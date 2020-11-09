 

DGAP-News BioMed X GmbH: BioMed X Institute announces expansion of their strategic collaboration with Janssen in immunology research

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.11.2020, 10:00  |  34   |   |   

DGAP-News: BioMed X GmbH / Key word(s): Research Update/Agreement
BioMed X GmbH: BioMed X Institute announces expansion of their strategic collaboration with Janssen in immunology research

09.11.2020 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BioMed X Institute announces expansion of their strategic collaboration with Janssen in immunology research

- New crowdsourcing project will examine the role of 'Protective Tissue Factors in Autoimmune Diseases'

- Call for application for this research program to open now


Heidelberg, 09.11.2020. German independent research institute BioMed X adds a further research program in the field of immunology to their existing collaboration with Janssen Research & Development, LLC, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson: The new project will focus on the development of novel methodologies to systematically profile and dissect complex tissue microenvironments. The goal is to identify components that induce pro-resolution responses in tissue-resident innate immune cells to restore homeostasis in autoinflammatory diseases such as psoriasis, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The collaboration was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

Christian Tidona, Founder and Managing Director of BioMed X Institute: "We are excited to expand our collaboration with Janssen with a second research project in the field of autoimmune diseases. The new project offers a unique opportunity to develop novel therapeutic concepts and innovative approaches to tackle the most difficult-to-treat autoimmune diseases of our time."

An emerging area of science is being focused on identifying strategies to treat patients with autoimmune diseases that not only block inflammation, but which promote pro-resolution responses in immune cells to restore homeostasis.
Recent research findings suggest that tissue factors released during cellular damage, stress or inflammation can trigger pro-resolution responses in innate immune cells without negatively impacting other cell types.

Further details about the call for application can be found on the website of the BioMed X Institute at www.bio.mx. Interested candidates are invited to apply at www.bio.mx/apply.


About BioMed X
BioMed X is an independent research institute located on the campus of the University of Heidelberg in Germany. Together with our partners, we identify big biomedical research challenges and provide creative solutions by combining global crowdsourcing with local incubation of the world's brightest early-career research talents. Each of the highly diverse research teams at BioMed X has access to state-of-the-art research infrastructure and is continuously guided by experienced mentors from academia and industry. At BioMed X, we combine the best of two worlds - academia and industry - and enable breakthrough innovation by making biomedical research more efficient, more agile, and more fun.

Press Contact
Bettina Rohmann-Lawrenz
Communications Manager
rohmann@bio.mx
+49 151 20192986
www.bio.mx


09.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1146390  09.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1146390&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News BioMed X GmbH: BioMed X Institute announces expansion of their strategic collaboration with Janssen in immunology research DGAP-News: BioMed X GmbH / Key word(s): Research Update/Agreement BioMed X GmbH: BioMed X Institute announces expansion of their strategic collaboration with Janssen in immunology research 09.11.2020 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Vorstandsvorsitzender der Aareal Bank AG kann seine Aufgaben aus gesundheitlichen Gründen ...
DGAP-News: Formycon und Bioeq geben Start der Phase-III-Studie mit FYB202, einem Biosimilar-Kandidat zu ...
DGAP-News: FP with robust figures in the first nine months of 2020 despite corona pandemic
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: INFINEON MIT STARKEM VIERTEM GESCHÄFTSQUARTAL. AUSBLICK FÜR DAS NEUE ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond posts further record new orders and continues to grow
DGAP-Adhoc: Chairman of the Management Board of Aareal Bank AG temporarily unable to perform his duties for ...
EQS-Adhoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG Announces Management Changes
EQS-Adhoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG: Änderungen im Management
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals beantragt 754 km² an zusätzlichen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Norsemont Mining vor Abschluß einer Bodenbildungsphase? Deutet sich eine Turnaroundformation an?
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...