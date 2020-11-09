 

DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 07:30  |  48   |   |   

Montrouge, France, November 9, 2020
DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences. At each conference, Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat.

Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference, November 9-12.
The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 12:30PM ET.

Stifel Healthcare Conference, November 16.
The fireside chat will take place on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 8AM ET.  

Evercore HealthconX, December 1-3.
The fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 12:35PM ET.  

A live webcast of the fireside chats will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website:
https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/

A replay of the presentations will also be available on DBV’s website after the event.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Investor Relations Contact
Anne Pollak
+ 1 (857) 529-2363
anne.pollak@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
+ 1 (646) 842-2393
angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment


DBV Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences Montrouge, France, November 9, 2020DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced its …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
Notice Regarding the Differences between Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
Notice Regarding Stock Split and Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
Skeljungur hf.: Announcement relating to parties acting in concert and a proposed takeover bid
IIJ Announces its First Six Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
argenx to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
DBV Technologies Announces Filing and Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Viaskin Peanut by European Medicines Agency 
30.10.20
DBV Technologies Reports September 30, 2020 Cash Position

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
3
DBVT: Viaskin mit Marktpotenzial bei Allergikern