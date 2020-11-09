 

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO confirms preliminary figures for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO confirms preliminary figures for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020

09.11.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Visible upturn in business in the third quarter; revenue decline significantly lower compared to the nine-month period
- EBIT before currency effects and provisions for personnel adjustments clearly positive in the third quarter
- Robust new business strongly underscores market position
- Forecast for the full year still characterized by considerable uncertainties due to the corona pandemic

Oberkirch, November 9, 2020 - PWO today presents its nine-month report for the 2020 fiscal year and confirms the preliminary figures announced in its ad hoc statement on October 27, 2020.

The situation in the international automotive industry eased significantly in the third quarter. Some PWO locations were already able to match the revenue levels of the previous year. This positive development coincided with the significant reduction in costs during the crisis, so that overall, the results (EBIT before currency effects) achieved were satisfactory.

All international locations delivered positive results. The good profitability at the China location was particularly noteworthy. As already reported, the cost-cutting program at the German site in Oberkirch was extended to include personnel measures. Provisions of EUR 10.0 million were recognized in the reporting quarter for the expenses expected to be incurred for these measures. Without these charges, the location's result would have been break-even.

Revenue in the third quarter decreased to EUR 99.2 million (p/y: EUR 108.5 million) and total output to EUR 99.4 million (p/y: EUR 108.7 million). EBIT before currency effects fell to EUR -4.0 million (p/y: EUR 3.5 million) as a result of recognizing provisions. Including currency effects, EBIT decreased to EUR -4.2 million (p/y: EUR 3.3 million). Net income for the period and earnings per share were EUR -3.9 million (p/y: EUR 1.3 million) and EUR -1.24 (p/y: EUR 0.40), respectively.

