 

DGAP-Adhoc SIMONA plans to acquire Turkish market leader in PVC foam sheets

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.11.2020, 08:51  |  90   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Takeover/Strategic Company Decision
SIMONA plans to acquire Turkish market leader in PVC foam sheets

09-Nov-2020 / 08:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Kirn, 09 November 2020. SIMONA AG plans to acquire 70 per cent of the ownership interests in MT Plastik AS, Düzce, Turkey. Established in 2007, MT Plastik is Turkey's market leader within the area of PVC foam sheets. The products are used primarily in the field of digital printing, advertising and structural engineering. MT Plastik is a private owned company, employing around 50 people and generating revenue in excess of €11 million. The company exports approx. 60 per cent of its revenue, mainly to Europe. The planned acquisition is to be seen in the context of SIMONA's strategic realignment in Europe and will help to strengthen the Group's market position within the area of PVC foam products.

SIMONA wants to establish itself as Europe's market leader for PVC foam sheets with regard to quality, breadth of product portfolio and market share. In acquiring MT Plastik, a highly profitable and very well organised company with lean structures, SIMONA has laid the foundation. In addition, Turkey as a location and the high share of exports already achieved by MT Plastik gives access to other interesting markets in Europe and the Middle East.

The transaction combines the mature product portfolios of two companies with extensive experience and expertise. Customers will benefit from a greater focus on applications, a stronger market presence based on a dense network of competent distribution partners and improved logistics and services.

The existing owners of MT Plastik have committed themselves to the new alliance for the long term under the leadership of the current chairman and majority shareholder Tufan Kalkan and will retain 30 per cent of the interests.

Subject to the final approval of the antitrust authorities, the transaction is expected to be closed on 31 December 2020.

09-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft
Teichweg 16
55606 Kirn an der Nahe
Germany
Phone: 06752-14-997
Fax: 06752-14-738
E-mail: eric.schoenel@simona.de
Internet: www.simona.de
ISIN: DE0007239402
WKN: 723940
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1145860

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1145860  09-Nov-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1145860&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetSimona Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Simona AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc SIMONA plans to acquire Turkish market leader in PVC foam sheets DGAP-Ad-hoc: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Takeover/Strategic Company Decision SIMONA plans to acquire Turkish market leader in PVC foam sheets 09-Nov-2020 / 08:51 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Vorstandsvorsitzender der Aareal Bank AG kann seine Aufgaben aus gesundheitlichen Gründen ...
DGAP-News: Formycon und Bioeq geben Start der Phase-III-Studie mit FYB202, einem Biosimilar-Kandidat zu ...
DGAP-News: FP with robust figures in the first nine months of 2020 despite corona pandemic
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: INFINEON MIT STARKEM VIERTEM GESCHÄFTSQUARTAL. AUSBLICK FÜR DAS NEUE ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond posts further record new orders and continues to grow
DGAP-Adhoc: Chairman of the Management Board of Aareal Bank AG temporarily unable to perform his duties for ...
EQS-Adhoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG Announces Management Changes
EQS-Adhoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG: Änderungen im Management
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals beantragt 754 km² an zusätzlichen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Norsemont Mining vor Abschluß einer Bodenbildungsphase? Deutet sich eine Turnaroundformation an?
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:52 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SIMONA plant Akquisition des türkischen Marktführers für PVC Schaumplatten (deutsch)
08:51 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SIMONA plant Akquisition des türkischen Marktführers für PVC Schaumplatten

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
207
Simona AG