 

BIC Acquisition of Rocketbook, the leading smart reusable notebook brand in the U.S.

BIC brings together analog and digital writing
 with its acquisition of Rocketbook, the leading smart reusable notebook brand in the United States

Clichy, France - November 9, 2020 ‐ BIC announces today that is has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Rocketbook, the leading smart and reusable notebook brand in the U.S., based in Boston, Massachusetts. This agreement is contingent upon the fulfilment of certain conditions as customary in this type of transactions.

The acquisition will further BIC’s mission to bring high quality, safe, affordable, essential products to consumers worldwide. The digital writing segment is a fast-growing market and Rocketbook’s innovative products, coupled with BIC’s industry expertise, retail reach, and global footprint offers substantial growth opportunities.

The transaction is structured with an upfront payment of 34 million euros (40 million USD1), to be paid at closing and a deferred consideration based on Rocketbook’s future performance. The acquisition is expected to close before the end of this year.

Founded in 2014 by Joe Lemay and Jake Epstein, Rocketbook is a fast growing and profitable company with $32 million Net Sales in 20202 (approximately 27 million euros) up 35% year-on-year. Rocketbook’s flagship products include the Core and Fusion notebooks, reusable notebook used with erasable pens and powered by the Rocketbook cloud connected application. Sold online on Amazon, www.getrocketbook.com, and other retailers, for less than 40 US Dollars, Rocketbook Core Notebooks rank number one in reusable notebooks for Amazon’s consumers.

“At BIC, we are focused on reimagining everyday essentials and introducing new products that enhance peoples’ lives. This acquisition will solve a major challenge for many stationery consumers, providing a way to write that can be easily stored and shared in a quick, efficient, and environmentally conscious manner. It allows us to broaden our consumer offering and accelerate our progress toward more innovative and sustainable solutions,” said Gonzalve Bich, BIC’s Chief Executive Officer. “BIC was founded on the idea of simplicity and making writing accessible to all, and this is the next evolution of that process – creating a gateway for handwriting to move into the digital age. We look forward to continuing our work with the Rocketbook team and welcoming them to the global BIC community.”

