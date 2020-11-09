--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In its annual ranking of sustainable wood procurement, the Canadianenvironmental organization Canopy particularly highlights Lenzing's continuousleadership over the last number of years.Unternehmen/Company InformationLenzing - The Lenzing Group scored a total of 30.5 points (4 points morecompared to last year) and received for the first time a leading dark greenshirt, the highest Hot Button ranking category. Lenzing once again convinced thenon-profit organization Canopy with its innovative vision with regard tocircular economy and REFIBRA(TM) technology, its high level of transparency inwood and pulp sourcing, as well as its active contribution towards protectingforests and preserving biodiversity.In this widely recognized ranking, Canopy grades the world's 31 largestproducers of wood-based fibers with respect to their sustainable wood and pulpsourcing, their efforts with regard to using alternative non-wood feedstock andtheir achievements for lasting conservation in critical forests around theglobe."We are very proud to be leading the industry with regard to responsible woodand pulp sourcing. Innovation as well as transparency and sustainable rawmaterial sourcing are part and parcel of our sustainability strategy whichcovers the whole value chain, from raw material to the final product", saysStefan Doboczky, Chief Executive Officer.Zwtl.: Leading in sustainable sourcing with a decade-long clean recordWood and pulp are the most important raw materials for Lenzing's sustainableproduction of cellulosic fibers. The Lenzing Group is particularly proud of itsdecade-long clean record of sustainable wood sourcing, evidenced by its long-standing credible commitment to wood certification, which Lenzing pioneeredalready in the 1990s. Lenzing's commercial wood sources are 100 percent eithercertified by FSC(R)(1) or PEFC(TM)(2), or controlled in line with FSC(R)standards. In addition, Lenzing has successfully completed the second Canopyverification audit.Zwtl.: Social impact and afforestation project in AlbaniaAt the backdrop of Lenzing's long history of clean sourcing, the company is evenmore aware that the global forests are seriously threatened by illegal loggingand deforestation but also by the consequences of climate change. This is whyLenzing - in addition to supporting a number of Canopy's conservation projects -