 

Verona Pharma Announces November 2020 Virtual Investor Conference Participation

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that David Zaccardelli, Chief Executive Officer and President, will present a company overview at the following virtual investor conferences in November 2020:

Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, November 16
Time: 4:00 PM ET / 9:00 PM GMT

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 17
Time: 10:50 AM ET / 3:50 PM GMT

Live webcasts of the events will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com, and an audio replay will be available there for 30 days.

Verona Pharma plc Tel: +44 (0)20 3283 4200
Victoria Stewart, Director of Communications info@veronapharma.com
   
Argot Partners
(US Investor Enquiries) 		Tel: +1 212-600-1902
verona@argotpartners.com
Kimberly Minarovich / Michael Barron  
   
Optimum Strategic Communications
(European Media and Investor Enquiries) 		Tel: +44 (0)20 950 9144
verona@optimumcomms.com
Mary Clark / Eva Haas / Shabnam Bashir  

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma’s product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The Company is evaluating nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE ("Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy") for COPD maintenance treatment. The Company raised gross proceeds of $200 million through a private placement in July 2020 and expects the funds to support its operations and Phase 3 clinical program into 2023. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine are currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler ("DPI") and pressurized metered-dose inhaler ("pMDI"). Ensifentrine is being evaluated in a pilot clinical study in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit  www.veronapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.


Disclaimer

