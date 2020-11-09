Energiekontor AG sells Boddin wind farm

- - Output is sufficient for about 3,500 households

Energiekontor AG announces the sale of the Boddin wind farm. This wind farm is a single-unit project of the Nordex N149 type with a capacity of 4.2 MW. The project was awarded a contract at 6.20 ct/kWh in the tender on 1 October 2019.

The Boddin wind farm will be erected at the site of the same name in the district of Prignitz (Brandenburg) and is currently scheduled to go into operation at the end of September 2021. This sale therefore has no impact on the business figures for 2020, but will only be recognised in income in 2021.

The buyer is the Swiss InvestInvent AG with its special fund for renewable energies. InvestInvent was also the buyer of the Hohengüstow II wind farm in 2017. The technical management will be carried out as usual by Energiekontor.

The expected annual electricity volume of 11.5 million kilowatt hours will be sufficient to cover the needs of around 3,500 average German households.

Peter Szabo, Chairman of the Board of Energiekontor AG, is satisfied: "We are pleased that we have been able to win InvestInvent as a buyer for this project. InvestInvent is a very experienced and professional partner with whom we have now once again worked successfully together".

"Investments in renewable energies, especially wind energy, are our expertise and we are pleased to acquire another attractive project for our investors with the Boddin wind farm. We are happy to work together with Energiekontor and can well imagine the acquisition of further projects from this experienced developer," explains Roman Bader, Head of Acquisition & Asset Management and member of the management board at InvestInvent.

About Energiekontor AG:

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: Energiekontor has stood for this for 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the Company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of the leading German project developers. The core business ranges from planning and construction to the operational management of wind farms in Germany and abroad and was expanded to include solar energy in 2010. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar parks with a rated output of almost 287 megawatts in its own portfolio.