 

EANS-News Lenzing AG / Canopy ranking: Lenzing for the first time achieves highest Hot Button category

In its annual ranking of sustainable wood procurement, the Canadian
environmental organization Canopy particularly highlights Lenzing's continuous
leadership over the last number of years.

Lenzing - The Lenzing Group scored a total of 30.5 points (4 points more
compared to last year) and received for the first time a leading dark green
shirt, the highest Hot Button ranking category. Lenzing once again convinced the
non-profit organization Canopy with its innovative vision with regard to
circular economy and REFIBRA(TM) technology, its high level of transparency in
wood and pulp sourcing, as well as its active contribution towards protecting
forests and preserving biodiversity.

In this widely recognized ranking, Canopy grades the world's 31 largest
producers of wood-based fibers with respect to their sustainable wood and pulp
sourcing, their efforts with regard to using alternative non-wood feedstock and
their achievements for lasting conservation in critical forests around the
globe.

"We are very proud to be leading the industry with regard to responsible wood
and pulp sourcing. Innovation as well as transparency and sustainable raw
material sourcing are part and parcel of our sustainability strategy which
covers the whole value chain, from raw material to the final product", says
Stefan Doboczky, Chief Executive Officer.


Wood and pulp are the most important raw materials for Lenzing's sustainable
production of cellulosic fibers. The Lenzing Group is particularly proud of its
decade-long clean record of sustainable wood sourcing, evidenced by its long-
standing credible commitment to wood certification, which Lenzing pioneered
already in the 1990s. Lenzing's commercial wood sources are 100 percent either
certified by FSC(R)(1) or PEFC(TM)(2), or controlled in line with FSC(R)
standards. In addition, Lenzing has successfully completed the second Canopy
verification audit.


At the backdrop of Lenzing's long history of clean sourcing, the company is even
more aware that the global forests are seriously threatened by illegal logging
and deforestation but also by the consequences of climate change. This is why
Lenzing - in addition to supporting a number of Canopy's conservation projects -
