BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL REVENUE PROJECTIONS FOR 2021

As Bitcoin prices surge to their highest levels since 2018, reaching over $15,000.00, we expect transactions in this lucrative market to increase significantly. An article published in Marketwatch.com partially explained the why: The recent rally for the progenitor to the cryptographic currency craze comes as PayPal Holdings announced plans to accept cryptocurrencies and allow its use for merchant payments. PayPal's announcement is an ever-expanding recognition of the legitimacy of digital currencies.

San Juan, PUERTO RICO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI) (The "Company") an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing cyber-security, digital robotics automation, and A.I. for manufacturing industry announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital LLC, is in discussions with a major law firm in order to enforce our Bitcoin ATM Patent against those operating Bitcoin ATMs, to collect royalty payments. While in these negotiations, we are reaching out to individual operators to reach an amicable arrangement without litigation while offering those operators to join a consortium of Bitcoin ATMs.

BTZI announced on October 29, 2020, that it acquired a subsidiary from First Bitcoin Capital Corp (OTC: BITCF), which includes the rights to U.S. Patent No. 9,135,787 - "Bitcoin Kiosk / ATM Device and System Integrating Enrollment Protocol and Method of Using the Same." Known as the "Bitcoin ATM patent," this patent is related to the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies utilizing a Bitcoin ATM or kiosk that allows customers to purchase Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies by using cash, debit, or credit cards. Many of the elements of that intellectual property (I.P.) will be "standard-essential claims," which are critical for the Bitcoin ATM networks to operate.

All Bitcoin ATM manufacturing companies could be forced to use the patented technology to manufacture and sell their Bitcoin ATMs as well as companies and individuals that own and operate Bitcoin ATM networks locally and nationwide.

"Per transaction royalty payments will be negotiated for a several-year term. Some agreements, especially with the manufacturers, could cover previous years and/or a significant number of coming years," says Paul Rosenberg, BOTS Inc CEO, "as those terms have not been finalized yet."

The Company has already begun negotiations with a major law firm with a very successful track record in enforcing patent rights when working on a contingency basis.

According to CoinATMradar.com, as of November 2020, there were over 9400 Bitcoin ATMs installed in the USA. Average Bitcoin ATM kiosk processes 130-180 transactions monthly. This translates into $14- 18 Million as potential income for the Company per year.