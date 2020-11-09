 

DGAP-News FP with robust figures in the first nine months of 2020 despite corona pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.11.2020, 08:06  |  76   |   |   

DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/9 Month figures
FP with robust figures in the first nine months of 2020 despite corona pandemic

09.11.2020 / 08:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

P R E S S  R E L E A S E

FP with robust figures in the first nine months of 2020 despite corona pandemic

Preliminary figures:
- Revenue falls by only 3.2 % to € 147.6 million despite the Corona crisis
- EBITDA reaches € 19.5 million
- Adjusted free cash flow increases to € 11.7 million
- Revenue and EBITDA forecast for 2020 confirmed and free cash flow

Berlin, November 9, 2020 - Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (FP), an expert for secure mail business and secure digital communication processes, is publishing preliminary figures for the first nine months of 2020 before tomorrow's Annual General Meeting. According to preliminary calculations, revenues and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) declined slightly under the influence of the corona pandemic. Like almost all companies, FP continues to feel the effects of the pandemic, but the current figures show how robust its business model and liquidity are.

According to preliminary calculations, revenues for the first nine months of 2020 amounted to € 147.6 million (9M 2019: € 152.4 million). In the previous year, sales included high service revenues due to the postage increase in Germany. EBITDA reached € 19.5 million after € 21.0 million in the same period of the previous year. In the first nine months of 2020, FP generated free cash flow of € 7.1 million (9M 2019: € 0.6 million). Adjusted for investments in finance lease assets, M&A and payments for the ACT project JUMP, free cash flow reached € 11.7 million compared to € 7.0 million in the prior-year period.

Rüdiger Andreas Günther, CEO of the FP Group, says: "Our company is showing a very robust development in the Corona year 2020. We have a solid business model and a good liquidity position. In recent months, the entire FP team has done an excellent job despite the difficult situation".

FP confirms forecast for 2020, adjusted free cash flow now expected to be at previous year's level

The stable development supports the view of the management that it has set the right strategic course for the FP Group in the long term. The company is well positioned in its core business, and its digital products hold considerable potential for the future.

