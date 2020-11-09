 

Communiqué - Orange Romania has signed a deal to acquire a 54% controlling stake in fixed operator Telekom Romania Communications

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 08:02  |  77   |   |   

Press Release
Paris, 9 November 2020

Orange Romania has signed a deal to acquire a 54% controlling stake in fixed operator Telekom Romania Communications

  • Telekom Romania Communications is one of Romania’s leading fixed telecom operators currently 54% owned by OTE and 46% by the Romanian State.
  • The transaction includes the 54% stake owned by OTE and its fixed-mobile convergent subscribers.
  • Total Enterprise Value: €497m, based on 100% of Telekom Romania Communications and the convergent customer base. This corresponds to a total purchase price of €268m for Orange, on a debt-free, cash-free basis and subject to customary adjustments at closing of the transaction.
  • This transaction represents a major step forward in Orange’s ambitions to become the preferred choice of customers for convergent services in the Romanian market and will increase investment and competition in the Romanian telecommunications sector to the benefit of consumers and society at large.

Orange Romania announces that it signed a deal to acquire a controlling 54% stake in Telekom Romania Communications (“TKR”), in a transaction that will significantly accelerate Orange’s strategy to become the preferred choice of customers for convergent services in the Romanian market. Orange will pay a total of €268m, on a debt-free, cash-free basis and subject to customary adjustments at closing, corresponding to a total enterprise value of €497m, based on 100% of Telekom Romania Communications and the convergent customer base.

TKR is Romania’s second largest player in fixed telecoms with revenues of €622m reported in 2019. Through its owned network infrastructure, TKR provides fixed voice, broadband and pay-tv services to 5 million customers and its approximately 90,000 km fibre network connects some 3 million households. It also provides convergent services to approximately 881 thousand fixed-mobile convergent subscribers, as at 30 June 2020 through an MVNO contract with Telekom Romania Mobile. These customers will migrate to Orange Romania’s network, following the completion of the transaction.

Orange Romania reported €1.1Bn revenues in 2019 and is the number one mobile operator in Romania. Thanks to this acquisition Orange will accelerate its convergent operator strategy which, when combined with TKR’s fixed network, will create a fully infrastructure-based convergent operator across B2C, B2B and ICT markets.
The future combined entity will aim to become the preferred choice of customers for convergent services in the Romanian market both for consumer and business segments. This transaction will also generate significant synergies deriving mainly from the cross-selling of services to existing customers, as well as the optimisation of the network including economies of scale and scope.

Seite 1 von 3
ORANGE Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Communiqué - Orange Romania has signed a deal to acquire a 54% controlling stake in fixed operator Telekom Romania Communications Press ReleaseParis, 9 November 2020 Orange Romania has signed a deal to acquire a 54% controlling stake in fixed operator Telekom Romania Communications Telekom Romania Communications is one of Romania’s leading fixed telecom operators currently …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
Notice Regarding the Differences between Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
Notice Regarding Stock Split and Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
Skeljungur hf.: Announcement relating to parties acting in concert and a proposed takeover bid
IIJ Announces its First Six Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
argenx to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
UBS belässt Orange auf 'Buy'
30.10.20
CREDIT SUISSE belässt Orange auf 'Outperform'
29.10.20
Aktien Europa Schluss: Stabilisierungsversuch nach Talfahrt
29.10.20
JPMORGAN belässt Orange auf 'Neutral'
29.10.20
Aktien Europa: Stabilisierungsversuch nach Talfahrt
29.10.20
Orange wächst auf dem Heimatmarkt - Ausblick bestätigt
29.10.20
Q3 2020 financial information (correction)
29.10.20
Q3 2020 financial information
21.10.20
Orange, Total, Osino Resources: Wie profitieren vom Wachstum in Afrika?
19.10.20
BERENBERG belässt Orange auf 'Hold'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.05.20
9
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Orange enttäuscht Anleger kurzfristig - Kursverluste