Rovio Entertainment Corporation                 Stock Exchange Release       9 November 2020 at 10.15 a.m. EET

Share subscriptions based on stock options 2018

Between 7 August 2020 and 22 October 2020, a total of 58,229 Rovio Entertainment Corporation’s new shares have been subscribed for with the stock option program 2018. 57,512 new shares have been subscribed for with the 2018A stock options at a subscription price of EUR 5.08 and 717 new shares have been subscribed for with the 2018B stock options at a subscription price of EUR 5.26. The entire subscription price of EUR 295,932.38 shall be recorded into the invested unrestricted equity reserve.

As a result of the share subscriptions, the number of Rovio Entertainment shares will increase to 81,328,590 shares.

The shares subscribed for under the stock options have been registered in the Trade Register on 9 November 2020, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights.

The shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Plc together with the old shares as of 10 November 2020.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

For further information, please contact:

Rene Lindell, CFO
rene.lindell@rovio.com
+358 40 485 8985

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Plc
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)

 


