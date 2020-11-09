 

DGAP-News q.beyond posts further record new orders and continues to grow

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.11.2020, 07:30  |  96   |   |   

DGAP-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
q.beyond posts further record new orders and continues to grow

09.11.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

q.beyond posts further record new orders and continues to grow

- New orders rise to € 52.3 million in third quarter of 2020
- Revenues of € 35.1 million mark fifth consecutive quarter of growth
- As planned, EBITDA of € -0.6 million approaches break-even; sustainably positive EBITDA from Q4 2020
- q.beyond expects strong final quarter and confirms forecast for 2020

Cologne, 9 November 2020 - q.beyond AG, which resulted from the rebranding of QSC AG in mid-September, increased its revenues for the fifth consecutive quarter in the third quarter of 2020, in this case to € 35.1 million. Despite the severest recession in post-war German history, the IT service provider generated year-on-year growth of 9%. Digitalisation, whose importance to and acceptance by SMEs is now undisputed, has received a further boost due to the coronavirus crisis. This is documented by q.beyond's new orders, the core indicator of its medium-term growth. In the third quarter of 2020, this key figure reached a new record of € 52.3 million, equivalent to an increase of 45% on the previous quarter. Around 70% of these orders were received from new customers, particularly in q.beyond's sector focuses of retail and manufacturing.

Cloud & IoT business posts double-digit growth

The Covid-19 crisis has created particularly strong demand for cloud solutions, with a key focus on the implementation and operation of digital workplaces. Revenues in q.beyond's Cloud & IoT segment therefore grew year-on-year by 11% to € 25.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. Revenues in the SAP segment rose over the same period by 4% to € 10.0 million. Coronavirus-related restrictions on contact held back the consulting business on location at customers. However, the broad-based positioning of this segment paid off, with SAP operations and application management hardly affected by the lockdown.

Seite 1 von 4
q.beyond Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: q.beyond ehemals QSC-Infos am Rande

Diskussion: Die 1000 % Perle in 2017 QSC Wahnsinn geht weiter
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News q.beyond posts further record new orders and continues to grow DGAP-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement q.beyond posts further record new orders and continues to grow 09.11.2020 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. q.beyond …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Vorstandsvorsitzender der Aareal Bank AG kann seine Aufgaben aus gesundheitlichen Gründen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Chairman of the Management Board of Aareal Bank AG temporarily unable to perform his duties for ...
EQS-Adhoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG Announces Management Changes
DGAP-News: Aufsichtsrat der Aareal Bank AG beschließt Vertretungsregelungen für vorübergehende Abwesenheit ...
DGAP-News: Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG resolves on substitution regulations for temporary absence of ...
EQS-Adhoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG: Änderungen im Management
DGAP-News: q.beyond posts further record new orders and continues to grow
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: INFINEON MIT STARKEM VIERTEM GESCHÄFTSQUARTAL. AUSBLICK FÜR DAS NEUE ...
DGAP-News: Formycon und Bioeq geben Start der Phase-III-Studie mit FYB202, einem Biosimilar-Kandidat zu ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Norsemont Mining vor Abschluß einer Bodenbildungsphase? Deutet sich eine Turnaroundformation an?
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
BRENNSTOFFEMISSIONSHANDELSGESETZ UND HEIZKOSTEN: MANGELNDE ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ KOSTET BIS ZU 2 € PRO QM
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
15.10.20
q.beyond: Neues Beteiligungs-Programm und Aktienkäufe
15.10.20
DGAP-News: q.beyond-Führungskräfte erwerben 1 Million Aktien (deutsch)
15.10.20
DGAP-News: q.beyond-Führungskräfte erwerben 1 Million Aktien
15.10.20
DGAP-News: q.beyond executives acquire 1 million shares

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:17 Uhr
1.745
Die 1000 % Perle in 2017 QSC Wahnsinn geht weiter
07:56 Uhr
105.702
q.beyond ehemals QSC-Infos am Rande
26.08.20
2
QSC und die Lottogesellschaft