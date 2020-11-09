 

Subscription period for shares based on Savosolar Plc’s Warrant Plan 1-2020 starts on 9 November 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 08:00  |  39   |   |   

Savosolar Plc
Company Announcement            9 November 2020 at 8.00 a.m. (CET)

Subscription period for shares based on Savosolar Plc’s Warrant Plan 1-2020 starts on 9 November 2020

Savosolar Plc (“Savosolar” or the “Company”) carried out a rights issue during the period between 1 June 2020 and 17 June 2020, where warrants were issued to the subscribers free of charge (the “Warrant Plan 1-2020”). The share subscription price based on the warrants of series TO5 (the “Warrants”) has been set to EUR 0.1148 or SEK 1.183 per share.

The subscription price per share for the Warrant Plan 1-2020 is EUR 0.1148 or SEK 1.183.

The subscription period for shares that can be subscribed for based on the Warrants is 9 – 20 November 2020.

The terms and conditions of the Warrants can be found at https://savosolar.com/investor-relations/rights-issue-2020/.

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc
Managing Director Jari Varjotie
Phone: +358 400 419 734
E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com



About Savosolar
Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.

The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners ABinfo@augment.se, phone: +46 8-505 65 172.


Savosolar Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Subscription period for shares based on Savosolar Plc’s Warrant Plan 1-2020 starts on 9 November 2020 Savosolar Plc Company Announcement            9 November 2020 at 8.00 a.m. (CET) Subscription period for shares based on Savosolar Plc’s Warrant Plan 1-2020 starts on 9 November 2020 Savosolar Plc (“Savosolar” or the “Company”) carried out a rights …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
Notice Regarding the Differences between Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
Notice Regarding Stock Split and Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
Skeljungur hf.: Announcement relating to parties acting in concert and a proposed takeover bid
IIJ Announces its First Six Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
argenx to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Savosolar has signed agreement with newHeat on delivery of solar heating plant for Pons, France
26.10.20
Savosolar Plc’s business review for January–September 2020: Revenue and profitability continued to develop favourably
21.10.20
Savosolar and Citrinsolar into sales and delivery co-operation for Germany
16.10.20
Savosolar hands over solar district heating plant in Ettenheim, Germany
14.10.20
Savosolar signs a contract with Eko Ekon for sales and delivery of large scale solar heating plants in Poland