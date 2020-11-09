 

Share buy-back Program

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 35/2020 – 9 NOVEMBER 2020

On 25 September 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 29/2020 of 25 September 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 25 September 2020 to 30 December 2020. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
Shares 		Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 250,856 647.67 162,470,700.31
2 November 2020 5,961 626.19 3,732,743.03
3 November 2020 6,000 635.09 3,810,514.20
4 November 2020 3,597 642.78 2,312,087.93
5 November 2020 6,000 662.27 3,973,631.40
6 November 2020 5,409 662.16 3581,633.18
Accumulated under the program 277,823 647.47 179,881,310.05

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 453,526 shares, corresponding to 0.9% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com


