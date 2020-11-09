 

Calliditas Therapeutics to host conference call on positive topline results from pivotal phase 3 NefIgArd trial

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 10:13  |  28   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 8, 2020, Calliditas announced positive topline results from Part A of the global Phase 3 clinical trial NefIgArd, which investigated the effect of Nefecon versus placebo in patients with primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN). Calliditas will host a telephone conference with a presentation of the topline results today at 2:30 pm CET. The event will be hosted by the company's CEO, Renée Aguiar-Lucander and CMO, Richard Philipson. The presentation will be held in English.

The presentation will be live on the company's website during the call under Financial Reports and Presentations and will also be made available online after the call. To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details shown below:

Dial-in number SE: +46850558358 UK: +443333009266 US: +18332498404

A link to audio cast can be found on the Calliditas website under Financial Reports and Presentations or here:

https://financialhearings.com/event/13377

The information was released for public disclosure on November 9, 2020 at 10:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Marie Galay
IR Manager
Calliditas
Tel.: +44-7955129845
email: marie.galay@calliditas.com

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product candidate, Nefecon, is a proprietary, novel oral formulation of budesonide, an established, highly potent local immunosuppressant, for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy, or IgAN, for which there is a high unmet medical need and there are no approved treatments. Calliditas is running a global Phase 3 study within IgAN and, if approved, aims to commercialize Nefecon in the United States. Calliditas is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/calliditas-therapeutics/r/calliditas-therapeutics-to-host-conference-call-on-positive-topline-results-from-pivotal-phase-3-nef,c3233565

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/3233565/1332366.pdf

Release

 

Calliditas Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Calliditas Therapeutics to host conference call on positive topline results from pivotal phase 3 NefIgArd trial STOCKHOLM, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - On November 8, 2020, Calliditas announced positive topline results from Part A of the global Phase 3 clinical trial NefIgArd, which investigated the effect of Nefecon versus placebo in patients with primary IgA …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
PolyU scholar receives Guanghua Engineering Science and Technology Award
First hospital in unique digital pathology network in UK now live with Sectra's solution
Kaspersky Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Customer-Focused, Holistic Cybersecurity ...
Frost & Sullivan Evaluates the Future of Corporate Transactions Reshaped by COVID-19
Eisai presented latest data regarding drug candidate BAN2401 at CTAD 2020
Polygon AB (publ) - Interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020
Nonwoven Industrial Membrane Market Size Worth $1.6 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Fintech startup Payer launches beta test program to revolutionize customer registration in B2B ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy