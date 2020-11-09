BGHL (EUR) NAV(s) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 09.11.2020, 07:30 | 56 | 0 | 0 09.11.2020, 07:30 | BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED Ordinary Shares The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 06 Nov 2020. Estimated NAV Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 24.5943 £ 21.6842 Estimated MTD return 1.89 % 1.59 % Estimated YTD return 7.40 % 5.08 % Estimated ITD return 145.94 % 116.84 % NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees Market information Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 18.50 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -24.78 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,550.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -28.52 % Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A Liquidity Enhancement Agreement Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A BGHL Capital Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2 BOUN HOLD/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de







Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer