 

Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced third quarter 2020 financial and operating results.

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Sales of $199.7 million, 24% more than the prior year quarter
  • Silver production of 3.5 million ounces and gold production of 41,174 ounces
  • Lucky Friday ramp-up ahead of schedule
  • Generated $73.4 million of cash provided by operating activities and $49.7 million of free cash flow4
  • Reported $98.7 million of cash and cash equivalents with $348.7 million of liquidity2
  • Record adjusted EBITDA and improved net debt/adjusted EBITDA (last 12 months) of 1.7x1,3
  • Increased dividend 50% and approved the payment of the first enhanced silver-linked dividend
  • Increased 2020 annual silver production guidance and reduced silver cost guidance

"Because of our strong operating performance and higher prices, Hecla had record adjusted EBITDA, generated the most free cash flow in a decade and repaid our revolver in full. These accomplishments were achieved because of our workforces’ resiliency and our commitment to health and safety," said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and CEO. "With the Lucky Friday ramp-up ahead of schedule, the expected improvements at Casa Berardi, and our modest planned capital expenditures, we are well positioned to further strengthen our balance sheet, increase exploration activities, and pay our enhanced dividend."

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

 

Third Quarter Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

HIGHLIGHTS

2020

2019

 

2020

2019

FINANCIAL DATA (000)

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

$

199,703

$

161,532

 

 

$

502,983

 

$

448,321

 

Gross profit (loss)

$

53,488

$

14,880

 

 

$

98,939

 

($

1,919

)

Income (loss) applicable to common shareholders

$

13,490

($

19,654

)

 

($

17,999

)

($

91,995

)

Adjusted income (loss) applicable to common shareholders1

$

24,234

($

11,801

)

 

$

10,085

 

($

66,798

)

Adjusted EBITDA 1

$

75,701

$

69,786

 

 

$

168,531

 

$

112,503

 

Cash provided by operating activities

$

73,439

$

54,896

 

 

$

115,892

 

$

63,609

 

Capital expenditures

$

23,693

$

26,093

 

 

$

54,382

 

$

97,338

 

Free cash flow 4

$

49,746

$

28,803

 

 

$

61,510

 

($

33,729

)

Net income applicable to common shareholders for the third quarter was $13.5 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to net loss of $19.7 million, or $0.04 per share, for the same period a year ago. The difference was mainly due to the following items:

  • Improved gross profit at Greens Creek, Nevada Operations and San Sebastian, partially offset by slightly lower gross profit at Casa Berardi. Combined, our operations generated $38.6 million more gross profit.
  • Higher other operating expense by $3.1 million primarily due to costs for an ongoing project to identify and implement potential operational improvements at Casa Berardi.
  • Lower ramp-up and suspension-related costs by $2.2 million due to increased production and margins at Lucky Friday.
  • Unrealized gains on equity investments of $4.0 million compared to losses of $0.1 million in the prior year period.

Cash provided by operating activities was $73.4 million compared to $54.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, with the increase due to higher income, adjusted for non-cash items.

Adjusted EBITDA was $75.7 million compared to $69.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Capital expenditures totaled $23.7 million for the third quarter 2020 compared to $26.1 million in the third quarter of 2019, with the decrease due to planned lower expenditures at the operations in 2020 with the exception of Lucky Friday, where we have been returning the mine to full production. Expenditures at the operations were $11.6 million at Casa Berardi, $5.6 million at Greens Creek, $5.5 million at Lucky Friday, $0.4 million at Hecla Nevada, and $0.2 million at San Sebastian.

Metals Prices

The average realized silver price in the third quarter 2020 was 39% higher quarter over quarter and the average realized gold price was 31% higher. The realized zinc price increased by 7%, while the realized lead price decreased by 8%. Based on the realized silver price for the quarter of $25.32 per ounce, a silver price-linked dividend of $0.005 per common share was triggered.

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Silver –

London PM Fix ($/ounce)

$

24.40

 

 

$

17.02

 

 

$

19.22

 

 

$

15.83

 

 

Realized price per ounce

$

25.32

 

 

$

18.18

 

 

$

19.72

 

 

$

16.21

 

Gold –

London PM Fix ($/ounce)

$

1,911

 

 

$

1,474

 

 

$

1,735

 

 

$

1,363

 

 

Realized price per ounce

$

1,929

 

 

$

1,475

 

 

$

1,745

 

 

$

1,374

 

Lead –

LME Final Cash Buyer ($/pound)

$

0.85

 

 

$

0.92

 

 

$

0.81

 

 

$

0.90

 

 

Realized price per pound

$

0.86

 

 

$

0.93

 

 

$

0.81

 

 

$

0.90

 

Zinc –

LME Final Cash Buyer ($/pound)

$

1.06

 

 

$

1.06

 

 

$

0.97

 

 

$

1.18

 

 

Realized price per pound

$

1.04

 

 

$

0.97

 

 

$

0.94

 

 

$

1.16

 

OPERATIONS OVERVIEW

Overview

The following table provides the production summary on a consolidated basis for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

 

 

Third Quarter Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

2020

2019

 

2020

2019

PRODUCTION SUMMARY

 

 

 

 

Silver -

Ounces produced

3,541,371

 

3,251,350

 

 

10,190,621

 

9,193,246

 

 

Payable ounces sold

3,147,048

 

2,232,691

 

 

9,077,966

 

7,549,360

 

Gold -

Ounces produced

41,174

 

77,311

 

 

159,948

 

198,100

 

 

Payable ounces sold

51,049

 

69,760

 

 

159,550

 

189,823

 

Lead -

Tons produced

9,750

 

6,107

 

 

24,620

 

17,406

 

 

Payable tons sold

7,792

 

3,817

 

 

19,948

 

12,628

 

Zinc -

Tons produced

17,997

 

15,413

 

 

48,699

 

42,672

 

 

Payable tons sold

12,892

 

7,878

 

 

34,717

 

27,234

 

The following tables provide a summary of the (i) final production; (ii) cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization ("cost of sales"); (iii) cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver or gold ounce; and (iv) all in sustaining costs ("AISC"), after by-product credits, per silver or gold ounce for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, with comparisons to the prior year periods:

Third Quarter Ended

 

 

Greens Creek

Lucky Friday

San Sebastian

Casa Berardi

Nevada Ops

Sept 30, 2020

Silver

Gold

Silver

Gold

Silver

Silver

Gold

Gold

Silver

Gold

Silver

Production (ounces)

3,541,371

41,174

 

2,634,436

12,838

 

636,389

266,691

 

1,931

 

26,405

 

3,855

 

0

 

0

 

Increase/(decrease) over 2019

290,021

(36,137

)

90,418

(846

)

520,707

(274,945

)

(2,768

)

(10,142

)

(2,782

)

(22,381

)

(43,377

)

Cost of sales & other direct production costs and dd&a (000)

$78,517

$67,698

 

$51,057

 

$21,500

$5,960

 

 

$53,821

 

 

$13,877

 

 

Increase/(decrease) over 2019

$21,182

$(21,619

)

$10,582

 

$17,482

$(6,882

)

 

$815

 

 

$(22,434

)

 

Cash costs, after by-prod credits, per silver or gold ounce 5,6

$4.43

$1,398

 

$4.12

 

$7.53

 

 

$1,398

 

 

 

 

Increase/(decrease) over 2019

$2.09

$488

 

$2.07

 

$3.83

 

 

$432

 

 

 

 

AISC, after by-prod credits, per silver or gold ounce 7

$11.53

$1,855

 

$7.70

 

$8.87

 

 

$1,855

 

 

 

 

Increase/(decrease) over 2019

$2.64

$642

 

$1.65

 

$1.66

 

 

$506

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

Greens Creek

Lucky Friday

San Sebastian

Casa Berardi

Nevada Ops

Sept 30, 2020

Silver

Gold

Silver

Gold

Silver

Silver

Gold

Gold

Silver

Gold

Silver

Production (ounces)

10,190,621

159,948

 

8,164,062

38,215

 

1,201,674

772,158

 

6,064

 

83,913

 

15,284

 

31,756

 

37,443

 

Increase/(decrease) over 2019

997,375

(38,152

)

1,015,027

(3,054

)

785,218

(674,292

)

(5,712

)

(15,703

)

(5,757

)

(13,683

)

(122,821

)

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and dd&a (000)

$211,968

$192,076

 

$157,910

 

$35,787

$18,271

 

 

$147,728

 

 

$44,348

 

 

Increase/(decrease) over 2019

$24,244

$(70,440

)

$17,673

 

$24,638

$(18,067

)

 

$(9,511

)

 

$(60,929

)

 

Cash costs, after by-prod credits, per silver or gold ounce 5,6

$5.08

$1,053

 

$4.99

 

$5.93

 

 

$1,181

 

 

$716

 

 

Increase/(decrease) over 2019

$2.38

$(36

)

$3.32

 

$(1.84

)

 

$126

 

 

$(449

)

 

AISC, after by-prod credits, per silver or gold ounce 7

$10.59

$1,299

 

$7.57

 

$6.76

 

 

$1,493

 

 

$787

 

 

Increase/(decrease) over 2019

$0.89

$(220

)

$2.29

 

$(5.38

)

 

$120

 

 

$(1,054

)

 

Greens Creek Mine – Alaska

At the Greens Creek Mine, 2.6 million ounces of silver and 12,838 ounces of gold were produced, compared to 2.5 million ounces and 13,684 ounces, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019. Higher silver production was a result of slightly higher ore production and grades. The mill operated at an average of 2,340 tons per day (tpd) in the third quarter, a similar throughput as the third quarter of 2019.

The cost of sales for the third quarter was $51.1 million, and the cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce, was $4.12, compared to $40.5 million and $2.05, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019.5,6 The AISC, after by-product credits, was $7.70 per silver ounce for the third quarter compared to $6.05 in the third quarter of 2019.7 The per ounce silver cash costs were higher primarily due to higher treatment costs resulting from unfavorable changes in smelter terms and COVID-19 mitigation costs. AISC was also higher due to these factors, partially offset by lower capital spending.

Lucky Friday Mine - Idaho

At the Lucky Friday Mine, 636,389 ounces of silver were produced, compared to 115,682 ounces in the third quarter of 2019. The mine has continued normal operations during the pandemic, with the ramp-up ahead of schedule. Lucky Friday, starting in the fourth quarter, will achieve full production with estimated annual production in excess of 3 million ounces of silver in 2021.

Underground testing and modification of the Remote Vein Miner (RVM) continued in Sweden, but with limitations due to COVID-19. In parallel, the Company is testing alternative mining methods to increase productivity at the mine.

Casa Berardi Mine - Quebec

At the Casa Berardi Mine, 26,405 ounces of gold were produced, including 6,800 ounces from the East Mine Crown Pillar (EMCP) pit compared to 36,547 ounces in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease is primarily due to lower mill throughput resulting from longer than planned down time of major mill maintenance activities, along with lower ore grades due to a delay in the availability of higher-grade underground stopes as a result of ground condition challenges. We anticipate ore from these higher-grade stopes to be mined and processed in the fourth quarter. The mill operated at an average of 3,138 tpd in the third quarter, a decrease of 14% over the third quarter of 2019.

The cost of sales was $53.8 million and the cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce was $1,398, compared to $53.0 million and $966, respectively, in the prior year period.5,6 The increase in cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce is primarily due to the lower gold production from the longer than scheduled major mill repairs and two high-grade long hole stopes being delayed in the third quarter. These same factors, partially offset by lower capital and exploration spending, resulted in AISC, after by-product credits, of $1,855 per gold ounce compared to $1,348 in the third quarter of 2019.7

San Sebastian Mine - Mexico

At the San Sebastian Mine, 266,691 ounces of silver and 1,931 ounces of gold were produced, compared to 541,636 ounces and 4,699 ounces, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019. The lower silver and gold production was expected and the result of lower ore grades. The mill operated at an average of 512 tpd, an increase of 4% over the third quarter of 2019.

The cost of sales was $6.0 million and the cash cost, after by-product credits, was $7.53 per silver ounce, compared to $12.8 million and $3.70, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019.5,6 The AISC, after by-product credits, was $8.87 per silver ounce for the third quarter compared to $7.21 in the third quarter of 2019.7 The increase in per ounce costs was primarily due to lower silver production.

Mining was completed in the third quarter and milling is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company continues to explore this highly prospective land package and will evaluate further mining based on exploration success.

Nevada Operations

At the Nevada operations, ore mined during the quarter has been stockpiled for the third-party processing expected in the fourth quarter. Gold production will not be realized until 2021. Mining of non-refractory ore is substantially complete. Mining of refractory ore is expected to continue through the remainder of 2020. Production from the processing of the refractory ore is expected to be about 5 thousand ounces of gold.

EXPLORATION

Exploration (including corporate development) expenses were $3.4 million, a decrease of $1.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to decreased activity at all sites mainly related to COVID-19 precautions. Turnaround time for assay results has also been longer than normal during the year due to assay laboratory delays related to COVID-19 and increased overall sample loads.

Greens Creek – Alaska

At Greens Creek, one drill rig program was focused on the 200S Zone, approximately 750 feet south of existing mining. A second drill rig was mobilized to site in October to bring drilling at Greens Creek back to pre-pandemic levels. Strong definition drilling assay results confirmed and upgraded 200S Zone resources, including 20.2 oz/ton silver, 0.02 oz/ton gold, 6.3% zinc and 2.9% lead over 28.5 feet and 30.3 oz/ton silver, 0.03 oz/ton gold, 18.2% zinc and 9.7% lead over 8.0 feet on the upper bench structure. Drilling targeting the lower contact returned 31.6 oz/ton silver, 0.22 oz/ton gold, 1.2% zinc and 0.6% lead over 32.9 feet.

In the fourth quarter of 2020 definition drilling is planned in the Upper Plate, 9a, East Ore, West, and Northwest West ore zones with lesser amounts of pre-production drilling in the 9a and 5250 ore zones. The two drilling rigs are currently active on the East Zone and the Upper Plate Zone.

More complete drill assay highlights from Greens Creek can be found in Table A at the end of the release.

Casa Berardi – Quebec

At Casa Berardi, drilling in the East Mine focused on defining continuity and expanding mineralization in the 160 Zone Pit area and in the 148 Zone. Definition drilling in the 160 Zone targeted mineralization below the current 160 Pit shell to further define the continuity of the 160 lenses at depth. Intersections from this drilling included 0.07 oz/ton gold over 108.2 feet, 0.10 oz/ton gold over 59.7 feet, and 0.06 oz/ton gold over 138.4 feet including 0.11 oz/ton gold over 8.9 feet and expands mineralization in the 160-03 and 160-04 lenses at depth plunging to the east. Exploration drilling in the East Mine occurred in the 148 Zone from underground targeting the down-plunge trend of the known high-grade mineralization. Intersections include 0.67 oz/ton gold over 9.8 feet located 98 feet below the currently defined 148-01 lens limit at the contact of the Casa Berardi Fault. Exploration drilling in the 159 Zone located just south of the 160 Zone Pit area intersected a narrow high-grade vein containing 0.41 oz/ton gold over 5.6 feet including 0.84 oz/ton gold over 2.6 feet. This vein is open for expansion to the east and at depth.

In the West Mine area, definition and exploration drilling focused on defining and expanding mineralization in the Upper 123 Zone from the 350 level, the Lower 123 Zone from the 1070 level, and the 128 Zone from the 490 level. Recent high-grade intersections from the Upper 123 Zone indicate the 123-01 lens is open for expansion up dip and include 0.91 oz/ton gold over 9.2 feet, 0.63 oz/t gold over 9.6 feet, and 0.51 oz/ton gold over 9.8 feet. Drilling in the 128 Zone identifies that two additional lenses, one to the north and one to the south of the 128-01 lens. Intersections include 0.91 oz/ton gold over 1.0 feet and 0.12 oz/ton gold over 17.7 feet including 0.23 oz/ton gold over 3.3 feet and 0.31 oz/ton gold over 3.9 feet. These initial results indicate mineralization is open at depth for expansion.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, underground drilling will focus on refining and expanding resources in the 123, 124, and 128 zones in the West Mine and the 148, 159, and 160 zones in the East Mine.

More complete drill assay highlights from Casa Berardi can be found in Table A at the end of the release.

San Sebastian - Mexico

At San Sebastian two core rigs operated throughout the quarter, one at the newly discovered El Bronco Vein and one at the newly discovered El Tigre Vein. The El Bronco Vein was discovered late in the second quarter and the El Tigre Vein was discovered early in the third quarter of this year as a result of short vertical reverse circulation (SVRC) drilling in areas with thick soil cover. These two new blind vein discoveries represent strong new structures to explore for zones of high-grade mineralization and continue to demonstrate the excellent prospectivity of the San Sebastian District and the effectiveness of SVRC drilling to discover new veins under cover.

Early drilling at the El Bronco Vein produced positive results with a recent drillhole returning: 0.29 oz/ton gold, 20.7 oz/ton silver over 4.2 feet (true width). Follow-up offset drilling of this intercept is currently in progress. The El Tigre Vein is a strong vein structure with an average true width in the first seven holes of 12.8 feet. Step-out drilling at both the El Bronco and El Tigre veins on approximately 300-foot centers is in progress and scheduled to continue into the fourth quarter of 2020 and into 2021.

More complete drill assay highlights from San Sebastian can be found in Table A at the end of the release.

Midas - Nevada

At Midas, four core rigs operated in September and will continue drilling into late November testing high-priority targets. Detailed mapping and sampling, geology modeling, alteration mineral speciation, and CSAMT geophysics during the first two quarters of 2020 defined numerous high-priority drilling targets at Midas including the Green Racer Sinter, Elko Prince, North Block, Southern Cross, SV1, Jackknife Ridge, and G3 target areas. Targets were prioritized based on anomalous gold, silver, and pathfinder elements, strong alteration associated with a boiling hydrothermal system at depth, and structural preparation. Because they were outside the Plan of Operations, many of these targets have never been drill tested or limited previous drilling did not adequately test the target. Initial drill testing of these targets began late in the third quarter beginning with the Green Racer Sinter, North Block, Southern Cross, and SV1 targets. Assay results are pending for drilling completed to date.

2020 ESTIMATES 8

2020 Production Outlook

 

Silver Production
(Moz)

Gold Production
(Koz)

Silver Equivalent
(Moz)

Gold Equivalent
(Koz)

 

Current

Prior

Current

Prior

Current

Prior

Current

Prior

Greens Creek*

10.2-10.5

10-10.3

47-48

47-48

23.5-24.0

21.5-22.1

263.5-268

240-246

Lucky Friday*

1.8-2.0

1.6-1.8

N/A

N/A

4.0

3.2-3.6

43-45.5

35-40

San Sebastian

0.8-0.9

0.8-0.9

6-7

6

1.5

14-1.7

15-17

16-19

Casa Berardi

N/A

N/A

115-120

114-124

10.5-11.0

12.1-12.6

115-121

135-140

Nevada Operations

N/A

N/A

32

32

2.9

2.9

32

32

Total

12.8-13.4

12.4-13.0

200-207

199-210

42.8-43.4

40.4-42.6

468.5-482.5

458-477

* Equivalent ounces include lead and zinc production.

2020 Cost Outlook

 

Costs of Sales (million)

Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver/gold ounce5,6,9

AISC, after by-product credits, per silver/gold ounce7,9

 

Current

Prior

Current

Prior

Current

Prior

Greens Creek

$215

$205

$5.25-$5.50

$6.00-$6.75

$8.75-$9.00

$9.50-$10.00

Lucky Friday**

$56

$14

$8.25-$9.00

$9.50-$10.25

$12.75-$13.75

$14.00-$15.00

San Sebastian

$25

$25

$6.00-$6.75

$6.25-$8.50

$8.75-$9.50

$8.00-$10.75

Total Silver

$296

$244

$5.50-$6.25

$6.50-$7.00

$11.75-$12.25

$12.25-$13.25

Casa Berardi

$200

$185

$1,075-$1,125

$900-$975

$1,425-$1,500

$1,225-$1,275

Nevada Operations

$46

$39

$725-$750

$825-$1,000

$800-$825

$850-$1,050

Total Gold

$246

$224

$1,025-$1,100

$900-$975

$1,300-$1,350

$1,150-$1,250

** Prior cost of sales guidance was only during the period of full production, while current cost of sales guidance is during the entire year. Lucky Friday cash costs and AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce are calculated using only Fourth Quarter 2020 production and cost estimates.

2020 Capital and Exploration Outlook

(in millions)

Current

Prior

2020E Capital expenditures

$100

$90

2020E Exploration expenditures (includes Corporate Development)

$16

$11

2020E Pre-development expenditures

$2.5

$2.2

DIVIDENDS

Common

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.00875 per share of common stock, consisting of $0.005 per share for the silver price-linked component and $0.00375 for the base annual dividend component. The common dividend is payable on or about December 1, 2020, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2020. The realized silver price was $25.32 in the third quarter and, therefore, satisfied the recently amended criteria for a larger silver linked dividend under the Company's dividend policy.

Preferred

The Board of Directors also declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.875 per share on the 157,816 outstanding shares of Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock. This represents a total amount to be paid of approximately $138,000. The cash dividend is payable on or about January 4, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2020.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Mexico and is a gold producer with operating mines in Quebec, Canada and Nevada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in seven world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada.

NOTES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income are non-GAAP measurements, reconciliations of which to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income are measures used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), or cash provided by (used in) operating activities as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

(2) Liquidity of $348.7 million calculated as $250.0 million in available credit facility plus $98.7 million in cash equivalents at September 30, 2020.

(3) Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to debt and net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measurements, can be found at the end of the release. It is an important measure for management to measure relative indebtedness and the ability to service the debt relative to its peers. It is calculated as total debt outstanding less total cash on hand divided by adjusted EBITDA.

(4) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure, a calculation of which can be found at the end of the release. Free cash flow is calculated as cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests ("Capital Expenditures"). It is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance.

(5) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver or gold ounce is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (sometimes referred to as "cost of sales" in this release), can be found at the end of the release. It is an important operating statistic that management utilizes to measure each mine's operating performance. It also allows the benchmarking of performance of each mine versus those of our competitors. As a silver and gold mining company, management also uses the statistic on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian mines - to compare performance with that of other silver mining companies, and aggregating Casa Berardi and the Nevada operations, to compare its performance with other gold mining companies. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program. Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce is not presented for Lucky Friday for the third quarters and first nine-month periods of 2020 and 2019, as production was limited due to the strike and subsequent ramp-up and results are not comparable to those from prior periods and are not indicative of future operating results under full production.

(6) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce is only applicable to Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations production. Gold produced from Greens Creek and San Sebastian is treated as a by-product credit against the silver cash cost.

(7) All in sustaining cost (AISC), after by-product credits, is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization, the closest GAAP measurement, can be found in the end of the release. AISC, after by-product credits, includes cost of sales and other direct production costs, expenses for reclamation and exploration at the mine sites, corporate exploration related to sustaining operations, and all site sustaining capital costs. AISC, after by-product credits, is calculated net of depreciation, depletion, and amortization and by-product credits. AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce is not presented for Lucky Friday for the third quarters and first nine-month periods of 2020 and 2019, as production was limited due to the strike and subsequent ramp-up and results are not comparable to those from prior periods and are not indicative of future operating results under full production.

Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Management believes that all in sustaining costs is a non-GAAP measure that provides additional information to management, investors and analysts to help in the understanding of the economics of our operations and performance compared to other producers and in the investor's visibility by better defining the total costs associated with production. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

Other

(8) Expectations for 2020 include silver, gold, lead and zinc production from Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, San Sebastian, Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations converted using $1,525 gold, $17 silver, $0.85 lead, and $1.00 zinc; these haven’t changed from the first quarter.

Prices for by-product credits were calculated using actual realized prices through the third quarter, and $1,650 gold, $18.00 silver, $0.85 lead, and $0.95 zinc, resulting in full year prices of $1,721 gold, $19.26 silver, $0.82 lead, and $0.95 zinc.

Numbers may be rounded.

HECLA MINING COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited)

 

 

 

Third Quarter Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

 

September 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

Sales of products

 

$

199,703

 

 

$

161,532

 

 

$

502,983

 

 

$

448,321

 

Cost of sales and other direct production costs

 

105,977

 

 

95,878

 

 

284,717

 

 

311,202

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

40,238

 

 

50,774

 

 

119,327

 

 

139,038

 

 

 

146,215

 

 

146,652

 

 

404,044

 

 

450,240

 

Gross profit (loss)

 

53,488

 

 

14,880

 

 

98,939

 

 

(1,919

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

11,713

 

 

7,978

 

 

27,631

 

 

26,855

 

Exploration

 

3,407

 

 

4,808

 

 

7,899

 

 

13,556

 

Pre-development

 

759

 

 

881

 

 

1,857

 

 

2,535

 

Research and development

 

 

 

53

 

 

 

 

614

 

Other operating expense

 

3,497

 

 

437

 

 

5,851

 

 

1,681

 

(Gain) loss on disposition of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests

 

(14

)

 

24

 

 

559

 

 

4,666

 

Provision or closed operations and reclamation

 

1,254

 

 

1,907

 

 

2,807

 

 

3,529

 

Ramp-up and suspension costs

 

1,541

 

 

3,722

 

 

24,109

 

 

8,766

 

Foundation grant

 

 

 

 

 

1,970

 

 

 

Acquisition costs

 

2

 

 

183

 

 

13

 

 

593

 

 

 

22,159

 

 

19,993

 

 

72,696

 

 

62,795

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

31,329

 

 

(5,113

)

 

26,243

 

 

(64,714

)

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on derivative contracts

 

(6,666

)

 

(4,718

)

 

(12,775

)

 

(2,719

)

Gain on disposition of investments

 

 

 

927

 

 

 

 

927

 

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments

 

3,979

 

 

(126

)

 

9,410

 

 

(1,159

)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

 

(2,196

)

 

773

 

 

1,235

 

 

(6,741

)

Other expense

 

(406

)

 

(1,096

)

 

(1,582

)

 

(3,407

)

Interest expense

 

(10,779

)

 

(11,777

)

 

(38,919

)

 

(33,777

)

 

 

(16,068

)

 

(16,017

)

 

(42,631

)

 

(46,876

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

15,261

 

 

(21,130

)

 

(16,388

)

 

(111,590

)

Income tax (provision) benefit

 

(1,633

)

 

1,614

 

 

(1,197

)

 

20,009

 

Net income (loss)

 

13,628

 

 

(19,516

)

 

(17,585

)

 

(91,581

)

Preferred stock dividends

 

(138

)

 

(138

)

 

(414

)

 

(414

)

Income (loss) applicable to common shareholders

 

$

13,490

 

 

$

(19,654

)

 

$

(17,999

)

 

$

(91,995

)

Basic income (loss) per common share after preferred dividends

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.19

)

Diluted income (loss) per common share after preferred dividends

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.19

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

 

529,838

 

 

489,971

 

 

526,098

 

 

486,298

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted

 

535,788

 

 

489,971

 

 

526,098

 

 

486,298

 

HECLA MINING COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars and share in thousands - unaudited)

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

98,669

 

 

$

62,452

 

Accounts receivable:

 

 

 

Trade

28,464

 

 

11,952

 

Taxes

6,343

 

 

20,048

 

Other, net

6,642

 

 

6,421

 

Inventories

87,630

 

 

66,213

 

Prepaid taxes

107

 

 

107

 

Other current assets

7,301

 

 

11,931

 

Total current assets

235,156

 

 

179,124

 

Non-current investments

17,362

 

 

6,207

 

Non-current restricted cash and investments

1,053

 

 

1,025

 

Properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests, net

2,342,038

 

 

2,423,698

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

11,928

 

 

16,381

 

Non-current deferred income taxes

3,408

 

 

3,537

 

Other non-current assets and deferred charges

4,205

 

 

7,336

 

Total assets

$

2,615,150

 

 

$

2,637,308

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

55,315

 

 

$

57,716

 

Accrued payroll and related benefits

29,201

 

 

26,916

 

Accrued taxes

7,890

 

 

4,776

 

Current portion of finance leases

6,187

 

 

5,429

 

Current portion of operating leases

3,590

 

 

5,580

 

Current portion of accrued reclamation and closure costs

5,892

 

 

4,581

 

Accrued interest

4,935

 

 

5,804

 

Current derivatives liabilities

12,232

 

 

6,170

 

Other current liabilities

149

 

 

2

 

Total current liabilities

125,391

 

 

116,974

 

Finance leases

7,883

 

 

7,214

 

Operating leases

8,355

 

 

10,818

 

Accrued reclamation and closure costs

100,072

 

 

103,793

 

Long-term debt - notes

495,839

 

 

504,729

 

Non-current deferred tax liability

129,506

 

 

138,282

 

Non-current pension liability

48,303

 

 

56,219

 

Other non-current liabilities

6,153

 

 

6,856

 

Total liabilities

921,502

 

 

944,885

 

 

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Preferred stock

39

 

 

39

 

Common stock

134,421

 

 

132,292

 

Capital surplus

1,998,322

 

 

1,973,700

 

Accumulated deficit

(375,527

)

 

(353,331

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(40,111

)

 

(37,310

)

Treasury stock

(23,496

)

 

(22,967

)

Total shareholders’ equity

1,693,648

 

 

1,692,423

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

2,615,150

 

 

$

2,637,308

 

Common shares outstanding

530,834

 

 

522,896

 

HECLA MINING COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(dollars in thousands - unaudited)

 

 

Third Quarter Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

 

September 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

13,628

 

 

$

(19,516

)

 

$

(17,585

)

 

$

(91,581

)

Non-cash elements included in net loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

42,726

 

 

52,219

 

 

126,911

 

 

143,040

 

Gain on disposition of investments

 

 

(927

)

 

 

 

(927

)

(Gain) loss on disposition of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests

(14

)

 

24

 

 

559

 

 

4,666

 

Unrealized (gain) loss on investments

(3,979

)

 

126

 

 

(9,410

)

 

1,159

 

Adjustment of inventory to market value

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,399

 

Provision for reclamation and closure costs

1,545

 

 

2,089

 

 

4,638

 

 

5,298

 

Stock compensation

2,801

 

 

1,206

 

 

5,229

 

 

4,758

 

Deferred income taxes

(1,225

)

 

(4,031

)

 

(6,390

)

 

(26,616

)

Amortization of loan origination fees

442

 

 

667

 

 

3,066

 

 

1,919

 

Loss on derivative contracts

595

 

 

11,925

 

 

4,483

 

 

5,824

 

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

2,857

 

 

(5,957

)

 

(2,810

)

 

6,263

 

Foundation grant

 

 

 

 

1,970

 

 

 

Change in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

366

 

 

2,557

 

 

(3,741

)

 

(10,215

)

Inventories

(8,510

)

 

(6,354

)

 

(13,090

)

 

(6,501

)

Other current and non-current assets

7,672

 

 

(1,871

)

 

6,748

 

 

14,913

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

6,354

 

 

17,701

 

 

(1,762

)

 

5,616

 

Accrued payroll and related benefits

5,899

 

 

2,846

 

 

11,317

 

 

4,506

 

Accrued taxes

(636

)

 

719

 

 

3,276

 

 

(5,733

)

Accrued reclamation and closure costs and other non-current liabilities

2,918

 

 

1,473

 

 

2,483

 

 

5,821

 

Cash provided by operating activities

73,439

 

 

54,896

 

 

115,892

 

 

63,609

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests

(23,693

)

 

(26,093

)

 

(54,382

)

 

(97,338

)

Proceeds from sale of investments

 

 

1,760

 

 

 

 

1,760

 

Proceeds from disposition of properties, plants and equipment

105

 

 

61

 

 

305

 

 

86

 

Purchases of investments

(1,024

)

 

(282

)

 

(1,661

)

 

(389

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(24,612

)

 

(24,554

)

 

(55,738

)

 

(95,881

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of treasury shares

 

 

(595

)

 

(2,745

)

 

(2,239

)

Dividends paid to common shareholders

(1,329

)

 

(1,225

)

 

(3,951

)

 

(3,655

)

Dividends paid to preferred shareholders

(138

)

 

(138

)

 

(414

)

 

(414

)

Credit facility and debt issuance fees

(736

)

 

(541

)

 

(1,287

)

 

(587

)

Repayments of debt

(50,000

)

 

(77,000

)

 

(716,500

)

 

(195,000

)

Borrowings on debt

27,607

 

 

75,000

 

 

707,107

 

 

245,000

 

Payments on finance leases

(1,406

)

 

(2,107

)

 

(4,246

)

 

(5,484

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(26,002

)

 

(6,606

)

 

(22,036

)

 

37,621

 

Effect of exchange rates on cash

(79

)

 

(175

)

 

(1,873

)

 

257

 

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

22,746

 

 

23,561

 

 

36,245

 

 

5,606

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

76,976

 

 

10,459

 

 

63,477

 

 

28,414

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

99,722

 

$

34,020

 

$

99,722

 

$

34,020

 

HECLA MINING COMPANY

Production Data

 

 

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2019

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2019

GREENS CREEK UNIT

 

 

 

 

Tons of ore milled

215,237

 

213,557

 

629,316

 

629,752

 

Mining cost per ton

$

72.37

 

$

81.16

 

$

78.97

 

$

80.15

 

Milling cost per ton

$

33.22

 

$

36.67

 

$

36.77

 

$

35.89

 

Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton)

15.04

 

15.01

 

15.79

 

14.28

 

Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton)

0.084

 

0.095

 

0.084

 

0.095

 

Ore grade milled - Lead (%)

3.26

%

3.00

%

3.22

%

2.86

%

Ore grade milled - Zinc (%)

8.17

%

7.70

%

7.76

%

7.28

%

Silver produced (oz.)

2,634,436

 

2,544,018

 

8,164,062

 

7,149,035

 

Gold produced (oz.)

12,838

 

13,684

 

38,215

 

41,269

 

Lead produced (tons)

5,909

 

5,258

 

16,996

 

14,668

 

Zinc produced (tons)

16,187

 

15,073

 

44,858

 

41,330

 

Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1)

$

4.12

 

$

2.05

 

$

4.99

 

$

1.67

 

AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1)

$

7.70

 

$

6.05

 

$

7.57

 

$

5.28

 

Capital additions (in thousands)

$

8,265

 

$

8,966

 

$

18,276

 

$

22,943

 

LUCKY FRIDAY UNIT

 

 

 

 

Tons of ore milled

55,050

 

13,254

 

109,951

 

40,754

 

Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton)

12.10

 

9.33

 

11.43

 

10.95

 

Ore grade milled - Lead (%)

7.35

%

7.01

%

7.33

%

7.40

%

Ore grade milled - Zinc (%)

3.76

%

3.13

%

3.89

%

3.91

%

Silver produced (oz.)

636,389

 

115,682

 

1,201,674

 

416,456

 

Lead produced (tons)

3,841

 

849

 

7,624

 

2,738

 

Zinc produced (tons)

1,810

 

340

 

3,841

 

1,342

 

Capital additions (in thousands)

$

5,547

 

$

2,739

 

$

14,603

 

$

5,946

 

SAN SEBASTIAN

 

 

 

 

Tons of ore milled

47,093

 

45,232

 

104,216

 

135,576

 

Mining cost per ton

$

31.41

 

$

102.94

 

$

51.3

 

$

112.17

 

Milling cost per ton

$

58.55

 

$

62.85

 

$

58.77

 

$

62.16

 

Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton)

6.27

 

13.36

 

8.11

 

11.78

 

Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton)

0.052

 

0.122

 

0.070

 

0.103

 

Silver produced (oz.)

266,691

 

541,636

 

772,158

 

1,446,450

 

Gold produced (oz.)

1,931

 

4,699

 

6,064

 

11,776

 

Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1)

$

7.53

 

$

3.70

 

$

5.93

 

$

7.77

 

AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1)

$

8.87

 

$

7.21

 

$

6.76

 

$

12.14

 

Capital additions (in thousands)

$

233

 

$

1,513

 

$

537

 

$

5,493

 

CASA BERARDI UNIT

 

 

 

 

Tons of ore milled - underground

157,734

 

193,130

 

472,936

 

582,631

 

Tons of ore milled - surface pit

130,948

 

144,221

 

427,784

 

432,067

 

Tons of ore milled - total

288,682

 

337,351

 

900,720

 

1,014,698

 

Surface tons mined - ore and waste

1,410,505

 

2,196,292

 

4,065,596

 

6,218,817

 

Mining cost per ton of ore - underground

$

136.53

 

$

98.29

 

$

119.55

 

$

99.53

 

Mining cost per ton of ore - combined

$

92.74

 

$

80.67

 

$

80.15

 

$

80.97

 

Mining cost per ton of ore and waste - surface tons mined

$

3.66

 

$

2.35

 

$

3.78

 

$

3.21

 

Milling cost per ton

$

28.35

 

$

18.39

 

$

23.74

 

$

17.50

 

Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - underground

0.124

 

0.186

 

0.132

 

0.170

 

Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - surface pit

0.052

 

0.050

 

0.051

 

0.052

 

Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - combined

0.114

 

0.128

 

0.114

 

0.120

 

Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton)

0.02

 

0.02

 

0.02

 

0.03

 

Gold produced (oz.) - underground

19,605

 

30,467

 

62,260

 

80,315

 

Gold produced (oz.) - surface pit

6,800

 

6,080

 

21,652

 

19,301

 

Gold produced (oz.) - total

26,405

 

36,547

 

83,913

 

99,616

 

Cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce (1)

$

1,398

 

$

966

 

$

1,181

 

$

1,055

 

AISC, after by-product credits, per gold ounce (1)

$

1,855

 

$

1,348

 

$

1,493

 

$

1,373

 

Capital additions (in thousands)

$

11,629

 

$

13,239

 

$

24,413

 

$

28,360

 

Nevada Operations

 

 

 

 

Tons of ore milled

 

63,954

 

27,984

 

163,736

 

Mining cost per ton

$

 

$

149.16

 

$

402.94

 

$

158.25

 

Milling cost per ton

$

 

$

67.66

 

$

176.63

 

$

81.73

 

Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton)

 

0.389

 

1.232

 

0.320

 

Silver produced (oz.)

 

43,377

 

37,443

 

160,264

 

Gold produced (oz.)

 

22,381

 

31,756

 

45,439

 

Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1)

$

 

$

817

 

$

716

 

$

1,165

 

AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1)

$

 

$

992

 

$

787

 

$

1,841

 

Capital additions (in thousands)

$

380

 

$

2,502

 

$

1,849

 

$

41,576

 

(1) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per ounce and AISC, after by-product credits. per ounce represent non-U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measurements. A reconciliation of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (GAAP) to cash cost, after by-product credits can be found in the cash cost per ounce reconciliation section of this news release. Gold, lead and zinc produced have been treated as by-product credits in calculating silver costs per ounce. The primary metal produced at Casa Berardi and Nevada is gold, with a by-product credit for the value of silver production.

Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Cost, Before By-product Credits and All-In Sustaining Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP)

The tables below present reconciliations between the most comparable GAAP measure of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization to the non-GAAP measures of Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits and AISC, After By-product Credits for our operations at the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, San Sebastian, Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations units for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is an important operating statistic that we utilize to measure each mine's operating performance. AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is an important operating statistic that we utilize as a measure of our mines' net cash flow after costs for exploration, pre-development, reclamation, and sustaining capital. Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce also allow us to benchmark the performance of each of our mines versus those of our competitors. As a silver and gold mining company, we also use these statistics on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian mines, to compare our performance with that of other primary silver mining companies and aggregating Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations for comparison with other gold mining companies. Similarly, these statistics are useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as they provide a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics.

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and AISC, Before By-product Credits include all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes. AISC, Before By-product Credits for each mine also includes on-site exploration, reclamation, and sustaining capital costs. AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties also includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense, reclamation, exploration, and pre-development. By-product credits include revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. As depicted in the tables below, by-product credits comprise an essential element of our silver unit cost structure, distinguishing our silver operations due to the polymetallic nature of their orebodies. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce provide management and investors an indication of operating cash flow, after consideration of the average price, received from production. We also use these measurements for the comparative monitoring of performance of our mining operations period-to-period from a cash flow perspective. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is a measure developed by precious metals companies (including the Silver Institute) in an effort to provide a uniform standard for comparison purposes. There can be no assurance, however, that our reporting of these non-GAAP measures are the same as those reported by other mining companies.

The Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations sections below report Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce for the production of gold, their primary product, and by-product revenues earned from silver, which is a by-product at Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations. Only costs and ounces produced relating to units with the same primary product are combined to represent Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce. Thus, the gold produced at our Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations units are not included as a by-product credit when calculating Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce for the total of Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian, our combined silver properties.

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

Greens
Creek

 

Lucky
Friday(3)

 

San
Sebastian(4)

 

Corporate(5)

 

Total Silver

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization

$

51,057

 

 

$

21,500

 

 

$

5,960

 

 

 

 

$

78,517

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(11,735

)

 

 

(2,956

)

 

(781

)

 

 

 

(15,472

)

Treatment costs

22,675

 

 

 

4,038

 

 

81

 

 

 

 

26,794

 

Change in product inventory

2,899

 

 

 

11

 

 

826

 

 

 

 

3,736

 

Reclamation and other costs (1)

(891

)

 

 

 

 

(392

)

 

 

 

(1,283

)

Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs

 

 

 

(22,593

)

 

 

 

 

 

(22,593

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (2)

64,005

 

 

 

 

 

5,694

 

 

 

 

69,699

 

Reclamation and other costs

788

 

 

 

 

 

114

 

 

 

 

902

 

Exploration

370

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

429

 

799

 

Sustaining capital

8,265

 

 

 

 

 

244

 

 

38

 

8,547

 

General and administrative (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,345

 

10,345

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits (2)

73,428

 

 

 

 

 

6,052

 

 

 

 

90,292

 

By-product credits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Zinc

(23,772

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(23,772

)

Gold

(21,226

)

 

 

 

 

(3,686

)

 

 

 

(24,912

)

Lead

(8,149

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8,149

)

Total By-product credits

(53,147

)

 

 

 

 

(3,686

)

 

 

 

(56,833

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

10,858

 

 

$

 

 

$

2,008

 

 

 

 

$

12,866

 

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

20,281

 

 

$

 

 

$

2,366

 

 

 

 

$

33,459

 

Divided by silver ounces produced

2,634

 

 

 

 

 

267

 

 

 

 

2,901

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

24.30

 

 

$

 

 

$

21.34

 

 

 

 

$

24.02

 

By-product credits per ounce

(20.18

)

 

 

 

 

(13.81

)

 

 

 

(19.59

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

4.12

 

 

$

 

 

$

7.53

 

 

 

 

$

4.43

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

27.88

 

 

$

 

 

$

22.68

 

 

 

 

$

31.12

 

By-product credits per ounce

(20.18

)

 

 

 

 

(13.81

)

 

 

 

(19.59

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

7.70

 

 

$

 

 

$

8.87

 

 

 

 

$

11.53

 

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

Casa Berardi(6)

 

Nevada Operations(7)

 

Total Gold

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization

$

53,821

 

 

$

13,877

 

 

$

67,698

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(17,471

)

 

(7,295

)

 

(24,766

)

Treatment costs

562

 

 

 

 

562

 

Change in product inventory

543

 

 

6,920

 

 

7,463

 

Reclamation and other costs (1)

(449

)

 

(324

)

 

(773

)

Exclusion of Nevada Operations costs

 

 

(13,178

)

 

(13,178

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (2)

37,006

 

 

 

 

37,006

 

Reclamation and other costs

97

 

 

 

 

97

 

Exploration

335

 

 

 

 

335

 

Sustaining capital

11,629

 

 

 

 

11,629

 

General and administrative (1)

 

 

 

 

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits (2)

49,067

 

 

 

 

49,067

 

By-product credits:

 

 

 

 

 

Silver

(93

)

 

 

 

(93

)

Total By-product credits

(93

)

 

 

 

(93

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

36,913

 

 

$

 

 

$

36,913

 

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

48,974

 

 

$

 

 

$

48,974

 

Divided by gold ounces produced

26

 

 

 

 

26

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,402

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,402

 

By-product credits per ounce

(4

)

 

 

 

(4

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,398

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,398

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,859

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,859

 

By-product credits per ounce

(4

)

 

 

 

(4

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,855

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,855

 

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

Total Silver

 

Total Gold

 

Total

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization

$

78,517

 

 

$

67,698

 

 

$

146,215

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(15,472

)

 

 

(24,766

)

 

(40,238

)

Treatment costs

26,794

 

 

 

562

 

 

27,356

 

Change in product inventory

3,736

 

 

 

7,463

 

 

11,199

 

Reclamation and other costs (1)

(1,283

)

 

 

(773

)

 

(2,056

)

Exclusion of costs

(22,593

)

 

 

(13,178

)

 

(35,771

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (2)

69,699

 

 

 

37,006

 

 

106,705

 

Reclamation and other costs

902

 

 

 

97

 

 

999

 

Exploration

799

 

 

 

335

 

 

1,134

 

Sustaining capital

8,547

 

 

 

11,629

 

 

20,176

 

General and administrative (1)

10,345

 

 

 

 

 

10,345

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits (2)

90,292

 

 

 

49,067

 

 

139,359

 

By-product credits:

 

 

 

 

 

Zinc

(23,772

)

 

 

 

 

(23,772

)

Gold

(24,912

)

 

 

 

 

(24,912

)

Lead

(8,149

)

 

 

 

 

(8,149

)

Silver

 

 

 

(93

)

 

(93

)

Total By-product credits

(56,833

)

 

 

(93

)

 

(56,926

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

12,866

 

 

$

36,913

 

 

$

49,779

 

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

33,459

 

 

$

48,974

 

 

$

82,433

 

Divided by ounces produced

2,901

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

24.02

 

 

$

1,402

 

 

 

By-product credits per ounce

(19.59

)

 

 

(4

)

 

 

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

4.43

 

 

$

1,398

 

 

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

31.12

 

 

$

1,859

 

 

 

By-product credits per ounce

(19.59

)

 

 

(4

)

 

 

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

11.53

 

 

$

1,855

 

 

 

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

Greens Creek

 

Lucky
Friday(3)

 

San
Sebastian

 

Corporate(5)

 

Total Silver

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization

$

40,475

 

 

$

4,018

 

 

$

12,842

 

 

 

 

$

57,335

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(9,008

)

 

(300

)

 

(3,326

)

 

 

 

(12,634

)

Treatment costs

13,003

 

 

500

 

 

63

 

 

 

 

13,566

 

Change in product inventory

8,456

 

 

(134

)

 

(335

)

 

 

 

7,987

 

Reclamation and other costs

(92

)

 

 

 

(294

)

 

 

 

(386

)

Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs

 

 

(4,084

)

 

 

 

 

 

(4,084

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (2)

52,834

 

 

 

 

8,950

 

 

 

 

61,784

 

Reclamation and other costs

737

 

 

 

 

123

 

 

 

 

860

 

Exploration

465

 

 

 

 

1,252

 

 

167

 

1,884

 

Sustaining capital

8,966

 

 

 

 

528

 

 

 

9,494

 

General and administrative

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,978

 

7,978

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits (2)

63,002

 

 

 

 

10,853

 

 

 

 

82,000

 

By-product credits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Zinc

(22,452

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(22,452

)

Gold

(17,517

)

 

 

 

(6,946

)

 

 

 

(24,463

)

Lead

(7,649

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7,649

)

Total By-product credits

(47,618

)

 

 

 

(6,946

)

 

 

 

(54,564

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

5,216

 

 

$

 

 

$

2,004

 

 

 

 

$

7,220

 

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

15,384

 

 

$

 

 

$

3,907

 

 

 

 

$

27,436

 

Divided by ounces produced

2,544

 

 

 

 

541

 

 

 

 

3,085

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

20.77

 

 

 

 

$

16.54

 

 

 

 

$

20.03

 

By-product credits per ounce

(18.72

)

 

 

 

(12.84

)

 

 

 

(17.69

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

2.05

 

 

$

 

 

$

3.70

 

 

 

 

$

2.34

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

24.77

 

 

 

 

$

20.05

 

 

 

 

$

26.58

 

By-product credits per ounce

(18.72

)

 

 

 

(12.84

)

 

 

 

(17.69

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

6.05

 

 

$

 

 

$

7.21

 

 

 

 

$

8.89

 

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

Casa Berardi

 

Nevada Operations

 

Total Gold

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization

$

53,006

 

 

$

36,311

 

 

$

89,317

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(19,090

)

 

(19,050

)

 

(38,140

)

Treatment costs

561

 

 

45

 

 

606

 

Change in product inventory

1,070

 

 

2,118

 

 

3,188

 

Reclamation and other costs

(129

)

 

(377

)

 

(506

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (2)

35,418

 

 

19,047

 

 

54,465

 

Reclamation and other costs

130

 

 

378

 

 

508

 

Exploration

603

 

 

1,232

 

 

1,835

 

Sustaining capital

13,237

 

 

2,305

 

 

15,542

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits (2)

49,388

 

 

22,962

 

 

72,350

 

By-product credits:

 

 

 

 

 

Silver

(111

)

 

(755

)

 

(866

)

Total By-product credits

(111

)

 

(755

)

 

(866

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

35,307

 

 

$

18,292

 

 

$

53,599

 

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

49,277

 

 

$

22,207

 

 

$

71,484

 

Divided by ounces produced

37

 

 

22

 

 

59

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

969

 

 

$

851

 

 

$

924

 

By-product credits per ounce

(3

)

 

(34

)

 

(15

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

966

 

 

$

817

 

 

$

909

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

1,351

 

 

$

1,026

 

 

$

1,228

 

By-product credits per ounce

(3

)

 

(34

)

 

(15

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

1,348

 

 

$

992

 

 

$

1,213

 

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

Total Silver

 

Total Gold

 

Total

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization

$

57,335

 

$

89,317

 

 

$

146,652

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

(12,634)

 

 

(38,140)

 

 

 

(50,774)

Treatment costs

 

13,566

 

 

606

 

 

 

14,172

Change in product inventory

 

7,987

 

 

3,188

 

 

 

11,175

Reclamation and other costs

 

(386)

 

 

(506)

 

 

 

(892)

Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs

 

(4,084)

 

 

 

 

(4,084)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (2)

 

61,784

 

 

54,465

 

 

 

116,249

Reclamation and other costs

 

860

 

 

508

 

 

 

1,368

Exploration

 

1,884

 

 

1,835

 

 

 

3,719

Sustaining capital

 

9,494

 

 

15,542

 

 

 

25,036

General and administrative

 

7,978

 

 

 

 

 

7,978

AISC, Before By-product Credits (2)

 

82,000

 

 

72,350

 

 

 

154,350

By-product credits:

 

 

 

 

 

Zinc

 

(22,452)

 

 

 

 

 

(22,452)

Gold

 

(24,463)

 

 

 

 

 

(24,463)

Lead

 

(7,649)

 

 

 

 

 

(7,649)

Silver

 

 

 

(866)

 

 

 

(866)

Total By-product credits

 

(54,564)

 

 

(866)

 

 

 

(55,430)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

7,220

 

$

53,599

 

 

$

60,819

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

27,436

 

$

71,484

 

 

$

98,920

Divided by ounces produced

 

3,085

 

 

59

 

 

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

20.03

 

$

924

 

 

 

By-product credits per ounce

 

(17.69)

 

 

(15)

 

 

 

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

2.34

 

$

909

 

 

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

26.58

 

$

1,228

 

 

 

By-product credits per ounce

 

(17.69)

 

 

(15)

 

 

 

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

8.89

 

$

1,213

 

 

 

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

Greens
Creek

 

Lucky
Friday(3)

 

San
Sebastian(4)

 

Corporate(5)

 

Total Silver

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization

$

157,910

 

 

$

35,787

 

 

$

18,271

 

 

 

 

$

211,968

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(37,152

)

 

(5,152

)

 

(3,149

)

 

 

 

(45,453

)

Treatment costs

58,517

 

 

7,502

 

 

232

 

 

 

 

66,251

 

Change in product inventory

1,749

 

 

807

 

 

681

 

 

 

 

3,237

 

Reclamation and other costs (1)

(478

)

 

 

 

(1,050

)

 

 

 

(1,528

)

Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs

 

 

(38,944

)

 

 

 

 

 

(38,944

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (2)

180,546

 

 

 

 

14,985

 

 

 

 

195,531

 

Reclamation and other costs

2,365

 

 

 

 

342

 

 

 

 

2,707

 

Exploration

374

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,362

 

1,736

 

Sustaining capital

18,276

 

 

 

 

299

 

 

38

 

18,613

 

General and administrative (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

26,263

 

26,263

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits (2)

201,561

 

 

 

 

15,626

 

 

 

 

244,850

 

By-product credits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Zinc

(59,711

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(59,711

)

Gold

(57,850

)

 

 

 

(10,402

)

 

 

 

(68,252

)

Lead

(22,208

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(22,208

)

Total By-product credits

(139,769

)

 

 

 

(10,402

)

 

 

 

(150,171

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

40,777

 

 

$

 

 

$

4,583

 

 

 

 

$

45,360

 

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

61,792

 

 

$

 

 

$

5,224

 

 

 

 

$

94,679

 

Divided by silver ounces produced

8,164

 

 

 

 

772

 

 

 

 

8,936

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

22.11

 

 

$

 

 

$

19.40

 

 

 

 

$

21.89

 

By-product credits per ounce

(17.12

)

 

 

 

(13.47

)

 

 

 

(16.81

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

4.99

 

 

$

 

 

$

5.93

 

 

 

 

$

5.08

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

24.69

 

 

$

 

 

$

20.23

 

 

 

 

$

27.40

 

By-product credits per ounce

(17.12

)

 

 

 

(13.47

)

 

 

 

(16.81

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

7.57

 

 

$

 

 

$

6.76

 

 

 

 

$

10.59

 

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

Casa Berardi(6)

 

Nevada Operations (7)

 

Total Gold

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization

$

147,728

 

 

$

44,348

 

 

$

192,076

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(51,149

)

 

(22,725

)

 

(73,874

)

Treatment costs

1,693

 

 

45

 

 

1,738

 

Change in product inventory

1,751

 

 

15,869

 

 

17,620

 

Reclamation and other costs (1)

(637

)

 

(978

)

 

(1,615

)

Exclusion of Nevada Operations costs

 

 

(13,178

)

 

(13,178

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (2)

99,386

 

 

23,381

 

 

122,767

 

Reclamation and other costs

287

 

 

654

 

 

941

 

Exploration

1,493

 

 

 

 

1,493

 

Sustaining capital

24,413

 

 

1,600

 

 

26,013

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits (2)

125,579

 

 

25,635

 

 

151,214

 

By-product credits:

 

 

 

 

 

Silver

(285

)

 

(635

)

 

(920

)

Total By-product credits

(285

)

 

(635

)

 

(920

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

99,101

 

 

$

22,746

 

 

$

121,847

 

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

125,294

 

 

$

25,000

 

 

$

150,294

 

Divided by gold ounces produced

84

 

 

32

 

 

116

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,184

 

 

$

736

 

 

$

1,061

 

By-product credits per ounce

(3

)

 

(20

)

 

(8

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,181

 

 

$

716

 

 

$

1,053

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,496

 

 

$

807

 

 

$

1,307

 

By-product credits per ounce

(3

)

 

(20

)

 

(8

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,493

 

 

$

787

 

 

$

1,299

 

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

Total Silver

 

Total Gold

 

Total

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization

$

211,968

 

$

192,076

 

$

404,044

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

(45,453)

 

 

(73,874)

 

 

(119,327)

Treatment costs

 

66,251

 

 

1,738

 

 

67,989

Change in product inventory

 

3,237

 

 

17,620

 

 

20,857

Reclamation and other costs (1)

 

(1,528)

 

 

(1,615)

 

 

(3,143)

Exclusion of costs

 

(38,944)

 

 

(13,178)

 

 

(52,122)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (2)

 

195,531

 

 

122,767

 

 

318,298

Reclamation and other costs

 

2,707

 

 

941

 

 

3,648

Exploration

 

1,736

 

 

1,493

 

 

3,229

Sustaining capital

 

18,613

 

 

26,013

 

 

44,626

General and administrative (1)

 

26,263

 

 

 

 

26,263

AISC, Before By-product Credits (2)

 

244,850

 

 

151,214

 

 

396,064

By-product credits:

 

 

 

 

 

Zinc

 

(59,711)

 

 

 

 

(59,711)

Gold

 

(68,252)

 

 

 

 

(68,252)

Lead

 

(22,208)

 

 

 

 

(22,208)

Silver

 

 

 

(920)

 

 

(920)

Total By-product credits

 

(150,171)

 

 

(920)

 

 

(151,091)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

45,360

 

$

121,847

 

$

167,207

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

94,679

 

$

150,294

 

$

244,973

Divided by ounces produced

 

8,936

 

 

116

 

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

21.89

 

$

1,061

 

 

By-product credits per ounce

 

(16.81)

 

 

(8)

 

 

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

5.08

 

$

1,053

 

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

27.40

 

$

1,307

 

 

By-product credits per ounce

 

(16.81)

 

 

(8)

 

 

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

10.59

 

$

1,299

 

 

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

Greens
Creek

 

Lucky
Friday(3)

 

San
Sebastian

 

Corporate(5)

 

Total
Silver

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization

$

140,237

 

 

$

11,149

 

 

$

36,338

 

 

 

 

$

187,724

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(32,228

)

 

(891

)

 

(6,934

)

 

 

 

(40,053

)

Treatment costs

34,319

 

 

1,834

 

 

432

 

 

 

 

36,585

 

Change in product inventory

9,168

 

 

708

 

 

(1,378

)

 

 

 

8,498

 

Reclamation and other costs

(1,439

)

 

 

 

(1,030

)

 

 

 

(2,469

)

Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs

 

 

(12,800

)

 

 

 

 

 

(12,800

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (2)

150,057

 

 

 

 

27,428

 

 

 

 

177,485

 

Reclamation and other costs

2,212

 

 

 

 

369

 

 

 

 

2,581

 

Exploration

625

 

 

 

 

4,452

 

 

1,105

 

6,182

 

Sustaining capital

22,943

 

 

 

 

1,496

 

 

73

 

24,512

 

General and administrative

 

 

 

 

 

 

26,855

 

26,855

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits (2)

175,837

 

 

 

 

33,745

 

 

 

 

237,615

 

By-product credits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Zinc

(67,957

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(67,957

)

Gold

(49,385

)

 

 

 

(16,193

)

 

 

 

(65,578

)

Lead

(20,764

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(20,764

)

Total By-product credits

(138,106

)

 

 

 

(16,193

)

 

 

 

(154,299

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

11,951

 

 

$

 

 

$

11,235

 

 

 

 

$

23,186

 

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

37,731

 

 

$

 

 

$

17,552

 

 

 

 

$

83,316

 

Divided by ounces produced

7,149

 

 

 

 

1,446

 

 

 

 

8,595

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

20.99

 

 

$

 

 

$

18.97

 

 

 

 

$

20.65

 

By-product credits per ounce

(19.32

)

 

 

 

(11.20

)

 

 

 

(17.95

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

1.67

 

 

$

 

 

$

7.77

 

 

 

 

$

2.70

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

24.60

 

 

 

 

$

23.34

 

 

 

 

$

27.65

 

By-product credits per ounce

(19.32

)

 

 

 

(11.20

)

 

 

 

(17.95

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

5.28

 

 

$

 

 

$

12.14

 

 

 

 

$

9.70

 

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

Casa Berardi

 

Nevada Operations

 

Total Gold

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization

$

157,239

 

 

$

105,277

 

 

$

262,516

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(53,806

)

 

(45,179

)

 

(98,985

)

Treatment costs

1,429

 

 

119

 

 

1,548

 

Change in product inventory

971

 

 

(3,097

)

 

(2,126

)

Reclamation and other costs

(385

)

 

(1,641

)

 

(2,026

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (2)

105,448

 

 

55,479

 

 

160,927

 

Reclamation and other costs

386

 

 

1,134

 

 

1,520

 

Exploration

2,890

 

 

2,048

 

 

4,938

 

Sustaining capital

28,360

 

 

27,565

 

 

55,925

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits (2)

137,084

 

 

86,226

 

 

223,310

 

By-product credits:

 

 

 

 

 

Silver

(328

)

 

(2,551

)

 

(2,879

)

Total By-product credits

(328

)

 

(2,551

)

 

(2,879

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

105,120

 

 

$

52,928

 

 

$

158,048

 

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

136,756

 

 

$

83,675

 

 

$

220,431

 

Divided by ounces produced

100

 

 

45

 

 

145

 

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

1,058

 

 

$

1,221

 

 

$

1,109

 

By-product credits per ounce

(3

)

 

(56

)

 

(20

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

1,055

 

 

$

1,165

 

 

$

1,089

 

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

1,376

 

 

$

1,897

 

 

$

1,540

 

By-product credits per ounce

(3

)

 

(56

)

 

(20

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

1,373

 

 

$

1,841

 

 

$

1,520

 

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

Total Silver

 

Total Gold

 

Total

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization

$

187,724

 

 

$

262,516

 

 

$

450,240

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(40,053

)

 

 

(98,985

)

 

(139,038

)

Treatment costs

36,585

 

 

 

1,548

 

 

38,133

 

Change in product inventory

8,498

 

 

 

(2,126

)

 

6,372

 

Reclamation and other costs

(2,469

)

 

 

(2,026

)

 

(4,495

)

Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs

(12,800

)

 

 

 

 

(12,800

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (2)

177,485

 

 

 

160,927

 

 

338,412

 

Reclamation and other costs

2,581

 

 

 

1,520

 

 

4,101

 

Exploration

6,182