DGAP-News: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Aladdin Healthcare Technologies discovers anti-osteoporosis nanomolar activity leads from natural compounds dataset with its Deep Learning Algorithms for drug discovery, validated by leading scientific publication 'European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry' 09.11.2020 / 07:59 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Innovative deep learning algorithms allow a successful virtual screening of anti-osteoporosis natural compounds

- Aladdin's proprietary deep learning model validated by the leading European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry

- Validation processes proved the superiority of Aladdin's proprietary models compared to other baseline models and peers

BERLIN/LONDON November 09, 2020 - Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE ("Aladdin", ISIN: DE000A12ULL2), a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based healthcare diagnostics and drug discovery applications, successfully validated its deep learning algorithms (P-SAMPNN) - Pre-trained Self-Attentive Message Passing Neural Network - for drug discovery. The European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, a global impactful journal about medical chemistry, accepted and published Aladdin's and its partners' research paper on the discovery of highly potent anti-osteoporosis natural products by means of deep learning algorithms. The research paper has been partly published at https://www.sciencedirect.com/.

Working together with scientific renowned partners, such as the State Key Laboratory of Applied Microbiology Southern China and the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Sun Yat-sen University, Aladdin could put its innovative technology and long year expertise at service of drug discovery to run an Artificial Intelligence (AI) assisted virtual screening of a commercially available library about natural compounds to regulate osteoclastogenesis, which is the formation process of osteoclasts, the bone-resorbing cells. A too high activity of osteoclasts in the human body is actually one of the main causes of osteoporosis.