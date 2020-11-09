 

New heap leach pad at Mexus’ Santa Elena mine nearing completion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 09:00  |  79   |   |   

CABORCA, Mexico, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that the new leach pad at its Santa Elena mine in Caborca, MX is expected to be completed by November 15th. The company has stockpiled mineralized material with an average grade of 2.3 Gpt Au. This material will be crushed and placed as soon as the pad is completed. Mexus is using assay results to determine what material to place on the pad. The company has two technicians performing fire, column, and atomic absorption assays. Production from the leach pad is expected to begin returning gold by 12/1 with a target of .5 Gpt Au in solution running 35 Gpm. The goal is to increase this to 100 Gpm by January 1, 2021. Mexus is still working on the material recently removed from its original heap leach pad which contains silver chloride. The solution to recovering the gold from this material is to run it through a wash plant.

Mexus CEO Paul Thompson added, “We want to get the heap leach pad into production providing for continuous revenue. The staff at the mine will then be able to focus on the silver chloride material. I’m also working on a long-term funding plan for Mexus. This is necessary to move the company forward, eliminate any short-term debt, and increase the production capacity quickly.”

Photo of new heap leach pad

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.


Gold jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New heap leach pad at Mexus’ Santa Elena mine nearing completion CABORCA, Mexico, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that the new leach pad at its Santa Elena mine in Caborca, MX is expected to be completed by November 15th. The company has …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces 10% Strategic Equity Investment in A Mobile Virtual Network ...
Skeljungur hf.: Announcement relating to parties acting in concert and a proposed takeover bid
Communiqué - Orange Romania has signed a deal to acquire a 54% controlling stake in fixed operator ...
Notice Regarding the Differences between Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, ...
argenx to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:07 Uhr

Marktentwicklu: Partyalarm an der Wall Street #marktbericht #videoanalyse
09:01 Uhr
Videoausblick: Die Biden-Rally - nachhaltig?
07:30 Uhr
GOLDINVEST-Interview: Excellon Recources - Perfekt positioniert für den Silberbullenmarkt!
08.11.20
Gold explodiert, weil Trump verliert?
08.11.20
Joe Biden – der Sieger der Börse
08.11.20
Daimler, Apple, Amazon, Zinsen – neue Zeiten mit Joe Biden für Euer Geld
08.11.20
Gold, Bitcoin, Zinsen, Aktien – Trump ist weg! Biden kommt! Und dann?
07.11.20
GOLD/SILBER/MINEN: Kommt jetzt die Steroid Rallye?!
07.11.20
Drei Gründe, wieso der SAP-Rückschlag so tief trifft
07.11.20
NEUER GEHEIM-TIPP...: EILMELDUNG: Auf der Suche nach unbekannten Aktien-Perlen mit eingebautem Gewinn-Turbo sind wir fündig geworden

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:23 Uhr
65.725
Gold und Silber vor neuen Allzeithochs...
06.11.20
5
GOLD: Tanz auf der Rasierklinge!
05.11.20
506
Gold Chartanalyse von Kagels Trading
01.11.20
2
Gold-Preis: Zentralbanken verkaufen! Akute Gefahr?
19.10.20
3
GOLD/SILBER: Kurz vor der US Wahl bekommen die Metalle kalte Füße!