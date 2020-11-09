Tryg announces a Q1-Q3 2020 dividend of DKK 5.25 per share

Tryg announced on March 27 that it was moving to a full-year dividend decision for 2020 following the outbreak of Covid-19 characterised by extreme shocks in capital markets and heightened regulatory pressure throughout Europe. Tryg’s business model has proved very resilient despite very challenging times and the company’s balance sheet and solvency position have remained very healthy throughout this period.

Today, Tryg’s Supervisory Board has approved an ordinary dividend of DKK 5.25 per share (approximately DKK 1.6bn). Payment of the Q1-Q3 2020 dividend is expected on 12 November 2020, with ex-dividend date on 10 November 2020.