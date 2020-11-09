DGAP-News HolidayCheck Group AG reports modest improvement in revenue over third quarter as cost-saving measures start taking effect
|
DGAP-News: HolidayCheck Group AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
HolidayCheck Group AG reports modest improvement in revenue over third quarter as cost-saving measures start taking effect
Over the past months, driven by the need to protect its liquidity position, HolidayCheck Group AG responded by introducing a series of comprehensive cost-saving measures in every area. These are gradually taking effect. Back in August 2020, we announced plans to reduce the workforce by around 90. These cuts have now been implemented. The sale of our Dutch subsidiaries generated around EUR 14.9 million. As a result of this move, the HolidayCheck Group no longer has a presence in the Netherlands. The consolidated net profit/(loss) of these discontinued operations is shown explicitly in the financial statements. As such, the key indicators given below relate only to the Group's continuing operations.
|Diskussion: HolidayCheck Group AG, ehemals Tomorrow Focus- der etwas besondere Thread......!!!!!!!
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare