SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nonwoven industrial membrane market size is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. Growing demand from the food and beverage industry owing to the increasing use of membrane filtration technology for bottled water applications is expected to drive the market.