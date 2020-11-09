 

Volta Finance Limited - Annual Report and Accounts / Notice of Annual General Meeting

9 November 2020

Volta Finance Limited (VTA/VTAS)
Legal Entity Identification Code: 2138004N6QDNAZ2V3W80

Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts
(the “Accounts”) for the financial year ended 31 July 2020 and
Notice of the Annual General Meeting

Guernsey, 9 November  2020

Volta Finance Limited has published its results for the financial year ended 31 July 2020. The 2020 Accounts are attached to this release and will be available on Volta Finance Limited's website (www.voltafinance.com).

Notice of Volta Finance Limited forthcoming Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) on 8 December 2020 may be found at pages 86 to 88 of the Accounts.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary and Portfolio Administrator
BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A, Guernsey Branch
guernsey.bp2s.volta.cosec@bnpparibas.com

+44 (0) 1481 750 853

Corporate Broker
Cenkos Securities plc
Andrew Worne
Daniel Balabanoff
Rob Naylor
+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

For the Investment Manager
AXA Investment Managers Paris
Serge Demay

serge.demay@axa-im.com

+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47

ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED

Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta’s home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.

Volta’s investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends. Volta seeks to attain its investment objectives predominantly through diversified investments in structured finance assets. The assets that the Company may invest in either directly or indirectly include, but are not limited to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; and, automobile loans. The Company’s approach to investment is through vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to portfolios of such underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.

ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with 753 investment professionals and €815 billion in assets under management as of the end of June 2020.

 

