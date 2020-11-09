PowerFleet Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased 7% sequentially to $27.6 million

High margin, recurring and services revenue increased 2% sequentially to $16.7 million

Gross profit increased 6% sequentially to $14.9 million (54.1% of total revenue)

Operating expenses decreased 4% sequentially to $14.2 million

Net loss attributable to common stockholders totaled $1.7 million, an improvement of $2.1 million compared to net loss of $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2020

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, increased 71% sequentially to $3.6 million (13.0% of total revenue)

Operating cash generated for the first nine months of 2020 totaled $5.3 million

AT quarter end, cash and cash equivalents totaled $21.1 million and $31.2 million of working capital

Third Quarter 2020 and Recent Operational Highlights

Maintained solid on-air subscriber units at over 570,000

Continued our roll-out at Ryder to embed telematics into its forklifts and other material handling equipment within its warehouses

Extended and expanded partnership with Jungheinrich AG to offer new solutions and channel affiliation in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and North America

Selected by Day & Ross to outfit a large portion of their trailer fleet with PowerFleet’s LV-500 solar tracking solution and the PowerFleet LV-710 Freight Camera

Tapped by Kautex to improve its safety, compliance and utilization through PowerFleet’s telematics solutions

Provided The French Red Cross with a plug and play traceability solution used during shipment of healthcare equipment and supplies to respond effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic

Management Commentary

“Our strong financial results for the third quarter demonstrate the resiliency of our business and continued focus on driving profitable growth,” said PowerFleet CEO Chris Wolfe. “Despite the continued headwinds we experienced in certain markets due to the pandemic, we delivered solid sequential improvements in all of our key financial metrics, including a 7% increase in total revenue, a 6% increase in gross profit, a 71% increase in adjusted EBITDA as well as a lower net loss. We’re encouraged by the significant improvement in our bottom-line on a GAAP basis, as well as the $3.6 million we generated in adjusted EBITDA, which marked the highest quarterly level since our acquisition of Pointer, reflecting the leverage in our financial model. Our focus on vertical integration and cost optimization measures also produced strong gross margins and reduced operating expenses.

“Operationally, we’re encouraged by our global team’s execution and building sales momentum. During the quarter we secured several notable wins, including Kautex for a worldwide agreement with expansion opportunities into additional European regions. Additionally, we are seeing increasing demand for our dry van, container and cold chain mobility platforms. In our PowerFleet for Logistics segment, we significantly expanded our business with two existing customers, who recognize the value of PowerFleet solutions, software and analytics for critical operational visibility in high-demand environments.

“Looking ahead, our 570,000-subscriber base provides us with not only high-margin recurring services and subscription revenues but also good visibility as we enter 2021. Our financial foundation remains strong with $21 million of cash, and our consistent cash flow generation, provide us with a diversified and stable plan to execute our growth strategy. We remain confident in our continued ability to execute our strategy and extend our position as one of the world's leading global IoT companies focused on supply chain visibility, fleet management and unique asset and IoT solutions.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 include consolidated results for both I.D. Systems, Inc. and Pointer Telocation Ltd., which was acquired on October 3, 2019. Financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 include only financial results from I.D. Systems, Inc. prior to its acquisition of Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Total revenue increased to $27.6 million from $25.8 million in the prior quarter and increased from $16.9 million in the same year-ago period. Services revenue was $16.7 million (60.5% of total revenue), an improvement from $16.4 million (63.5% of total revenue) in the prior quarter and from $5.8 million (34.5% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period. Product revenue was $10.9 million (39.5% of total revenue), compared to $9.4 million (36.5% of total revenue) in the prior quarter and $11.1 million (65.5% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period.

Gross profit increased to $14.9 million (54.1% of total revenue) from $14.0 million (54.5% of total revenue) in the prior quarter and from $7.6 million (45.2% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period. Service gross profit was $10.7 million (64.2% of total service revenue), compared to $10.7 million (65.2% of total service revenue) in the prior quarter and $3.8 million (65.2% of total service revenue) in the same year-ago period. Product gross profit was $4.2 million (38.6% of total product revenue), compared to $3.4 million (35.9% of total product revenue) in the prior quarter and $3.8 million (34.7% of total product revenue) in the same year-ago period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $10.3 million, compared to $10.3 million in the prior quarter and $5.9 million in the same year-ago period. Research and development expenses were $2.5 million, compared to $2.6 million in the prior quarter and $1.8 million in the same year-ago period. Depreciation and amortization expenses were $1.4 million, compared to $1.8 million in the prior quarter and $419,000 in the same year-ago period.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders totaled $1.7 million or $(0.06) per basic and diluted share (based on 30.1 million weighted average shares outstanding), an improvement from net loss of $3.8 million or $(0.13) per basic and diluted share (based on 29.4 million weighted average shares outstanding) in the prior quarter and net loss of $2.1 million or $(0.12) per basic and diluted share in the same year-ago period (based on 17.9 million weighted average shares outstanding).

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $3.6 million, an improvement from $2.1 million in the prior quarter and from $738,000 in the same year-ago period (See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information about adjusted EBITDA and its reconciliation to GAAP net income/loss).

At quarter-end, the company had $21.1 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company’s working capital position at quarter-end was $31.2 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), PowerFleet provides certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per basic and diluted share. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of PowerFleet’s current financial performance. Specifically, PowerFleet believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternate to net income or cash flow from operating activities as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity. Because PowerFleet’s method for calculating the non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies’ methods, the non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release to the nearest GAAP measures can be found in the financial tables included in this press release.

PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,099,000 ) $ (1,749,000 ) $ (6,878,000 ) $ (10,064,000 ) Minority interest - 6,000 - (10,000 ) Dividends on preferred stock - 1,159,000 - 3,422,000 Interest (income) expense, net (27,000 ) 625,000 (54,000 ) 1,985,000 Other (income) expense, net - - 46,000 (7,000 ) Income tax (benefit) expense - 529,000 - 1,182,000 Depreciation and amortization 447,000 2,109,000 1,299,000 6,159,000 Stock-based compensation 548,000 992,000 1,732,000 3,078,000 Foreign currency translation losses 258,000 (76,000 ) 288,000 (25,000 ) Acquisition-related fees 1,611,000 - 4,673,000 - Impact of the fair value mark-up of acquired inventory - - - 124,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 738,000 $ 3,595,000 $ 1,106,000 $ 5,844,000

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to PowerFleet’s beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond PowerFleet’s control, and which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding: prospects for additional customers; potential contract values; market forecasts; projections of earnings, revenues, synergies, accretion or other financial information; emerging new products; and plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, including growing revenue, controlling operating costs, increasing production volumes, and expanding business with core customers. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, future economic and business conditions, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Pointer, which may be affected by, among other things, the loss of key customers or reduction in the purchase of products by any such customers, the failure of the market for PowerFleet’s products to continue to develop, the possibility that PowerFleet may not be able to integrate successfully the business, operations and employees of I.D. Systems and Pointer, the inability to protect PowerFleet’s intellectual property, the inability to manage growth, the effects of competition from a variety of local, regional, national and other providers of wireless solutions, and other risks detailed from time to time in PowerFleet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PowerFleet’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, PowerFleet. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, PowerFleet assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, whether a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Revenue: Products $ 11,062,000 $ 10,914,000 $ 28,954,000 $ 33,516,000 Services 5,822,000 16,688,000 17,815,000 50,650,000 16,884,000 27,602,000 46,769,000 84,166,000 Cost of revenue: Cost of products 7,227,000 6,700,000 18,528,000 22,025,000 Cost of services 2,027,000 5,979,000 6,522,000 18,309,000 9,254,000 12,679,000 25,050,000 40,334,000 Gross profit 7,630,000 14,923,000 21,719,000 43,832,000 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,902,000 10,256,000 17,203,000 34,002,000 Research and development expenses 1,824,000 2,535,000 5,508,000 8,289,000 Depreciation and amortization expenses 419,000 1,380,000 1,221,000 4,903,000 Acquisition-related expenses 1,611,000 - 4,673,000 - 9,756,000 14,171,000 28,605,000 47,194,000 Income (loss) from operations (2,126,000 ) 752,000 (6,886,000 ) (3,362,000 ) Interest income 37,000 10,000 110,000 41,000 Interest expense (10,000 ) (817,000 ) (56,000 ) (2,156,000 ) Other expense - - (46,000 ) 7,000 Net loss before income taxes (2,099,000 ) (55,000 ) (6,878,000 ) (5,470,000 ) Income tax expense - (529,000 ) - (1,182,000 ) Net loss before minority interest (2,099,000 ) (584,000 ) (6,878,000 ) (6,652,000 ) Minority interest - (6,000 ) - 10,000 Preferred stock dividends - (1,159,000 ) - (3,422,000 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,099,000 ) $ (1,749,000 ) $ (6,878,000 ) $ (10,064,000 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 17,929,000 30,143,000 17,744,000 29,528,000

PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)

As of December 31, 2019 September 30, 2020 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,395,000 $ 21,077,000 Restricted cash 308,000 308,000 Accounts receivable, net 27,016,000 23,705,000 Inventory, net 16,381,000 14,354,000 Deferred costs - current 3,720,000 3,292,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,370,000 5,960,000 Total current assets 71,190,000 68,696,000 Deferred costs - less current portion 4,810,000 2,830,000 Fixed assets, net 8,240,000 7,425,000 Goodwill 89,068,000 88,872,000 Intangible assets, net 36,639,000 32,608,000 Right of use asset 7,024,000 7,514,000 Severance payable fund 3,530,000 3,618,000 Other assets 2,532,000 2,784,000 $ 223,033,000 $ 214,347,000 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt $ 3,373,000 $ 4,414,000 Convertible note payable 5,000,000 5,000,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 24,880,000 19,153,000 Deferred revenue - current 7,687,000 7,385,000 Lease liability - current 868,000 1,558,000 Total current liabilities 41,808,000 37,510,000 Long-term debt, less current maturities 26,515,000 23,669,000 Deferred revenue - less current portion 8,544,000 6,703,000 Lease liability - less current portion 6,371,000 6,115,000 Accrued severance payable 4,062,000 4,287,000 Deferred tax liability 3,722,000 4,992,000 Other long-term liabilities 438,000 736,000 91,460,000 84,012,000 MEZZANINE EQUITY Convertible redeemable Preferred stock: Series A 47,393,000 50,815,000 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Total Powerfleet, Inc. stockholders' equity 84,190,000 79,555,000 Non-controlling interest (10,000 ) (35,000 ) Total equity 84,180,000 79,520,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 223,033,000 $ 214,347,000

PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow Data

(Unaudited)