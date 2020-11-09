 

BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL REVENUE PROJECTIONS FOR 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 07:36  |  103   |   |   

San Juan, PUERTO RICO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI) (The "Company") an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing cyber-security, digital robotics automation, and A.I. for manufacturing industry announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital LLC, is in discussions with a major law firm in order to enforce our  Bitcoin ATM Patent against those operating Bitcoin ATMs, to collect royalty payments.  While in these negotiations, we are reaching out to individual operators to reach an amicable arrangement without litigation while offering those operators to join a consortium of Bitcoin ATMs.

As Bitcoin prices surge to their highest levels since 2018, reaching over $15,000.00, we expect transactions in this lucrative market to increase significantly. An article published in Marketwatch.com partially explained the why: The recent rally for the progenitor to the cryptographic currency craze comes as PayPal Holdings announced plans to accept cryptocurrencies and allow its use for merchant payments. PayPal's announcement is an ever-expanding recognition of the legitimacy of digital currencies.

BTZI announced on October 29, 2020, that it acquired a subsidiary from First Bitcoin Capital Corp (OTC: BITCF), which includes the rights to U.S. Patent No. 9,135,787 - "Bitcoin Kiosk / ATM Device and System Integrating Enrollment Protocol and Method of Using the Same." Known as the "Bitcoin ATM patent," this patent is related to the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies utilizing a Bitcoin ATM or kiosk that allows customers to purchase Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies by using cash, debit, or credit cards.  Many of the elements of that intellectual property (I.P.) will be "standard-essential claims," which are critical for the Bitcoin ATM networks to operate.

 All Bitcoin ATM manufacturing companies could be forced to use the patented technology to manufacture and sell their Bitcoin ATMs as well as companies and individuals that own and operate Bitcoin ATM networks locally and nationwide.

"Per transaction royalty payments will be negotiated for a several-year term. Some agreements, especially with the manufacturers, could cover previous years and/or a significant number of coming years," says Paul Rosenberg, BOTS Inc CEO, "as those terms have not been finalized yet."

The Company has already begun negotiations with a major law firm with a very successful track record in enforcing patent rights when working on a contingency basis.

According to CoinATMradar.com, as of November 2020, there were over 9400 Bitcoin ATMs installed in the USA.  Average Bitcoin ATM kiosk processes 130-180 transactions monthly. This translates into $14- 18 Million as potential income for the Company per year.

Seite 1 von 3
mCig Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL REVENUE PROJECTIONS FOR 2021 San Juan, PUERTO RICO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI) (The "Company") an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing cyber-security, digital robotics automation, and A.I. for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
Notice Regarding the Differences between Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
Notice Regarding Stock Split and Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
Skeljungur hf.: Announcement relating to parties acting in concert and a proposed takeover bid
IIJ Announces its First Six Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
argenx to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
BOTS INC. Owns the Only USPTO Granted Patent for Bitcoin Kiosk/ATM
16.10.20
BOTS INC ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CYBER-SECURITY AND CRIME EXPERT ADVISOR, JEFF STANLEY