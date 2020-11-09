 

Klövern acquires a property and signs a land allocation agreement in Söderstaden in Stockholm

Klövern, one of the largest property owners in Söderstaden, has signed a contract to acquire the site leasehold to the property Sandhagen 8 in the Meatpacking district (Slakthusområdet) in Söderstaden. The underlying property value amounts to SEK 70 million plus an additional amount when the zoning plan gains legal force. The property, which currently has a lettable area of approximately 1,600 sq.m., is located in a strategically important position next to Tele2 Arena in the area which links the Meatpacking district’s southern residential areas with the Globen district’s large area for events and offices. Transfer of possession is planned to be in February 2021. Klövern has also signed a land allocation agreement regading the purchase of a part of the property Enskede Gård 1:1 along Arenavägen at Globen Shopping and the church Slakthuskyrkan, next to the planned subway building.

Söderstaden is today one of Stockholm's most interesting urban development projects with all the prerequisites to be developed in accordance with the City of Stockholm's vision of a dense, vibrant and urban mixed city, seamlessly connected with Södermalm and surrounding districts. With a strong commitment to the development of the entire district, Klövern’s starting point is always Söderstaden's overall perspective. With the district's strength as a communication hub of bus, tramway, subway and good accessibility for bicycles and cars, it also has the opportunity to become the southern suburbs´ most attractive workplace area. Right in the heart of Söderstaden, Klövern intends to expand and transform today's Globen Shopping into a hub with an open city street and square environment, rich in a range of experiences, services, activities, food, retail, health and recreation as well as art and culture for the city's residents and visitors.

”The goal is to create an attractive district, break barriers through cross-border links and put people at the center with safe dynamic places where people and companies can meet and develop ", says Siggela Möller, Business Developer Urban Development Söderstaden at Klövern.

For additional information, please contact:
 Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se
Peeter Kinnunen, Head of Transactions, +46 (0)76-855 67 03, peeter.kinnunen@klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

