 

DGAP-News APEIRON Biologics AG and Domainex Ltd announce the expansion of their partnership to progress targeted cancer immune therapy drug discovery

APEIRON Biologics AG and Domainex Ltd announce the expansion of their partnership to progress targeted cancer immune therapy drug discovery

09.11.2020 / 08:30
APEIRON Biologics AG and Domainex Ltd announce the expansion
of their partnership to progress targeted cancer immune therapy
drug discovery

  • Integrated lead optimisation to advance APEIRON's Cbl-b inhibitor development programme APN431
  • Inhibitors discovered at Domainex via virtual and fragment screening

Vienna, Austria and Saffron Walden, UK, 09 November 2020: APEIRON Biologics AG, a privately-held biotech company developing breakthrough therapies to treat cancer and respiratory conditions, has selected Domainex Ltd to provide integrated lead optimisation services in order to advance the development of inhibitors for the E3 ubiquitin ligase Cbl-b through small molecule drug discovery.

Under the terms of the agreement, Domainex, a leading integrated drug discovery research service partner, will provide its expertise in medicinal and computational chemistry, screening, structural biology and ADME/PK to advance APEIRON's promising Cbl-b targeting compound series APN431 towards pre-clinical development.

To date, Domainex has successfully provided APEIRON with its expertise in hit identification, both fragment-based and virtual screening, by establishing and deploying a suite of biophysical assays against variants of the E3 ligase Cbl-b and other members of this target class, to determine the binding affinity, mechanism and selectivity of promising compounds. The partnership will now progress into its next stage, with Domainex providing lead optimisation services.

Dr. Tom Mander, CEO of Domainex Ltd, said: "We are delighted to move into this new phase of our partnership with APEIRON Biologics to support the discovery and development of new medicines to treat cancer. Our multi-disciplinary team of scientists has been successful at generating multiple compound series with promising properties. Their commitment through seven-day a week operations and implementation of shift-patterns has enabled us to continue to progress client-sponsored projects throughout the COVID-19 pandemic whilst maintaining social distancing at our state-of the art Medicines Research Centre. We look forward to continuing our journey of discovery with APEIRON."

