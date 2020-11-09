DGAP-News: Doubleview Gold Corp. / Key word(s): Drilling Result Doubleview Gold Corp.: Visible Gold Occurrence in Drill Core at Hat Gold Rich Copper Porphyry Deposit (news with additional features) 09.11.2020 / 09:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Doubleview Gold Corp ("Doubleview", the "Company") (TSXV:DBG) is pleased to report that during the current on-going drill program the first ever occurrence of Visible Gold ("VG") was intersected in Hole H036 at Lisle Zone of the Hat Gold Rich Copper Porphyry deposit, located in the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia, Canada.

President and CEO, Farshad Shirvani states that: "This section of Visible Gold in the Lisle deposit demonstrates the gold potential of the Hat porphyry deposit. I am excited to follow up with exploration in other areas of the Lisle Zone". The mineralization in this section of drill hole H-036 comprises visible Gold, Chalcopyrite, possibly Chalcocite , Magnetite and Quartz. The core rock samples have been sent for analysis to an independent accredited laboratory and results will be announced once they are received, compiled and verified.

Doubleview is also pleased to announce recent exploration developments at its Hat Property. The current program of diamond drilling is providing additional details of the Lisle zone both to the south and at depth.

The 2020 drilling program at Lisle Zone targeted the deep 3D IP Chargeability anomalous area where drill hole H034 in 2019 confirmed that the anomaly validated the further presence of Lisle Zone-type Gold and Copper mineralization. The first 2020 drill hole, H035, was collared at 347,870 East, 6,453,938 North with azimuth angle 175 and dip angle -85 to evaluate the 3D IP anomaly east of Hole H034. The drill hole intersected Chalcopyrite, possibly Chalcocite , and Magnetite with Quartz veining throughout the hole to final depth of 495m. Hole H035 was abandoned in mineralization in a north-south trending fault zone that defeated strongest efforts by our drill crew.