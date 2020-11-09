 

Oma Savings Bank Plc's Interim Report 1.1.-30.9.2020 Profitability grows at record speed

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 9 NOVEMBER 2020 AT 8.30 A.M. EET, INTERIM REPORT Q3

 

Savings Bank Plc’s Interim Report 1.1.-30.9.2020: Profitability grows at record speed

This release is a summary of Oma Savings Bank’s (OmaSp) January-September 2020 Interim Report, which can be read from the pdf file attached to this stock exchange release and on the company’s web pages www.omasp.fi

 

CEO Pasi Sydänlammi:
”Our business has continued strong and the quarter was the best in the bank’s history. In September, we issued a positive profit warning despite the general uncertainty in the operating environment. Our profitability has exceeded the previous peak prior to the corona crisis and the bank’s business profitability has improved even more than expected. In terms of the cost/income ratio that describes banking efficiency, we have achieved an excellent level of 43.2%.

Demand for home mortgages and corporate credit continued to be excellent throughout the year and the quality of the credit portfolio is at a good level. Our main sources of income have continued their strong growth. Net interest income rose a staggering 18% and fee and commission income increased 11.2% compared with a year ago.

Profit before taxes for the third quarter was EUR 13.5 million, an increase of 62% over the comparative period. Comparable profit before taxes also advanced superbly, reaching nearly EUR 11 million, which is EUR 2.2 million better than in the comparative period.

We support our customers’ success
The role of the financial sector in building Finnish prosperity is significant. Especially now, Finland needs successful businesses and a functioning national economy. As a prudential bank, we are able to support our customers in all circumstances. Our bank’s competitiveness is based on an excellent customer experience, the cornerstones of which are easy accessibility, the realisation of appointments at short notice and quick decisions. During the exceptional period, remote appointments and electronical signatures have also come to play a more important role. We continually evolve our operations while listening to our customers.

