono, Novartis, Covance and NPS Pharmaceuticals. Brian brings with him a wide range of experience, having managed businesses and programs across multiple therapeutic areas from concept through commercialization, and as such is well qualified to leverage his significant experience to lead ObsEva through its future development, regulatory filings and product launches.

“I am delighted to lead ObsEva into the future as it intends to file its first market authorization application (MAA) for Linzagolix for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding and pain associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women in the EU before year end and a new drug application (NDA) in the U.S. in the first half of 2021. I look forward to working with ObsEva’s Board and team to advance the development and commercialization of best in class therapies that women deserve”, said Brian O’Callaghan.

Dr Ernest Loumaye, CEO and Co-Founder of ObsEva, said: “It has been a tremendous honor to serve as the CEO of ObsEva since founding the company and I am incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished in the past seven years. I am delighted to be succeeded by Brian whose wealth of experience will greatly benefit ObsEva as we move forward and evolve, and I am committed to supporting him and ObsEva during this transition and in the future.”

