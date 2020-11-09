 

Savosolar has agreed on a 30 per cent top guarantee in connection with the Warrant Plan 1-2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020   

Savosolar Plc
Company Announcement, Insider information    9 November 2020 at 10.15 a.m. (CET)

NOT TO BE PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, HONG KONG, SINGAPORE OR SOUTHERN AFRICA OR TO ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IS ILLEGAL.

Savosolar Plc (“Savosolar” or the “Company”) has entered into an agreement on a top guarantee in the  maximum amount of approximately EUR 0.5 million that can be used if the warrants in the Warrant Plan 1-2020 are not fully used for subscription of shares.  The warrants  were allocated in connection with the rights issue that was carried out during the period between 1 June 2020 and 17 June 2020, where warrants were issued to the subscribers free of charge (the “Warrants”) (the “Warrant Plan 1-2020”). The investor Fredrik Lundgren has through a top guarantee agreement committed to subscribe up to a maximum of 4,349,589 shares at the same subscription price as the one determined according to the Warrant Plan 1-2020 in a directed share issue (the “Directed Issue”).  The compensation to the investor shall be paid only to the extent that the top guarantee is used by the Company.

  • A total of 14,498,631 Warrants has been allocated based on the Warrant Plan 1-2020. Each Warrant entitles to subscription of one (1) new share. If all the Warrants would be used for subscription of shares, the total subscription price for the shares would be EUR 1,664,442.84. In case all the Warrants are not used for subscription of shares, the Board of Directors may resolve on a Directed Issue of up to a maximum of EUR 499,332.82 (4,349,589 shares) to the investor at the same subscription price as the one determined according to the Warrant Plan 1-2020.
  • In accordance with the top guarantee agreement the investor is entitled to a guarantee fee equal to 10 per cent of the top guarantee commitment. The compensation to the investor shall be paid only to the extent that the top guarantee is used by the Company.
  • The reason for deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive rights in the Directed Issue is to secure capital and improve the Company’s financial position in a cost-effective and timely manner and enable further development and growth of the Company’s business. Hence, there is a weighty financial reason to deviate from the shareholder’s pre-emptive subscription right in the Directed Issue set forth above that may be executed.

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
Subscription period for shares based on Savosolar Plc’s Warrant Plan 1-2020 starts on 9 November 2020
04.11.20
Savosolar has signed agreement with newHeat on delivery of solar heating plant for Pons, France
26.10.20
Savosolar Plc’s business review for January–September 2020: Revenue and profitability continued to develop favourably
21.10.20
Savosolar and Citrinsolar into sales and delivery co-operation for Germany
16.10.20
Savosolar hands over solar district heating plant in Ettenheim, Germany
14.10.20
Savosolar signs a contract with Eko Ekon for sales and delivery of large scale solar heating plants in Poland