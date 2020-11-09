Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer

Jeroen is an experienced CFO and finance director in multinational companies with a proven track record of financial and senior-level management in a range of industries, including overseeing implementation of company-wide ERP systems, hands-on business development, effective capital markets and M&A transactions, and successful post-acquisition integration, including US entities.

LEIDEN, The Netherlands, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM) announces the appointment of Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with effect from 16 November 2020.

He joins Pharming from Nutreco N.V., a global leader in animal nutrition and aquafeed, where he was CFO for almost five years. Prior to this, Jeroen was CFO of SHV Energy N.V., Finance Director at Calor Gas (UK) and has held several financial and commercial positions at Unilever and Rabobank. Jeroen is a Dutch citizen, resides in the Netherlands and holds an MSc degree in Business Economics from the University of Groningen (the Netherlands) and is a Chartered Treasurer (UK) and a Chartered Management Accountant (UK).

Sijmen de Vries, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We look forward to welcoming Jeroen to Pharming during a transformational period, which has seen the Company transition to a profitable biopharmaceutical business, with increasing commercial sales supporting an advancing pipeline. His extensive financial, operational and business development expertise will be a great asset, and significantly add to our senior management skills and experience base, as we continue to execute against our growth strategy through the development of commercial operations, pipeline assets and acquisition opportunities, supported by a future potential secondary listing in the US."

Jeroen Wakkerman added:

"I am excited to be joining Pharming at such an important stage in the Company's development. Pharming has gone through an impressive journey with continually growing business results in recent years and I look forward to working with the management team and supporting colleagues across the business as the Company enters it next stage of development."

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. is a global, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs.