 

Polygon AB (publ) - Interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020

Continued strong performance in uncertain times

THIRD QUARTER 2020    

  • Sales grew 8.6% to EUR 187.9 million, organic growth amounted to 6.8% and acquired growth contributed 2.1%.           
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 13.8 million, an increase of 13% compared to last year.            
  • Operating profit amounted to EUR 11.7 million (10.5).           
  • Polygon has acquired Hiotlabs in Sweden, Aretech and Hydrotech in France, UTG in Luxembourg and Recotech in Italy.           
  • For the third quarter 2020, the impact of the covid-19 outbreak has been limited for the Group.

JANUARY - SEPTEMBER  2020           

  • Sales grew 11.3% to EUR 546.4 million, organic growth amounted to 7.6% and acquired growth contributed 4.4%.           
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 35.7 million, an increase of 17% compared to last year.            
  • Operating profit amounted to EUR 30.7 million (24.1).           
  • In March, Polygon acquired the remaining shares of Polygon A/S in Denmark.

This information is information that Polygon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 CET on 9th of November 2020. For participation in investor's call at 11.00 CET the same day, please see web page for detailed information.

CONTACT:

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact Martin Hamner, Chief Financial Officer, martin.hamner@polygongroup.com, +46 70 607 85 79

Polygon AB (publ) - Interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020

