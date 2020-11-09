HolidayCheck Group AG reports modest improvement in revenue over third quarter as cost-saving measures start taking effect

DGAP-News: HolidayCheck Group AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

09.11.2020 / 07:28

Munich, 9 November 2020 - The global spread of COVID-19, the stringent travel restrictions imposed by many countries in response to the pandemic and the worldwide travel warning maintained by Germany's Federal Foreign Office up to mid-June triggered a massive downturn in demand for holidays in the first nine months of 2020. As a result, many bookings made in 2019 and in the first nine months of this year for holidays in 2020 had to be cancelled. This had a significant impact on the revenue and earnings figures of HolidayCheck Group AG in the first nine months of the current financial year. After the travel warning was lifted for several European countries in mid-June, the third quarter saw a marked but temporary recovery in demand, mainly for hotels (with independent travel arrangements) but also for package holidays. Even so, bookings remained well below pre-crisis levels, especially for package holidays.

Over the past months, driven by the need to protect its liquidity position, HolidayCheck Group AG responded by introducing a series of comprehensive cost-saving measures in every area. These are gradually taking effect. Back in August 2020, we announced plans to reduce the workforce by around 90. These cuts have now been implemented. The sale of our Dutch subsidiaries generated around EUR 14.9 million. As a result of this move, the HolidayCheck Group no longer has a presence in the Netherlands. The consolidated net profit/(loss) of these discontinued operations is shown explicitly in the financial statements. As such, the key indicators given below relate only to the Group's continuing operations.