 

Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 07:00  |  18   |   |   

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201108005065/en/

Vifor Pharma and Angion Biomedica Corp. (Angion) announced the signing of a licensing agreement for the commercialization of ANG-3777, currently developed for treatment of delayed graft function (DGF) and cardiac surgery-associated acute kidney injury (CSA-AKI). ANG-3777 was engineered to mimic the biological activity of HGF, activating critical pathways in the body’s natural organ repair process following an acute organ injury.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vifor Pharma will receive an exclusive global license, excluding China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, for all ANG-3777 nephrology indications. Angion will receive up to USD 80 million which includes a 30 million upfront payment, a 30 million equity investment and 20 million in clinical study milestone payments. Additionally Angion is eligible to receive up to USD 260 million in market access related milestones upon approval in US and EU, further payments in the form of sales milestones, and tiered royalties on global net sales up to 40% at the high end of the royalty range.

“This agreement highlights the leadership position that Vifor Pharma has developed in the nephrology space and the fact that it has become the company of choice for organizations committed to partnering innovative nephrology focused assets“ said Stefan Schulze, Chief Executive Officer of Vifor Pharma. “Angion is an excellent partner with an outstanding expertise leading to the development of this exciting asset and other pipeline products. We look forward to working closely with Angion who will be responsible for the ongoing development program of ANG-3777 and to leveraging our commercial expertise to bring this highly promising, innovative treatment with a unique mode of action to patients suffering from DGF and CSA-AKI. These are both critical conditions, currently without any effective or approved therapies.”

“Vifor Pharma is one of the world leaders in the nephrology space and we are very excited to partner with them on the commercialization of ANG‑3777 for nephrology indications,” stated Dr. Jay Venkatesan, President and CEO of Angion. “This is a major milestone for the team at Angion who has worked for many years to develop ANG-3777 as a therapy for patients with acute kidney injuries. We look forward to phase-III data in DGF towards the end of 2021 and working with Vifor Pharma to potentially bring ANG-3777 to nephrology patients worldwide.”

Seite 1 von 4
Vifor Pharma Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Vifor Pharma; gute Chance auf positive Entwicklung
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201108005065/en/ Vifor Pharma and Angion Biomedica Corp. (Angion) announced the signing of a licensing agreement for the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Partner Communications Announces Receiving Lawsuits and Motions for the Recognition of These ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
Fisker to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
NNOX FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors of Important November 16 ...
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
VFMCRP and ChemoCentryx announce European Medicines Agency has accepted to review the Marketing Authorization Application for avacopan 
20.10.20
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics sign US license agreement for i.v. Korsuva* to treat dialysis patients with pruritus

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
10
Vifor Pharma; gute Chance auf positive Entwicklung