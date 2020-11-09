Calliditas Therapeutics to host conference call on positive topline results from pivotal phase 3 NefIgArd trial

The presentation will be live on the company's website during the call under Financial Reports and Presentations and will also be made available online after the call. To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details shown below:

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 8, 2020, Calliditas announced positive topline results from Part A of the global Phase 3 clinical trial NefIgArd, which investigated the effect of Nefecon versus placebo in patients with primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN). Calliditas will host a telephone conference with a presentation of the topline results today at 2:30 pm CET. The event will be hosted by the company's CEO, Renée Aguiar-Lucander and CMO, Richard Philipson. The presentation will be held in English.

Dial-in number SE: +46850558358 UK: +443333009266 US: +18332498404

A link to audio cast can be found on the Calliditas website under Financial Reports and Presentations or here:

https://financialhearings.com/event/13377

For further information, please contact:

Marie Galay

IR Manager

Calliditas

Tel.: +44-7955129845

email: marie.galay@calliditas.com

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product candidate, Nefecon, is a proprietary, novel oral formulation of budesonide, an established, highly potent local immunosuppressant, for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy, or IgAN, for which there is a high unmet medical need and there are no approved treatments. Calliditas is running a global Phase 3 study within IgAN and, if approved, aims to commercialize Nefecon in the United States. Calliditas is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

