Frost & Sullivan Evaluates the Future of Corporate Transactions Reshaped by COVID-19

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all businesses including the professional services market significantly. Corporate transactions especially mergers and acquisitions ( M&A) and how these are conducted are expected to witness a transformational change in the post-COVID-19 world. As the conventional metrics and approaches may no longer be fully appropriate in the new normal, the focus on technology and innovation in a rapidly changing environment will require the relevant stakeholders to understand the true value drivers in an increasingly virtual setting.

Webinar highlights the possibilities presented by mergers and acquisitions as a growth enabler in these disruptive times

Join Frost & Sullivan Business & Financial Services experts George Galanopoulos, Sanjay Singh, and Akhil Bajaj for the webinar, "Prepare for the Future of Corporate Transactions," on November 18 at 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. EST. Hear perspectives on the significant challenges and opportunities across regions and industries as well as the M&A process itself for corporates and advisors triggered by the pandemic. Also, get insights into key changes to be factored for organizations to pursue inorganic growth and discover the silver lining to the transactions' market in the new normal.

"The pandemic and its resultant aftermath has upended many of the business norms and this will lead to greater and deeper diligence and stress testing for corporate transactions moving forward," noted Singh. "We also expect to see corporates engaging with a wider and more diverse set of advisors moving forward."

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Understand the new inputs and insights needed for M&As in the new normal to pursue inorganic growth.

Discover the key fundamental changes brought about by COVID-19 in the M&A process and how this can be optimized in the new normal.

in the new normal. Learn about insights from the prior recent crises that may provide a peek into the likely outcomes post –COVID-19

that may post –COVID-19 Understand some of the new requirements that are gaining importance in the transaction process to drive post-deal value creation.

in the transaction process to drive post-deal value creation. Identify the technology tools which can be leveraged to execute the transactions while constraints due to COVID-19 are in play.

