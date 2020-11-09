 

ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor Innovations

HSINCHU, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The development of 5G, automotive electronics, optical communications, and smart IoT applications has spurred on demand for new generation semiconductor technology such as compound semiconductors. Compound semiconductors consist of two or more elements, and are ideal for designing devices that are not only emitting light, but resistant to heat, high voltages and radiation. In order to promote compound semiconductor R&D, ITRI and British CSA Catapult signed an MoU, marking a stepping stone for the collaboration between two top-notch research organizations.

ITRI and CSA Catapult signed an MoU to enhance the collaboration on compound semiconductor technology.

 

Logo

During the MoU ceremony, the Right Honorable Greg Hands, UK Minister of State for Trade Policy, commented, "The UK and Taiwan are natural partners in compound semiconductors. We have complementary strengths which, when combined, will bring the type of innovation leading us toward a more connected and greener world. I am delighted by this collaboration between CSA Catapult and ITRI." 

Dr. Simon Edmonds, Deputy Executive Chair and Chief Business Officer of Innovate UK also stated, "We are delighted to observe that CSA Catapult signs this MoU with ITRI. As one of the world-leading research institutes in semiconductors, ITRI was highlighted in a case study back in 2010 when Hermann Hauser made his recommendations for technology and innovation centers which became the Catapult Network. I look forward to seeing the exciting collaborations between the Catapult and ITRI and wish them all the best in their partnership."

ITRI President Dr. Edwin Liu remarked that since ITRI has long been working on semiconductor R&D, the Institute has built solid foundation in electronics and optoelectronics, physics, chemistry, and material science with frequent interaction and networking with Taiwan's robust semiconductor supply chain, and thus has made the semiconductor industry the most important driving force of Taiwan's economy. The development of 5G, radio frequency, optical communication, and automotive electronics applications in recent years have turned compound semiconductor technology into a new focus in the next generation of semiconductors. As a result, such a direction leads to the partnership between ITRI and CSA Catapult. "The collaboration is expected to motivate new opportunities by combining CSA Catapult's technical strengths in semiconductor materials with ITRI's well-built semiconductor process capabilities," said Dr. Liu. As both research organizations aim to connect the R&D sector with the industries, he hopes this alliance will invite more collaborations between semiconductor industries in the UK and Taiwan.

