 

Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 07:00  |  16   |   |   

LEIDEN, The Netherlands, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM) announces the appointment of Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with effect from 16 November 2020.

Jeroen is an experienced CFO and finance director in multinational companies with a proven track record of financial and senior-level management in a range of industries, including overseeing implementation of company-wide ERP systems, hands-on business development, effective capital markets and M&A transactions, and successful post-acquisition integration, including US entities.

He joins Pharming from Nutreco N.V., a global leader in animal nutrition and aquafeed, where he was CFO for almost five years. Prior to this, Jeroen was CFO of SHV Energy N.V., Finance Director at Calor Gas (UK) and has held several financial and commercial positions at Unilever and Rabobank. Jeroen is a Dutch citizen, resides in the Netherlands and holds an MSc degree in Business Economics from the University of Groningen (the Netherlands) and is a Chartered Treasurer (UK) and a Chartered Management Accountant (UK).

Sijmen de Vries, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We look forward to welcoming Jeroen to Pharming during a transformational period, which has seen the Company transition to a profitable biopharmaceutical business, with increasing commercial sales supporting an advancing pipeline. His extensive financial, operational and business development expertise will be a great asset, and significantly add to our senior management skills and experience base, as we continue to execute against our growth strategy through the development of commercial operations, pipeline assets and acquisition opportunities, supported by a future potential secondary listing in the US."

Jeroen Wakkerman added:

"I am excited to be joining Pharming at such an important stage in the Company's development. Pharming has gone through an impressive journey with continually growing business results in recent years and I look forward to working with the management team and supporting colleagues across the business as the Company enters it next stage of development."

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. is a global, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer LEIDEN, The Netherlands, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM) announces the appointment of Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with effect from 16 November 2020. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PolyU scholar receives Guanghua Engineering Science and Technology Award
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Four Key Technologies Set to Fuel the Programmable Semiconductors Market, According to Frost ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA