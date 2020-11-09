New heap leach pad at Mexus’ Santa Elena mine nearing completion

CABORCA, Mexico, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that the new leach pad at its Santa Elena mine in Caborca, MX is expected to be completed by November 15th. The company has stockpiled mineralized material with an average grade of 2.3 Gpt Au. This material will be crushed and placed as soon as the pad is completed. Mexus is using assay results to determine what material to place on the pad. The company has two technicians performing fire, column, and atomic absorption assays. Production from the leach pad is expected to begin returning gold by 12/1 with a target of .5 Gpt Au in solution running 35 Gpm. The goal is to increase this to 100 Gpm by January 1, 2021. Mexus is still working on the material recently removed from its original heap leach pad which contains silver chloride. The solution to recovering the gold from this material is to run it through a wash plant.



Mexus CEO Paul Thompson added, “We want to get the heap leach pad into production providing for continuous revenue. The staff at the mine will then be able to focus on the silver chloride material. I’m also working on a long-term funding plan for Mexus. This is necessary to move the company forward, eliminate any short-term debt, and increase the production capacity quickly.”