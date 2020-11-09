EQS Group AG European Compliance & Ethics Conference: All replays now online / Book your ticket now for ECEC 2021
|
European Compliance & Ethics Conference: All replays now online / Book your ticket now for ECEC 2021
Conference participants who would like to go into individual topics in greater depth or who missed a session can now access ECEC 2020 sessions online free of charge: ECEC Videos
Even those who were not previously registered for the conference can now view the 17 online replays on topics currently relevant to the European compliance community, simply by registering. In one of these sessions, Dan McCrum, the investigative journalist at the Financial Times, gave participants a look behind the scenes of his investigation entitled "House of Wirecard" where he uncovered accounting fraud committed by the Dax group of the same name.
The replays also feature keynote speeches from Dr. Klaus Moosmayer, one of the world's most respected ethics experts responsible for risk and compliance management at Novartis, Professor Christian Strenger, better known to many as Germany's leading corporate governance expert and presentations from experts including James H. Freis Jr., who as interim CEO initiated the global restructuring at Wirecard after the scandal was uncovered, Christian Hunt, founder of HumanRisk in the UK, and many more.
Pre-register for ECEC 2021 on 6 October 2021 at: www.ecec-conference.com/register
Contact:
Marcus Sultzer
Member of the Management Board
Marcus.sultzer@eqs.com
End of Media Release
Issuer: EQS Group AG
Key word(s): Information technology
09.11.2020 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EQS Group AG
|Karlstr. 47
|80333 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49(0)89 210298-0
|Fax:
|+49(0)89 210298-49
|E-mail:
|info@eqs.com
|Internet:
|www.eqs.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005494165
|WKN:
|549416
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1146416
|End of News
|DGAP Media
|
1146416 09.11.2020EQS Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare