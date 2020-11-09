Kaspersky Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Customer-Focused, Holistic Cybersecurity Solutions

Combining Machine Learning through its MLAD technology and Big Data analytics through the Kaspersky Security Network, Kaspersky provides a complete industrial (OT/ICS) cyber security solution

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global industrial (OT/ICS) cybersecurity market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Kaspersky with the 2020 Global Company of the Year Award for advancing its vision of creating a truly superior industrial cybersecurity solution. Kaspersky is a leader in analyzing market trends and developing customized solutions that effectively address key pain points within the industrial environment. It has made significant strides over the past five years by incorporating unique technologies such as Machine Learning for Anomaly Detection (MLAD) and Kaspersky Threat Intelligence Feeds in its solutions.