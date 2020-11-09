Sanoma Oyj Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Helsingin Sanomain Säätiö
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Nils Ittonen
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20201106101453_6
Transaction date: 2020-11-05
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 65 Unit price: 12.7 EUR
(2): Volume: 175 Unit price: 12.62 EUR
(3): Volume: 75 Unit price: 12.62 EUR
(4): Volume: 82 Unit price: 12.66 EUR
(5): Volume: 91 Unit price: 12.62 EUR
(6): Volume: 64 Unit price: 12.62 EUR
(7): Volume: 160 Unit price: 12.56 EUR
(8): Volume: 48 Unit price: 12.56 EUR
(9): Volume: 126 Unit price: 12.52 EUR
(10): Volume: 71 Unit price: 12.58 EUR
(11): Volume: 107 Unit price: 12.6 EUR
(12): Volume: 69 Unit price: 12.6 EUR
(13): Volume: 74 Unit price: 12.54 EUR
(14): Volume: 5 Unit price: 12.54 EUR
(15): Volume: 29 Unit price: 12.54 EUR
(16): Volume: 26 Unit price: 12.54 EUR
(17): Volume: 250 Unit price: 12.54 EUR
(18): Volume: 8 Unit price: 12.54 EUR
(19): Volume: 79 Unit price: 12.6 EUR
(20): Volume: 93 Unit price: 12.6 EUR
(21): Volume: 90 Unit price: 12.56 EUR
(22): Volume: 77 Unit price: 12.58 EUR
(23): Volume: 112 Unit price: 12.58 EUR
(24): Volume: 24 Unit price: 12.58 EUR
(25): Volume: 14 Unit price: 12.56 EUR
(26): Volume: 39 Unit price: 12.56 EUR
(27): Volume: 20 Unit price: 12.56 EUR
(28): Volume: 2 Unit price: 12.56 EUR
(29): Volume: 177 Unit price: 12.52 EUR
(30): Volume: 62 Unit price: 12.52 EUR
(31): Volume: 10 Unit price: 12.52 EUR
(32): Volume: 65 Unit price: 12.48 EUR
(33): Volume: 68 Unit price: 12.5 EUR
(34): Volume: 65 Unit price: 12.46 EUR
(35): Volume: 105 Unit price: 12.44 EUR
(36): Volume: 67 Unit price: 12.46 EUR
(37): Volume: 67 Unit price: 12.46 EUR
(38): Volume: 122 Unit price: 12.5 EUR
(39): Volume: 76 Unit price: 12.52 EUR
(40): Volume: 74 Unit price: 12.5 EUR
(41): Volume: 248 Unit price: 12.48 EUR
(42): Volume: 145 Unit price: 12.44 EUR
(43): Volume: 46 Unit price: 12.44 EUR
(44): Volume: 46 Unit price: 12.44 EUR
