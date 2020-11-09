Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Sales of $199.7 million, 24% more than the prior year quarter

Silver production of 3.5 million ounces and gold production of 41,174 ounces

Lucky Friday ramp-up ahead of schedule

Generated $73.4 million of cash provided by operating activities and $49.7 million of free cash flow 4

Reported $98.7 million of cash and cash equivalents with $348.7 million of liquidity 2

Record adjusted EBITDA and improved net debt/adjusted EBITDA (last 12 months) of 1.7x 1,3

Increased dividend 50% and approved the payment of the first enhanced silver-linked dividend

Increased 2020 annual silver production guidance and reduced silver cost guidance

"Because of our strong operating performance and higher prices, Hecla had record adjusted EBITDA, generated the most free cash flow in a decade and repaid our revolver in full. These accomplishments were achieved because of our workforces’ resiliency and our commitment to health and safety," said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and CEO. "With the Lucky Friday ramp-up ahead of schedule, the expected improvements at Casa Berardi, and our modest planned capital expenditures, we are well positioned to further strengthen our balance sheet, increase exploration activities, and pay our enhanced dividend."

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

Third Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended HIGHLIGHTS 2020 2019 2020 2019 FINANCIAL DATA (000) Sales $ 199,703 $ 161,532 $ 502,983 $ 448,321 Gross profit (loss) $ 53,488 $ 14,880 $ 98,939 ($ 1,919 ) Income (loss) applicable to common shareholders $ 13,490 ($ 19,654 ) ($ 17,999 ) ($ 91,995 ) Adjusted income (loss) applicable to common shareholders1 $ 24,234 ($ 11,801 ) $ 10,085 ($ 66,798 ) Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 75,701 $ 69,786 $ 168,531 $ 112,503 Cash provided by operating activities $ 73,439 $ 54,896 $ 115,892 $ 63,609 Capital expenditures $ 23,693 $ 26,093 $ 54,382 $ 97,338 Free cash flow 4 $ 49,746 $ 28,803 $ 61,510 ($ 33,729 )

Net income applicable to common shareholders for the third quarter was $13.5 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to net loss of $19.7 million, or $0.04 per share, for the same period a year ago. The difference was mainly due to the following items:

Improved gross profit at Greens Creek, Nevada Operations and San Sebastian, partially offset by slightly lower gross profit at Casa Berardi. Combined, our operations generated $38.6 million more gross profit.

Higher other operating expense by $3.1 million primarily due to costs for an ongoing project to identify and implement potential operational improvements at Casa Berardi.

Lower ramp-up and suspension-related costs by $2.2 million due to increased production and margins at Lucky Friday.

Unrealized gains on equity investments of $4.0 million compared to losses of $0.1 million in the prior year period.

Cash provided by operating activities was $73.4 million compared to $54.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, with the increase due to higher income, adjusted for non-cash items.

Adjusted EBITDA was $75.7 million compared to $69.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Capital expenditures totaled $23.7 million for the third quarter 2020 compared to $26.1 million in the third quarter of 2019, with the decrease due to planned lower expenditures at the operations in 2020 with the exception of Lucky Friday, where we have been returning the mine to full production. Expenditures at the operations were $11.6 million at Casa Berardi, $5.6 million at Greens Creek, $5.5 million at Lucky Friday, $0.4 million at Hecla Nevada, and $0.2 million at San Sebastian.

Metals Prices

The average realized silver price in the third quarter 2020 was 39% higher quarter over quarter and the average realized gold price was 31% higher. The realized zinc price increased by 7%, while the realized lead price decreased by 8%. Based on the realized silver price for the quarter of $25.32 per ounce, a silver price-linked dividend of $0.005 per common share was triggered.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Silver – London PM Fix ($/ounce) $ 24.40 $ 17.02 $ 19.22 $ 15.83 Realized price per ounce $ 25.32 $ 18.18 $ 19.72 $ 16.21 Gold – London PM Fix ($/ounce) $ 1,911 $ 1,474 $ 1,735 $ 1,363 Realized price per ounce $ 1,929 $ 1,475 $ 1,745 $ 1,374 Lead – LME Final Cash Buyer ($/pound) $ 0.85 $ 0.92 $ 0.81 $ 0.90 Realized price per pound $ 0.86 $ 0.93 $ 0.81 $ 0.90 Zinc – LME Final Cash Buyer ($/pound) $ 1.06 $ 1.06 $ 0.97 $ 1.18 Realized price per pound $ 1.04 $ 0.97 $ 0.94 $ 1.16

OPERATIONS OVERVIEW

Overview

The following table provides the production summary on a consolidated basis for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

Third Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended 2020 2019 2020 2019 PRODUCTION SUMMARY Silver - Ounces produced 3,541,371 3,251,350 10,190,621 9,193,246 Payable ounces sold 3,147,048 2,232,691 9,077,966 7,549,360 Gold - Ounces produced 41,174 77,311 159,948 198,100 Payable ounces sold 51,049 69,760 159,550 189,823 Lead - Tons produced 9,750 6,107 24,620 17,406 Payable tons sold 7,792 3,817 19,948 12,628 Zinc - Tons produced 17,997 15,413 48,699 42,672 Payable tons sold 12,892 7,878 34,717 27,234

The following tables provide a summary of the (i) final production; (ii) cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization ("cost of sales"); (iii) cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver or gold ounce; and (iv) all in sustaining costs ("AISC"), after by-product credits, per silver or gold ounce for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, with comparisons to the prior year periods:

Third Quarter Ended Greens Creek Lucky Friday San Sebastian Casa Berardi Nevada Ops Sept 30, 2020 Silver Gold Silver Gold Silver Silver Gold Gold Silver Gold Silver Production (ounces) 3,541,371 41,174 2,634,436 12,838 636,389 266,691 1,931 26,405 3,855 0 0 Increase/(decrease) over 2019 290,021 (36,137 ) 90,418 (846 ) 520,707 (274,945 ) (2,768 ) (10,142 ) (2,782 ) (22,381 ) (43,377 ) Cost of sales & other direct production costs and dd&a (000) $78,517 $67,698 $51,057 — $21,500 $5,960 — $53,821 — $13,877 — Increase/(decrease) over 2019 $21,182 $(21,619 ) $10,582 — $17,482 $(6,882 ) — $815 — $(22,434 ) — Cash costs, after by-prod credits, per silver or gold ounce 5,6 $4.43 $1,398 $4.12 — — $7.53 — $1,398 — — — Increase/(decrease) over 2019 $2.09 $488 $2.07 — — $3.83 — $432 — — — AISC, after by-prod credits, per silver or gold ounce 7 $11.53 $1,855 $7.70 — — $8.87 — $1,855 — — — Increase/(decrease) over 2019 $2.64 $642 $1.65 — — $1.66 — $506 — — — Nine Months Ended Greens Creek Lucky Friday San Sebastian Casa Berardi Nevada Ops Sept 30, 2020 Silver Gold Silver Gold Silver Silver Gold Gold Silver Gold Silver Production (ounces) 10,190,621 159,948 8,164,062 38,215 1,201,674 772,158 6,064 83,913 15,284 31,756 37,443 Increase/(decrease) over 2019 997,375 (38,152 ) 1,015,027 (3,054 ) 785,218 (674,292 ) (5,712 ) (15,703 ) (5,757 ) (13,683 ) (122,821 ) Cost of sales and other direct production costs and dd&a (000) $211,968 $192,076 $157,910 — $35,787 $18,271 — $147,728 — $44,348 — Increase/(decrease) over 2019 $24,244 $(70,440 ) $17,673 — $24,638 $(18,067 ) — $(9,511 ) — $(60,929 ) — Cash costs, after by-prod credits, per silver or gold ounce 5,6 $5.08 $1,053 $4.99 — — $5.93 — $1,181 — $716 — Increase/(decrease) over 2019 $2.38 $(36 ) $3.32 — — $(1.84 ) — $126 — $(449 ) — AISC, after by-prod credits, per silver or gold ounce 7 $10.59 $1,299 $7.57 — — $6.76 — $1,493 — $787 — Increase/(decrease) over 2019 $0.89 $(220 ) $2.29 — — $(5.38 ) — $120 — $(1,054 ) —

Greens Creek Mine – Alaska

At the Greens Creek Mine, 2.6 million ounces of silver and 12,838 ounces of gold were produced, compared to 2.5 million ounces and 13,684 ounces, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019. Higher silver production was a result of slightly higher ore production and grades. The mill operated at an average of 2,340 tons per day (tpd) in the third quarter, a similar throughput as the third quarter of 2019.

The cost of sales for the third quarter was $51.1 million, and the cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce, was $4.12, compared to $40.5 million and $2.05, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019.5,6 The AISC, after by-product credits, was $7.70 per silver ounce for the third quarter compared to $6.05 in the third quarter of 2019.7 The per ounce silver cash costs were higher primarily due to higher treatment costs resulting from unfavorable changes in smelter terms and COVID-19 mitigation costs. AISC was also higher due to these factors, partially offset by lower capital spending.

Lucky Friday Mine - Idaho

At the Lucky Friday Mine, 636,389 ounces of silver were produced, compared to 115,682 ounces in the third quarter of 2019. The mine has continued normal operations during the pandemic, with the ramp-up ahead of schedule. Lucky Friday, starting in the fourth quarter, will achieve full production with estimated annual production in excess of 3 million ounces of silver in 2021.

Underground testing and modification of the Remote Vein Miner (RVM) continued in Sweden, but with limitations due to COVID-19. In parallel, the Company is testing alternative mining methods to increase productivity at the mine.

Casa Berardi Mine - Quebec

At the Casa Berardi Mine, 26,405 ounces of gold were produced, including 6,800 ounces from the East Mine Crown Pillar (EMCP) pit compared to 36,547 ounces in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease is primarily due to lower mill throughput resulting from longer than planned down time of major mill maintenance activities, along with lower ore grades due to a delay in the availability of higher-grade underground stopes as a result of ground condition challenges. We anticipate ore from these higher-grade stopes to be mined and processed in the fourth quarter. The mill operated at an average of 3,138 tpd in the third quarter, a decrease of 14% over the third quarter of 2019.

The cost of sales was $53.8 million and the cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce was $1,398, compared to $53.0 million and $966, respectively, in the prior year period.5,6 The increase in cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce is primarily due to the lower gold production from the longer than scheduled major mill repairs and two high-grade long hole stopes being delayed in the third quarter. These same factors, partially offset by lower capital and exploration spending, resulted in AISC, after by-product credits, of $1,855 per gold ounce compared to $1,348 in the third quarter of 2019.7

San Sebastian Mine - Mexico

At the San Sebastian Mine, 266,691 ounces of silver and 1,931 ounces of gold were produced, compared to 541,636 ounces and 4,699 ounces, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019. The lower silver and gold production was expected and the result of lower ore grades. The mill operated at an average of 512 tpd, an increase of 4% over the third quarter of 2019.

The cost of sales was $6.0 million and the cash cost, after by-product credits, was $7.53 per silver ounce, compared to $12.8 million and $3.70, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019.5,6 The AISC, after by-product credits, was $8.87 per silver ounce for the third quarter compared to $7.21 in the third quarter of 2019.7 The increase in per ounce costs was primarily due to lower silver production.

Mining was completed in the third quarter and milling is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company continues to explore this highly prospective land package and will evaluate further mining based on exploration success.

Nevada Operations

At the Nevada operations, ore mined during the quarter has been stockpiled for the third-party processing expected in the fourth quarter. Gold production will not be realized until 2021. Mining of non-refractory ore is substantially complete. Mining of refractory ore is expected to continue through the remainder of 2020. Production from the processing of the refractory ore is expected to be about 5 thousand ounces of gold.

EXPLORATION

Exploration (including corporate development) expenses were $3.4 million, a decrease of $1.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to decreased activity at all sites mainly related to COVID-19 precautions. Turnaround time for assay results has also been longer than normal during the year due to assay laboratory delays related to COVID-19 and increased overall sample loads.

Greens Creek – Alaska

At Greens Creek, one drill rig program was focused on the 200S Zone, approximately 750 feet south of existing mining. A second drill rig was mobilized to site in October to bring drilling at Greens Creek back to pre-pandemic levels. Strong definition drilling assay results confirmed and upgraded 200S Zone resources, including 20.2 oz/ton silver, 0.02 oz/ton gold, 6.3% zinc and 2.9% lead over 28.5 feet and 30.3 oz/ton silver, 0.03 oz/ton gold, 18.2% zinc and 9.7% lead over 8.0 feet on the upper bench structure. Drilling targeting the lower contact returned 31.6 oz/ton silver, 0.22 oz/ton gold, 1.2% zinc and 0.6% lead over 32.9 feet.

In the fourth quarter of 2020 definition drilling is planned in the Upper Plate, 9a, East Ore, West, and Northwest West ore zones with lesser amounts of pre-production drilling in the 9a and 5250 ore zones. The two drilling rigs are currently active on the East Zone and the Upper Plate Zone.

More complete drill assay highlights from Greens Creek can be found in Table A at the end of the release.

Casa Berardi – Quebec

At Casa Berardi, drilling in the East Mine focused on defining continuity and expanding mineralization in the 160 Zone Pit area and in the 148 Zone. Definition drilling in the 160 Zone targeted mineralization below the current 160 Pit shell to further define the continuity of the 160 lenses at depth. Intersections from this drilling included 0.07 oz/ton gold over 108.2 feet, 0.10 oz/ton gold over 59.7 feet, and 0.06 oz/ton gold over 138.4 feet including 0.11 oz/ton gold over 8.9 feet and expands mineralization in the 160-03 and 160-04 lenses at depth plunging to the east. Exploration drilling in the East Mine occurred in the 148 Zone from underground targeting the down-plunge trend of the known high-grade mineralization. Intersections include 0.67 oz/ton gold over 9.8 feet located 98 feet below the currently defined 148-01 lens limit at the contact of the Casa Berardi Fault. Exploration drilling in the 159 Zone located just south of the 160 Zone Pit area intersected a narrow high-grade vein containing 0.41 oz/ton gold over 5.6 feet including 0.84 oz/ton gold over 2.6 feet. This vein is open for expansion to the east and at depth.

In the West Mine area, definition and exploration drilling focused on defining and expanding mineralization in the Upper 123 Zone from the 350 level, the Lower 123 Zone from the 1070 level, and the 128 Zone from the 490 level. Recent high-grade intersections from the Upper 123 Zone indicate the 123-01 lens is open for expansion up dip and include 0.91 oz/ton gold over 9.2 feet, 0.63 oz/t gold over 9.6 feet, and 0.51 oz/ton gold over 9.8 feet. Drilling in the 128 Zone identifies that two additional lenses, one to the north and one to the south of the 128-01 lens. Intersections include 0.91 oz/ton gold over 1.0 feet and 0.12 oz/ton gold over 17.7 feet including 0.23 oz/ton gold over 3.3 feet and 0.31 oz/ton gold over 3.9 feet. These initial results indicate mineralization is open at depth for expansion.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, underground drilling will focus on refining and expanding resources in the 123, 124, and 128 zones in the West Mine and the 148, 159, and 160 zones in the East Mine.

More complete drill assay highlights from Casa Berardi can be found in Table A at the end of the release.

San Sebastian - Mexico

At San Sebastian two core rigs operated throughout the quarter, one at the newly discovered El Bronco Vein and one at the newly discovered El Tigre Vein. The El Bronco Vein was discovered late in the second quarter and the El Tigre Vein was discovered early in the third quarter of this year as a result of short vertical reverse circulation (SVRC) drilling in areas with thick soil cover. These two new blind vein discoveries represent strong new structures to explore for zones of high-grade mineralization and continue to demonstrate the excellent prospectivity of the San Sebastian District and the effectiveness of SVRC drilling to discover new veins under cover.

Early drilling at the El Bronco Vein produced positive results with a recent drillhole returning: 0.29 oz/ton gold, 20.7 oz/ton silver over 4.2 feet (true width). Follow-up offset drilling of this intercept is currently in progress. The El Tigre Vein is a strong vein structure with an average true width in the first seven holes of 12.8 feet. Step-out drilling at both the El Bronco and El Tigre veins on approximately 300-foot centers is in progress and scheduled to continue into the fourth quarter of 2020 and into 2021.

More complete drill assay highlights from San Sebastian can be found in Table A at the end of the release.

Midas - Nevada

At Midas, four core rigs operated in September and will continue drilling into late November testing high-priority targets. Detailed mapping and sampling, geology modeling, alteration mineral speciation, and CSAMT geophysics during the first two quarters of 2020 defined numerous high-priority drilling targets at Midas including the Green Racer Sinter, Elko Prince, North Block, Southern Cross, SV1, Jackknife Ridge, and G3 target areas. Targets were prioritized based on anomalous gold, silver, and pathfinder elements, strong alteration associated with a boiling hydrothermal system at depth, and structural preparation. Because they were outside the Plan of Operations, many of these targets have never been drill tested or limited previous drilling did not adequately test the target. Initial drill testing of these targets began late in the third quarter beginning with the Green Racer Sinter, North Block, Southern Cross, and SV1 targets. Assay results are pending for drilling completed to date.

2020 ESTIMATES 8

2020 Production Outlook Silver Production

(Moz) Gold Production

(Koz) Silver Equivalent

(Moz) Gold Equivalent

(Koz) Current Prior Current Prior Current Prior Current Prior Greens Creek* 10.2-10.5 10-10.3 47-48 47-48 23.5-24.0 21.5-22.1 263.5-268 240-246 Lucky Friday* 1.8-2.0 1.6-1.8 N/A N/A 4.0 3.2-3.6 43-45.5 35-40 San Sebastian 0.8-0.9 0.8-0.9 6-7 6 1.5 14-1.7 15-17 16-19 Casa Berardi N/A N/A 115-120 114-124 10.5-11.0 12.1-12.6 115-121 135-140 Nevada Operations N/A N/A 32 32 2.9 2.9 32 32 Total 12.8-13.4 12.4-13.0 200-207 199-210 42.8-43.4 40.4-42.6 468.5-482.5 458-477 * Equivalent ounces include lead and zinc production.

2020 Cost Outlook Costs of Sales (million) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver/gold ounce5,6,9 AISC, after by-product credits, per silver/gold ounce7,9 Current Prior Current Prior Current Prior Greens Creek $215 $205 $5.25-$5.50 $6.00-$6.75 $8.75-$9.00 $9.50-$10.00 Lucky Friday** $56 $14 $8.25-$9.00 $9.50-$10.25 $12.75-$13.75 $14.00-$15.00 San Sebastian $25 $25 $6.00-$6.75 $6.25-$8.50 $8.75-$9.50 $8.00-$10.75 Total Silver $296 $244 $5.50-$6.25 $6.50-$7.00 $11.75-$12.25 $12.25-$13.25 Casa Berardi $200 $185 $1,075-$1,125 $900-$975 $1,425-$1,500 $1,225-$1,275 Nevada Operations $46 $39 $725-$750 $825-$1,000 $800-$825 $850-$1,050 Total Gold $246 $224 $1,025-$1,100 $900-$975 $1,300-$1,350 $1,150-$1,250 ** Prior cost of sales guidance was only during the period of full production, while current cost of sales guidance is during the entire year. Lucky Friday cash costs and AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce are calculated using only Fourth Quarter 2020 production and cost estimates.

2020 Capital and Exploration Outlook (in millions) Current Prior 2020E Capital expenditures $100 $90 2020E Exploration expenditures (includes Corporate Development) $16 $11 2020E Pre-development expenditures $2.5 $2.2

DIVIDENDS

Common

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.00875 per share of common stock, consisting of $0.005 per share for the silver price-linked component and $0.00375 for the base annual dividend component. The common dividend is payable on or about December 1, 2020, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2020. The realized silver price was $25.32 in the third quarter and, therefore, satisfied the recently amended criteria for a larger silver linked dividend under the Company's dividend policy.

Preferred

The Board of Directors also declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.875 per share on the 157,816 outstanding shares of Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock. This represents a total amount to be paid of approximately $138,000. The cash dividend is payable on or about January 4, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2020.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Mexico and is a gold producer with operating mines in Quebec, Canada and Nevada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in seven world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada.

NOTES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income are non-GAAP measurements, reconciliations of which to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income are measures used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), or cash provided by (used in) operating activities as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

(2) Liquidity of $348.7 million calculated as $250.0 million in available credit facility plus $98.7 million in cash equivalents at September 30, 2020.

(3) Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to debt and net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measurements, can be found at the end of the release. It is an important measure for management to measure relative indebtedness and the ability to service the debt relative to its peers. It is calculated as total debt outstanding less total cash on hand divided by adjusted EBITDA.

(4) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure, a calculation of which can be found at the end of the release. Free cash flow is calculated as cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests ("Capital Expenditures"). It is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance.

(5) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver or gold ounce is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (sometimes referred to as "cost of sales" in this release), can be found at the end of the release. It is an important operating statistic that management utilizes to measure each mine's operating performance. It also allows the benchmarking of performance of each mine versus those of our competitors. As a silver and gold mining company, management also uses the statistic on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian mines - to compare performance with that of other silver mining companies, and aggregating Casa Berardi and the Nevada operations, to compare its performance with other gold mining companies. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program. Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce is not presented for Lucky Friday for the third quarters and first nine-month periods of 2020 and 2019, as production was limited due to the strike and subsequent ramp-up and results are not comparable to those from prior periods and are not indicative of future operating results under full production.

(6) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce is only applicable to Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations production. Gold produced from Greens Creek and San Sebastian is treated as a by-product credit against the silver cash cost.

(7) All in sustaining cost (AISC), after by-product credits, is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization, the closest GAAP measurement, can be found in the end of the release. AISC, after by-product credits, includes cost of sales and other direct production costs, expenses for reclamation and exploration at the mine sites, corporate exploration related to sustaining operations, and all site sustaining capital costs. AISC, after by-product credits, is calculated net of depreciation, depletion, and amortization and by-product credits. AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce is not presented for Lucky Friday for the third quarters and first nine-month periods of 2020 and 2019, as production was limited due to the strike and subsequent ramp-up and results are not comparable to those from prior periods and are not indicative of future operating results under full production.

Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Management believes that all in sustaining costs is a non-GAAP measure that provides additional information to management, investors and analysts to help in the understanding of the economics of our operations and performance compared to other producers and in the investor's visibility by better defining the total costs associated with production. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

Other

(8) Expectations for 2020 include silver, gold, lead and zinc production from Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, San Sebastian, Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations converted using $1,525 gold, $17 silver, $0.85 lead, and $1.00 zinc; these haven’t changed from the first quarter.

Prices for by-product credits were calculated using actual realized prices through the third quarter, and $1,650 gold, $18.00 silver, $0.85 lead, and $0.95 zinc, resulting in full year prices of $1,721 gold, $19.26 silver, $0.82 lead, and $0.95 zinc.

Numbers may be rounded.

Cautionary Statements to Investors on Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws, including Canadian securities laws. When a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition and often contain words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “project,” “target,” “indicative,” “preliminary,” “potential” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, without limitation: (i) estimates of future production, sales, costs, and capital expenditures; (ii) expectations regarding the development, growth potential, financial performance of the Company’s projects, including that Lucky Friday will be at full production in the fourth quarter and that estimated annual production for 2021 will be in excess of 3 million ounces in 2021; (iii) the effectiveness of the Company's protocols to mitigate the risks presented by COVID-19; and (iv) expected improvement at Casa Berardi, including related mining and processing ore from higher-grade stopes in the fourth quarter. The material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information include that the Company’s plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated, to which the Company’s operations are subject.

Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of the Company’s projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans; (iii) political/regulatory developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) the exchange rate for the USD/CAD and USD/MXN, being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, silver, lead and zinc; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (vii) the accuracy of our current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; (viii) the Company’s plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated; (ix) counterparties performing their obligations under hedging instruments and put option contracts; (x) sufficient workforce is available and trained to perform assigned tasks; (xi) weather patterns and rain/snowfall within normal seasonal ranges so as not to impact operations; (xii) relations with interested parties, including Native Americans, remain productive; (xiii) economic terms can be reached with third-party mill operators who have capacity to process our ore; (xiv) maintaining availability of water rights; (xv) factors do not arise that reduce available cash balances, (xvi) there being no material increases in our current requirements to post or maintain reclamation and performance bonds or collateral related thereto, and (xvii) the Company's plans for refinancing its high yield notes proceeding as expected.

In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) gold, silver and other metals price volatility; (ii) operating risks; (iii) currency fluctuations; (iv) increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans; (v) community relations; (vi) conflict resolution and outcome of projects or oppositions; (vii) litigation, political, regulatory, labor and environmental risks; (viii) exploration risks and results, including that mineral resources are not mineral reserves, they do not have demonstrated economic viability and there is no certainty that they can be upgraded to mineral reserves through continued exploration; (ix) the failure of counterparties to perform their obligations under hedging instruments, including put option contracts; (x) our plans for improvements at our Nevada operations, including at Fire Creek, are not successful; (xi) our estimates for the fourth quarter results are inaccurate; (xii) we take a material impairment charge on our Nevada operations; and (xiii) we are unable to remain in compliance with all terms of the credit agreement in order to maintain continued access to the revolver. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see the Company’s 2019 Form 10-K, filed on February 13, 2020, and Form 10-Q filed on May 7, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as the Company’s other SEC filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly, revisions to any “forward-looking statement,” including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued “forward-looking statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on “forward-looking statements” is at investors’ own risk.

Qualified Person (QP) Pursuant to Canadian National Instrument 43-101

Kurt D. Allen, MSc., CPG, Director - Exploration of Hecla Limited and Keith Blair, MSc., CPG, Chief Geologist of Hecla Limited, who serve as a Qualified Persons under National Instrument 43-101("NI 43-101"), supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information concerning Hecla’s mineral projects in this news release. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of analytical or testing procedures for the Greens Creek Mine are contained in a technical report titled “Technical Report for the Greens Creek Mine” effective date December 31, 2018, and for the Lucky Friday Mine are contained in a technical report titled “Technical Report for the Lucky Friday Mine Shoshone County, Idaho, USA” effective date April 2, 2014, for Casa Berardi are contained in a technical report titled "Technical Report on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimate for Casa Berardi Mine, Northwestern Quebec, Canada" effective date December 31, 2018 (the "Casa Berardi Technical Report"), and for the San Sebastian Mine, Mexico, are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled “Technical Report for the San Sebastian Ag-Au Property, Durango, Mexico” effective date September 8, 2015 . Also included in these four technical reports is a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant factors. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of sample, analytical or testing procedures for the Fire Creek Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for Klondex Mines, dated March 31, 2018; the Hollister Mine dated May 31, 2017, amended August 9, 2017; and the Midas Mine dated August 31, 2014, amended April 2, 2015. Copies of these technical reports are available under Hecla's and Klondex's profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Mr. Allen and Mr. Blair reviewed and verified information regarding drill sampling, data verification of all digitally-collected data, drill surveys and specific gravity determinations relating to all the mines. The review encompassed quality assurance programs and quality control measures including analytical or testing practice, chain-of-custody procedures, sample storage procedures and included independent sample collection and analysis. This review found the information and procedures meet industry standards and are adequate for Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimation and mine planning purposes.

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited) Third Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Sales of products $ 199,703 $ 161,532 $ 502,983 $ 448,321 Cost of sales and other direct production costs 105,977 95,878 284,717 311,202 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 40,238 50,774 119,327 139,038 146,215 146,652 404,044 450,240 Gross profit (loss) 53,488 14,880 98,939 (1,919 ) Other operating expenses: General and administrative 11,713 7,978 27,631 26,855 Exploration 3,407 4,808 7,899 13,556 Pre-development 759 881 1,857 2,535 Research and development — 53 — 614 Other operating expense 3,497 437 5,851 1,681 (Gain) loss on disposition of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests (14 ) 24 559 4,666 Provision or closed operations and reclamation 1,254 1,907 2,807 3,529 Ramp-up and suspension costs 1,541 3,722 24,109 8,766 Foundation grant — — 1,970 — Acquisition costs 2 183 13 593 22,159 19,993 72,696 62,795 Income (loss) from operations 31,329 (5,113 ) 26,243 (64,714 ) Other income (expense): Loss on derivative contracts (6,666 ) (4,718 ) (12,775 ) (2,719 ) Gain on disposition of investments — 927 — 927 Unrealized gain (loss) on investments 3,979 (126 ) 9,410 (1,159 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (2,196 ) 773 1,235 (6,741 ) Other expense (406 ) (1,096 ) (1,582 ) (3,407 ) Interest expense (10,779 ) (11,777 ) (38,919 ) (33,777 ) (16,068 ) (16,017 ) (42,631 ) (46,876 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 15,261 (21,130 ) (16,388 ) (111,590 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (1,633 ) 1,614 (1,197 ) 20,009 Net income (loss) 13,628 (19,516 ) (17,585 ) (91,581 ) Preferred stock dividends (138 ) (138 ) (414 ) (414 ) Income (loss) applicable to common shareholders $ 13,490 $ (19,654 ) $ (17,999 ) $ (91,995 ) Basic income (loss) per common share after preferred dividends $ 0.03 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.19 ) Diluted income (loss) per common share after preferred dividends $ 0.03 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 529,838 489,971 526,098 486,298 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 535,788 489,971 526,098 486,298

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars and share in thousands - unaudited) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,669 $ 62,452 Accounts receivable: Trade 28,464 11,952 Taxes 6,343 20,048 Other, net 6,642 6,421 Inventories 87,630 66,213 Prepaid taxes 107 107 Other current assets 7,301 11,931 Total current assets 235,156 179,124 Non-current investments 17,362 6,207 Non-current restricted cash and investments 1,053 1,025 Properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests, net 2,342,038 2,423,698 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,928 16,381 Non-current deferred income taxes 3,408 3,537 Other non-current assets and deferred charges 4,205 7,336 Total assets $ 2,615,150 $ 2,637,308 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 55,315 $ 57,716 Accrued payroll and related benefits 29,201 26,916 Accrued taxes 7,890 4,776 Current portion of finance leases 6,187 5,429 Current portion of operating leases 3,590 5,580 Current portion of accrued reclamation and closure costs 5,892 4,581 Accrued interest 4,935 5,804 Current derivatives liabilities 12,232 6,170 Other current liabilities 149 2 Total current liabilities 125,391 116,974 Finance leases 7,883 7,214 Operating leases 8,355 10,818 Accrued reclamation and closure costs 100,072 103,793 Long-term debt - notes 495,839 504,729 Non-current deferred tax liability 129,506 138,282 Non-current pension liability 48,303 56,219 Other non-current liabilities 6,153 6,856 Total liabilities 921,502 944,885 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock 39 39 Common stock 134,421 132,292 Capital surplus 1,998,322 1,973,700 Accumulated deficit (375,527 ) (353,331 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (40,111 ) (37,310 ) Treasury stock (23,496 ) (22,967 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,693,648 1,692,423 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,615,150 $ 2,637,308 Common shares outstanding 530,834 522,896

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands - unaudited) Third Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 13,628 $ (19,516 ) $ (17,585 ) $ (91,581 ) Non-cash elements included in net loss: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 42,726 52,219 126,911 143,040 Gain on disposition of investments — (927 ) — (927 ) (Gain) loss on disposition of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests (14 ) 24 559 4,666 Unrealized (gain) loss on investments (3,979 ) 126 (9,410 ) 1,159 Adjustment of inventory to market value — — — 1,399 Provision for reclamation and closure costs 1,545 2,089 4,638 5,298 Stock compensation 2,801 1,206 5,229 4,758 Deferred income taxes (1,225 ) (4,031 ) (6,390 ) (26,616 ) Amortization of loan origination fees 442 667 3,066 1,919 Loss on derivative contracts 595 11,925 4,483 5,824 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 2,857 (5,957 ) (2,810 ) 6,263 Foundation grant — — 1,970 — Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 366 2,557 (3,741 ) (10,215 ) Inventories (8,510 ) (6,354 ) (13,090 ) (6,501 ) Other current and non-current assets 7,672 (1,871 ) 6,748 14,913 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6,354 17,701 (1,762 ) 5,616 Accrued payroll and related benefits 5,899 2,846 11,317 4,506 Accrued taxes (636 ) 719 3,276 (5,733 ) Accrued reclamation and closure costs and other non-current liabilities 2,918 1,473 2,483 5,821 Cash provided by operating activities 73,439 54,896 115,892 63,609 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests (23,693 ) (26,093 ) (54,382 ) (97,338 ) Proceeds from sale of investments — 1,760 — 1,760 Proceeds from disposition of properties, plants and equipment 105 61 305 86 Purchases of investments (1,024 ) (282 ) (1,661 ) (389 ) Net cash used in investing activities (24,612 ) (24,554 ) (55,738 ) (95,881 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of treasury shares — (595 ) (2,745 ) (2,239 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders (1,329 ) (1,225 ) (3,951 ) (3,655 ) Dividends paid to preferred shareholders (138 ) (138 ) (414 ) (414 ) Credit facility and debt issuance fees (736 ) (541 ) (1,287 ) (587 ) Repayments of debt (50,000 ) (77,000 ) (716,500 ) (195,000 ) Borrowings on debt 27,607 75,000 707,107 245,000 Payments on finance leases (1,406 ) (2,107 ) (4,246 ) (5,484 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (26,002 ) (6,606 ) (22,036 ) 37,621 Effect of exchange rates on cash (79 ) (175 ) (1,873 ) 257 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 22,746 23,561 36,245 5,606 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 76,976 10,459 63,477 28,414 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 99,722 $ 34,020 $ 99,722 $ 34,020

HECLA MINING COMPANY Production Data Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 GREENS CREEK UNIT Tons of ore milled 215,237 213,557 629,316 629,752 Mining cost per ton $ 72.37 $ 81.16 $ 78.97 $ 80.15 Milling cost per ton $ 33.22 $ 36.67 $ 36.77 $ 35.89 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 15.04 15.01 15.79 14.28 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) 0.084 0.095 0.084 0.095 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 3.26 % 3.00 % 3.22 % 2.86 % Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 8.17 % 7.70 % 7.76 % 7.28 % Silver produced (oz.) 2,634,436 2,544,018 8,164,062 7,149,035 Gold produced (oz.) 12,838 13,684 38,215 41,269 Lead produced (tons) 5,909 5,258 16,996 14,668 Zinc produced (tons) 16,187 15,073 44,858 41,330 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) $ 4.12 $ 2.05 $ 4.99 $ 1.67 AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) $ 7.70 $ 6.05 $ 7.57 $ 5.28 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 8,265 $ 8,966 $ 18,276 $ 22,943 LUCKY FRIDAY UNIT Tons of ore milled 55,050 13,254 109,951 40,754 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 12.10 9.33 11.43 10.95 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 7.35 % 7.01 % 7.33 % 7.40 % Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 3.76 % 3.13 % 3.89 % 3.91 % Silver produced (oz.) 636,389 115,682 1,201,674 416,456 Lead produced (tons) 3,841 849 7,624 2,738 Zinc produced (tons) 1,810 340 3,841 1,342 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 5,547 $ 2,739 $ 14,603 $ 5,946 SAN SEBASTIAN Tons of ore milled 47,093 45,232 104,216 135,576 Mining cost per ton $ 31.41 $ 102.94 $ 51.3 $ 112.17 Milling cost per ton $ 58.55 $ 62.85 $ 58.77 $ 62.16 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 6.27 13.36 8.11 11.78 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) 0.052 0.122 0.070 0.103 Silver produced (oz.) 266,691 541,636 772,158 1,446,450 Gold produced (oz.) 1,931 4,699 6,064 11,776 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) $ 7.53 $ 3.70 $ 5.93 $ 7.77 AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) $ 8.87 $ 7.21 $ 6.76 $ 12.14 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 233 $ 1,513 $ 537 $ 5,493 CASA BERARDI UNIT Tons of ore milled - underground 157,734 193,130 472,936 582,631 Tons of ore milled - surface pit 130,948 144,221 427,784 432,067 Tons of ore milled - total 288,682 337,351 900,720 1,014,698 Surface tons mined - ore and waste 1,410,505 2,196,292 4,065,596 6,218,817 Mining cost per ton of ore - underground $ 136.53 $ 98.29 $ 119.55 $ 99.53 Mining cost per ton of ore - combined $ 92.74 $ 80.67 $ 80.15 $ 80.97 Mining cost per ton of ore and waste - surface tons mined $ 3.66 $ 2.35 $ 3.78 $ 3.21 Milling cost per ton $ 28.35 $ 18.39 $ 23.74 $ 17.50 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - underground 0.124 0.186 0.132 0.170 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - surface pit 0.052 0.050 0.051 0.052 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - combined 0.114 0.128 0.114 0.120 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.03 Gold produced (oz.) - underground 19,605 30,467 62,260 80,315 Gold produced (oz.) - surface pit 6,800 6,080 21,652 19,301 Gold produced (oz.) - total 26,405 36,547 83,913 99,616 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce (1) $ 1,398 $ 966 $ 1,181 $ 1,055 AISC, after by-product credits, per gold ounce (1) $ 1,855 $ 1,348 $ 1,493 $ 1,373 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 11,629 $ 13,239 $ 24,413 $ 28,360 Nevada Operations Tons of ore milled — 63,954 27,984 163,736 Mining cost per ton $ — $ 149.16 $ 402.94 $ 158.25 Milling cost per ton $ — $ 67.66 $ 176.63 $ 81.73 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) — 0.389 1.232 0.320 Silver produced (oz.) — 43,377 37,443 160,264 Gold produced (oz.) — 22,381 31,756 45,439 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) $ — $ 817 $ 716 $ 1,165 AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) $ — $ 992 $ 787 $ 1,841 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 380 $ 2,502 $ 1,849 $ 41,576

(1) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per ounce and AISC, after by-product credits. per ounce represent non-U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measurements. A reconciliation of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (GAAP) to cash cost, after by-product credits can be found in the cash cost per ounce reconciliation section of this news release. Gold, lead and zinc produced have been treated as by-product credits in calculating silver costs per ounce. The primary metal produced at Casa Berardi and Nevada is gold, with a by-product credit for the value of silver production.

Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Cost, Before By-product Credits and All-In Sustaining Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP)

The tables below present reconciliations between the most comparable GAAP measure of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization to the non-GAAP measures of Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits and AISC, After By-product Credits for our operations at the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, San Sebastian, Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations units for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is an important operating statistic that we utilize to measure each mine's operating performance. AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is an important operating statistic that we utilize as a measure of our mines' net cash flow after costs for exploration, pre-development, reclamation, and sustaining capital. Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce also allow us to benchmark the performance of each of our mines versus those of our competitors. As a silver and gold mining company, we also use these statistics on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian mines, to compare our performance with that of other primary silver mining companies and aggregating Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations for comparison with other gold mining companies. Similarly, these statistics are useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as they provide a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics.

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and AISC, Before By-product Credits include all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes. AISC, Before By-product Credits for each mine also includes on-site exploration, reclamation, and sustaining capital costs. AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties also includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense, reclamation, exploration, and pre-development. By-product credits include revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. As depicted in the tables below, by-product credits comprise an essential element of our silver unit cost structure, distinguishing our silver operations due to the polymetallic nature of their orebodies. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce provide management and investors an indication of operating cash flow, after consideration of the average price, received from production. We also use these measurements for the comparative monitoring of performance of our mining operations period-to-period from a cash flow perspective. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is a measure developed by precious metals companies (including the Silver Institute) in an effort to provide a uniform standard for comparison purposes. There can be no assurance, however, that our reporting of these non-GAAP measures are the same as those reported by other mining companies.

The Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations sections below report Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce for the production of gold, their primary product, and by-product revenues earned from silver, which is a by-product at Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations. Only costs and ounces produced relating to units with the same primary product are combined to represent Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce. Thus, the gold produced at our Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations units are not included as a by-product credit when calculating Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce for the total of Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian, our combined silver properties.

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Greens

Creek Lucky

Friday(3) San

Sebastian(4) Corporate(5) Total Silver Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 51,057 $ 21,500 $ 5,960 $ 78,517 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (11,735 ) (2,956 ) (781 ) (15,472 ) Treatment costs 22,675 4,038 81 26,794 Change in product inventory 2,899 11 826 3,736 Reclamation and other costs (1) (891 ) — (392 ) (1,283 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs — (22,593 ) — (22,593 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (2) 64,005 — 5,694 69,699 Reclamation and other costs 788 — 114 902 Exploration 370 — — 429 799 Sustaining capital 8,265 — 244 38 8,547 General and administrative (1) 10,345 10,345 AISC, Before By-product Credits (2) 73,428 — 6,052 90,292 By-product credits: Zinc (23,772 ) — (23,772 ) Gold (21,226 ) — (3,686 ) (24,912 ) Lead (8,149 ) — (8,149 ) Total By-product credits (53,147 ) — (3,686 ) (56,833 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 10,858 $ — $ 2,008 $ 12,866 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 20,281 $ — $ 2,366 $ 33,459 Divided by silver ounces produced 2,634 — 267 2,901 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 24.30 $ — $ 21.34 $ 24.02 By-product credits per ounce (20.18 ) — (13.81 ) (19.59 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 4.12 $ — $ 7.53 $ 4.43 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 27.88 $ — $ 22.68 $ 31.12 By-product credits per ounce (20.18 ) — (13.81 ) (19.59 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 7.70 $ — $ 8.87 $ 11.53

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Casa Berardi(6) Nevada Operations(7) Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 53,821 $ 13,877 $ 67,698 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (17,471 ) (7,295 ) (24,766 ) Treatment costs 562 — 562 Change in product inventory 543 6,920 7,463 Reclamation and other costs (1) (449 ) (324 ) (773 ) Exclusion of Nevada Operations costs — (13,178 ) (13,178 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (2) 37,006 — 37,006 Reclamation and other costs 97 — 97 Exploration 335 — 335 Sustaining capital 11,629 — 11,629 General and administrative (1) — — — AISC, Before By-product Credits (2) 49,067 — 49,067 By-product credits: Silver (93 ) — (93 ) Total By-product credits (93 ) — (93 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 36,913 $ — $ 36,913 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 48,974 $ — $ 48,974 Divided by gold ounces produced 26 — 26 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,402 $ — $ 1,402 By-product credits per ounce (4 ) — (4 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,398 $ — $ 1,398 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,859 $ — $ 1,859 By-product credits per ounce (4 ) — (4 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,855 $ — $ 1,855

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Total Silver Total Gold Total Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 78,517 $ 67,698 $ 146,215 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (15,472 ) (24,766 ) (40,238 ) Treatment costs 26,794 562 27,356 Change in product inventory 3,736 7,463 11,199 Reclamation and other costs (1) (1,283 ) (773 ) (2,056 ) Exclusion of costs (22,593 ) (13,178 ) (35,771 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (2) 69,699 37,006 106,705 Reclamation and other costs 902 97 999 Exploration 799 335 1,134 Sustaining capital 8,547 11,629 20,176 General and administrative (1) 10,345 — 10,345 AISC, Before By-product Credits (2) 90,292 49,067 139,359 By-product credits: Zinc (23,772 ) — (23,772 ) Gold (24,912 ) — (24,912 ) Lead (8,149 ) — (8,149 ) Silver (93 ) (93 ) Total By-product credits (56,833 ) (93 ) (56,926 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 12,866 $ 36,913 $ 49,779 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 33,459 $ 48,974 $ 82,433 Divided by ounces produced 2,901 26 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 24.02 $ 1,402 By-product credits per ounce (19.59 ) (4 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 4.43 $ 1,398 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 31.12 $ 1,859 By-product credits per ounce (19.59 ) (4 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 11.53 $ 1,855

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Greens Creek Lucky

Friday(3) San

Sebastian Corporate(5) Total Silver Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 40,475 $ 4,018 $ 12,842 $ 57,335 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (9,008 ) (300 ) (3,326 ) (12,634 ) Treatment costs 13,003 500 63 13,566 Change in product inventory 8,456 (134 ) (335 ) 7,987 Reclamation and other costs (92 ) — (294 ) (386 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs — (4,084 ) (4,084 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (2) 52,834 — 8,950 61,784 Reclamation and other costs 737 — 123 860 Exploration 465 — 1,252 167 1,884 Sustaining capital 8,966 — 528 — 9,494 General and administrative 7,978 7,978 AISC, Before By-product Credits (2) 63,002 — 10,853 82,000 By-product credits: Zinc (22,452 ) — (22,452 ) Gold (17,517 ) — (6,946 ) (24,463 ) Lead (7,649 ) — (7,649 ) Total By-product credits (47,618 ) — (6,946 ) (54,564 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 5,216 $ — $ 2,004 $ 7,220 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 15,384 $ — $ 3,907 $ 27,436 Divided by ounces produced 2,544 541 3,085 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 20.77 $ 16.54 $ 20.03 By-product credits per ounce (18.72 ) (12.84 ) (17.69 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 2.05 $ — $ 3.70 $ 2.34 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 24.77 $ 20.05 $ 26.58 By-product credits per ounce (18.72 ) (12.84 ) (17.69 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 6.05 $ — $ 7.21 $ 8.89

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Casa Berardi Nevada Operations Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 53,006 $ 36,311 $ 89,317 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (19,090 ) (19,050 ) (38,140 ) Treatment costs 561 45 606 Change in product inventory 1,070 2,118 3,188 Reclamation and other costs (129 ) (377 ) (506 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (2) 35,418 19,047 54,465 Reclamation and other costs 130 378 508 Exploration 603 1,232 1,835 Sustaining capital 13,237 2,305 15,542 AISC, Before By-product Credits (2) 49,388 22,962 72,350 By-product credits: Silver (111 ) (755 ) (866 ) Total By-product credits (111 ) (755 ) (866 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 35,307 $ 18,292 $ 53,599 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 49,277 $ 22,207 $ 71,484 Divided by ounces produced 37 22 59 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 969 $ 851 $ 924 By-product credits per ounce (3 ) (34 ) (15 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 966 $ 817 $ 909 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,351 $ 1,026 $ 1,228 By-product credits per ounce (3 ) (34 ) (15 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,348 $ 992 $ 1,213

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Total Silver Total Gold Total Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 57,335 $ 89,317 $ 146,652 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (12,634) (38,140) (50,774) Treatment costs 13,566 606 14,172 Change in product inventory 7,987 3,188 11,175 Reclamation and other costs (386) (506) (892) Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs (4,084) (4,084) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (2) 61,784 54,465 116,249 Reclamation and other costs 860 508 1,368 Exploration 1,884 1,835 3,719 Sustaining capital 9,494 15,542 25,036 General and administrative 7,978 — 7,978 AISC, Before By-product Credits (2) 82,000 72,350 154,350 By-product credits: Zinc (22,452) — (22,452) Gold (24,463) — (24,463) Lead (7,649) — (7,649) Silver (866) (866) Total By-product credits (54,564) (866) (55,430) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 7,220 $ 53,599 $ 60,819 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 27,436 $ 71,484 $ 98,920 Divided by ounces produced 3,085 59 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 20.03 $ 924 By-product credits per ounce (17.69) (15) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 2.34 $ 909 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 26.58 $ 1,228 By-product credits per ounce (17.69) (15) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 8.89 $ 1,213

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Greens

Creek Lucky

Friday(3) San

Sebastian(4) Corporate(5) Total Silver Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 157,910 $ 35,787 $ 18,271 $ 211,968 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (37,152 ) (5,152 ) (3,149 ) (45,453 ) Treatment costs 58,517 7,502 232 66,251 Change in product inventory 1,749 807 681 3,237 Reclamation and other costs (1) (478 ) — (1,050 ) (1,528 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs — (38,944 ) — (38,944 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (2) 180,546 — 14,985 195,531 Reclamation and other costs 2,365 — 342 2,707 Exploration 374 — — 1,362 1,736 Sustaining capital 18,276 — 299 38 18,613 General and administrative (1) 26,263 26,263 AISC, Before By-product Credits (2) 201,561 — 15,626 244,850 By-product credits: Zinc (59,711 ) — (59,711 ) Gold (57,850 ) (10,402 ) (68,252 ) Lead (22,208 ) — (22,208 ) Total By-product credits (139,769 ) — (10,402 ) (150,171 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 40,777 $ — $ 4,583 $ 45,360 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 61,792 $ — $ 5,224 $ 94,679 Divided by silver ounces produced 8,164 — 772 8,936 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 22.11 $ — $ 19.40 $ 21.89 By-product credits per ounce (17.12 ) — (13.47 ) (16.81 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 4.99 $ — $ 5.93 $ 5.08 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 24.69 $ — $ 20.23 $ 27.40 By-product credits per ounce (17.12 ) — (13.47 ) (16.81 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 7.57 $ — $ 6.76 $ 10.59

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Casa Berardi(6) Nevada Operations (7) Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 147,728 $ 44,348 $ 192,076 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (51,149 ) (22,725 ) (73,874 ) Treatment costs 1,693 45 1,738 Change in product inventory 1,751 15,869 17,620 Reclamation and other costs (1) (637 ) (978 ) (1,615 ) Exclusion of Nevada Operations costs — (13,178 ) (13,178 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (2) 99,386 23,381 122,767 Reclamation and other costs 287 654 941 Exploration 1,493 — 1,493 Sustaining capital 24,413 1,600 26,013 AISC, Before By-product Credits (2) 125,579 25,635 151,214 By-product credits: Silver (285 ) (635 ) (920 ) Total By-product credits (285 ) (635 ) (920 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 99,101 $ 22,746 $ 121,847 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 125,294 $ 25,000 $ 150,294 Divided by gold ounces produced 84 32 116 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,184 $ 736 $ 1,061 By-product credits per ounce (3 ) (20 ) (8 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,181 $ 716 $ 1,053 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,496 $ 807 $ 1,307 By-product credits per ounce (3 ) (20 ) (8 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,493 $ 787 $ 1,299

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Total Silver Total Gold Total Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 211,968 $ 192,076 $ 404,044 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (45,453) (73,874) (119,327) Treatment costs 66,251 1,738 67,989 Change in product inventory 3,237 17,620 20,857 Reclamation and other costs (1) (1,528) (1,615) (3,143) Exclusion of costs (38,944) (13,178) (52,122) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (2) 195,531 122,767 318,298 Reclamation and other costs 2,707 941 3,648 Exploration 1,736 1,493 3,229 Sustaining capital 18,613 26,013 44,626 General and administrative (1) 26,263 — 26,263 AISC, Before By-product Credits (2) 244,850 151,214 396,064 By-product credits: Zinc (59,711) — (59,711) Gold (68,252) — (68,252) Lead (22,208) — (22,208) Silver (920) (920) Total By-product credits (150,171) (920) (151,091) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 45,360 $ 121,847 $ 167,207 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 94,679 $ 150,294 $ 244,973 Divided by ounces produced 8,936 116 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 21.89 $ 1,061 By-product credits per ounce (16.81) (8) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 5.08 $ 1,053 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 27.40 $ 1,307 By-product credits per ounce (16.81) (8) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 10.59 $ 1,299

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Greens

Creek Lucky

Friday(3) San

Sebastian Corporate(5) Total

Silver Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 140,237 $ 11,149 $ 36,338 $ 187,724 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (32,228 ) (891 ) (6,934 ) (40,053 ) Treatment costs 34,319 1,834 432 36,585 Change in product inventory 9,168 708 (1,378 ) 8,498 Reclamation and other costs (1,439 ) — (1,030 ) (2,469 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs — (12,800 ) (12,800 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (2) 150,057 — 27,428 177,485 Reclamation and other costs 2,212 — 369 2,581 Exploration 625 — 4,452 1,105 6,182 Sustaining capital 22,943 — 1,496 73 24,512 General and administrative 26,855 26,855 AISC, Before By-product Credits (2) 175,837 — 33,745 237,615 By-product credits: Zinc (67,957 ) — (67,957 ) Gold (49,385 ) — (16,193 ) (65,578 ) Lead (20,764 ) — (20,764 ) Total By-product credits (138,106 ) — (16,193 ) (154,299 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 11,951 $ — $ 11,235 $ 23,186 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 37,731 $ — $ 17,552 $ 83,316 Divided by ounces produced 7,149 — 1,446 8,595 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 20.99 $ — $ 18.97 $ 20.65 By-product credits per ounce (19.32 ) — (11.20 ) (17.95 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1.67 $ — $ 7.77 $ 2.70 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 24.60 $ 23.34 $ 27.65 By-product credits per ounce (19.32 ) (11.20 ) (17.95 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 5.28 $ — $ 12.14 $ 9.70

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Casa Berardi Nevada Operations Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 157,239 $ 105,277 $ 262,516 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (53,806 ) (45,179 ) (98,985 ) Treatment costs 1,429 119 1,548 Change in product inventory 971 (3,097 ) (2,126 ) Reclamation and other costs (385 ) (1,641 ) (2,026 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (2) 105,448 55,479 160,927 Reclamation and other costs 386 1,134 1,520 Exploration 2,890 2,048 4,938 Sustaining capital 28,360 27,565 55,925 AISC, Before By-product Credits (2) 137,084 86,226 223,310 By-product credits: Silver (328 ) (2,551 ) (2,879 ) Total By-product credits (328 ) (2,551 ) (2,879 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 105,120 $ 52,928 $ 158,048 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 136,756 $ 83,675 $ 220,431 Divided by ounces produced 100 45 145 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,058 $ 1,221 $ 1,109 By-product credits per ounce (3 ) (56 ) (20 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,055 $ 1,165 $ 1,089 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,376 $ 1,897 $ 1,540 By-product credits per ounce (3 ) (56 ) (20 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,373 $ 1,841 $ 1,520