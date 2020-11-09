 

DGAP-News Aladdin Healthcare Technologies discovers anti-osteoporosis nanomolar activity leads from natural compounds dataset with its Deep Learning Algorithms for drug discovery, validated by leading scientific publication 'European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry'

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.11.2020, 07:59  |  70   |   |   

DGAP-News: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aladdin Healthcare Technologies discovers anti-osteoporosis nanomolar activity leads from natural compounds dataset with its Deep Learning Algorithms for drug discovery, validated by leading scientific publication 'European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry'

09.11.2020 / 07:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aladdin Healthcare Technologies discovers anti-osteoporosis nanomolar activity leads from natural compounds dataset with its Deep Learning Algorithms for drug discovery, validated by leading scientific publication "European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry"

- Innovative deep learning algorithms allow a successful virtual screening of anti-osteoporosis natural compounds
- Aladdin's proprietary deep learning model validated by the leading European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry
- Validation processes proved the superiority of Aladdin's proprietary models compared to other baseline models and peers

BERLIN/LONDON November 09, 2020 - Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE ("Aladdin", ISIN: DE000A12ULL2), a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based healthcare diagnostics and drug discovery applications, successfully validated its deep learning algorithms (P-SAMPNN) - Pre-trained Self-Attentive Message Passing Neural Network - for drug discovery. The European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, a global impactful journal about medical chemistry, accepted and published Aladdin's and its partners' research paper on the discovery of highly potent anti-osteoporosis natural products by means of deep learning algorithms. The research paper has been partly published at https://www.sciencedirect.com/.

Working together with scientific renowned partners, such as the State Key Laboratory of Applied Microbiology Southern China and the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Sun Yat-sen University, Aladdin could put its innovative technology and long year expertise at service of drug discovery to run an Artificial Intelligence (AI) assisted virtual screening of a commercially available library about natural compounds to regulate osteoclastogenesis, which is the formation process of osteoclasts, the bone-resorbing cells. A too high activity of osteoclasts in the human body is actually one of the main causes of osteoporosis.

Seite 1 von 3
Aladdin Healthcare Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Aladdin HC: Warum gibts zu dieser Corona-Aktie noch keinen Thread?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Aladdin Healthcare Technologies discovers anti-osteoporosis nanomolar activity leads from natural compounds dataset with its Deep Learning Algorithms for drug discovery, validated by leading scientific publication 'European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry' DGAP-News: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Aladdin Healthcare Technologies discovers anti-osteoporosis nanomolar activity leads from natural compounds dataset with its Deep Learning Algorithms for drug discovery, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Vorstandsvorsitzender der Aareal Bank AG kann seine Aufgaben aus gesundheitlichen Gründen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Chairman of the Management Board of Aareal Bank AG temporarily unable to perform his duties for ...
EQS-Adhoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG Announces Management Changes
DGAP-News: Aufsichtsrat der Aareal Bank AG beschließt Vertretungsregelungen für vorübergehende Abwesenheit ...
DGAP-News: Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG resolves on substitution regulations for temporary absence of ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond posts further record new orders and continues to grow
EQS-Adhoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG: Änderungen im Management
DGAP-News: Formycon und Bioeq geben Start der Phase-III-Studie mit FYB202, einem Biosimilar-Kandidat zu ...
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: INFINEON MIT STARKEM VIERTEM GESCHÄFTSQUARTAL. AUSBLICK FÜR DAS NEUE ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Norsemont Mining vor Abschluß einer Bodenbildungsphase? Deutet sich eine Turnaroundformation an?
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
BRENNSTOFFEMISSIONSHANDELSGESETZ UND HEIZKOSTEN: MANGELNDE ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ KOSTET BIS ZU 2 € PRO QM
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:59 Uhr
DGAP-News: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies entdeckt durch Deep-Learning-Algorithmen potenzielle Wirkstoffe gegen Osteoporose - Validierung durch 'European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry' (deutsch)
07:59 Uhr
DGAP-News: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies entdeckt durch Deep-Learning-Algorithmen potenzielle Wirkstoffe gegen Osteoporose - Validierung durch 'European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry'
21.10.20
DGAP-DD: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE english
21.10.20
DGAP-DD: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE deutsch
21.10.20
DGAP-DD: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE deutsch
21.10.20
DGAP-DD: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE english
21.10.20
DGAP-DD: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE english
21.10.20
DGAP-DD: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE deutsch

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.11.20
172
Aladdin HC: Warum gibts zu dieser Corona-Aktie noch keinen Thread?
26.03.20
7
Deutscher Small Cap entwickelt Coronavirus-Echtzeit-Test mit KI durch CT-Bilderabgleich: Aladdin Hea
09.03.20
16
AE NEW MEDIA INNOVATIONS - die x-te Blockchain Neuausrichtung