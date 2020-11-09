Kaspersky Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Customer-Focused, Holistic Cybersecurity Solutions
Combining Machine Learning through its MLAD technology and Big Data analytics through the Kaspersky Security Network, Kaspersky provides a complete industrial (OT/ICS) cyber security solution
LONDON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global industrial (OT/ICS) cybersecurity market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Kaspersky with the 2020 Global Company of the Year Award for advancing its vision of creating a truly superior industrial cybersecurity solution. Kaspersky is a leader in analyzing market trends and developing customized solutions that effectively address key pain points within the industrial environment. It has made significant strides over the past five years by incorporating unique technologies such as Machine Learning for Anomaly Detection (MLAD) and Kaspersky Threat Intelligence Feeds in its solutions.
In response to the convergence of IT and OT systems, it launched the Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity solution. The solution includes a wide range of products and services such as Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity for Nodes to protect industrial endpoints and Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity for Networks for asset and communication discovery for situational awareness, and early industrial attack and anomaly detection. In addition, it offers security awareness and training, threat intelligence, security and vulnerability assessments, and managed security services. Its detection engines generate different events, while its correlation engine correlates these atomic events into aggregated events that help eliminate unnecessary alerts.
"Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity is uniquely placed to address unmet needs such as protecting legacy operating systems on industrial hosts and offering comprehensive network and asset visibility along with well-rounded attack visibility and protection," said Gautham Gnanajothi Global Research Director. "Its Growth Center, Future Technologies, and Innovation Hub departments are perfectly positioned with best-in-class strategic frameworks to assess, develop, and deliver innovative security offerings to support industrial/ OT end users along their digital transformation journey."
