Share subscriptions based on stock options 2018

Between 7 August 2020 and 22 October 2020, a total of 58,229 Rovio Entertainment Corporation’s new shares have been subscribed for with the stock option program 2018. 57,512 new shares have been subscribed for with the 2018A stock options at a subscription price of EUR 5.08 and 717 new shares have been subscribed for with the 2018B stock options at a subscription price of EUR 5.26. The entire subscription price of EUR 295,932.38 shall be recorded into the invested unrestricted equity reserve.

As a result of the share subscriptions, the number of Rovio Entertainment shares will increase to 81,328,590 shares.

The shares subscribed for under the stock options have been registered in the Trade Register on 9 November 2020, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights.

The shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Plc together with the old shares as of 10 November 2020.

